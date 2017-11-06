Lexington Pizza Week Kicks off Monday, Nov. 6

Presented by Smiley Pete Publishing, Lexington Pizza Week 2017 is the annual week-long celebration at local pizzerias featuring creative slices for pizza lovers.

Or, as some prefer to say, "Participatory purveyors of pies proffer penta-priced pizzas for public promotion."

Two unique, off-menu slices or personal-size pizzas will be featured for $5 at each participating restaurant during Lexington Pizza Week. A meat slice and vegetarian slice will be available at each eatery.

Visit www.lexingtonpizzaweek.net for a full list of participating restaurants and descriptions of their pizzas.