Lexington Prepares for "Safe and Sane" Fourth of July Celebrations

As the Fourth of July approaches, Lexington first responders are advocating for community awareness and safety when using fireworks. In Lexington, the general rule of thumb is “if it goes up or blows up, it is illegal in Fayette County.” Only “safe and sane” fireworks are approved for use -- fireworks that don’t explode or leave the ground, said a Fire Department representative.

Approved fireworks include fountains, sparklers, smoke-balls, snakes, spinning fireworks, pinwheels and noisemakers. Fireworks that have wings, fins, or other parts that allow them to fly are prohibited. Additionally, fireworks are illegal if they carry a cautionary label that includes any of the following words and phrases: explosive, emits flaming pellets, flaming balls, firecrackers, or rocket.

Additionally, Lexington officials have provided firework safety tips when using them from home, reminding citizens to only buy fireworks from a licensed stand or store, to only use fireworks outdoors and away from vehicles, to never allow young children to handle fireworks, to light fireworks one at a time and then move away from them quickly, to never point or throw fireworks at another person, and to never reignite malfunctioning fireworks.

“Our recommendation is to leave the fireworks to the professionals. The city has worked hard to offer a variety of ways to celebrate the fourth of July, including a free fireworks show,” Lexington Fire Lieutenant Jessica Bowman said.

This year’s fireworks show will be launched downtown from the roof of the Lexington Financial Center (the "big blue building”). The show will begin at 10 p.m. on Wednesday, July 4, and viewers will need to be at least two to three blocks away from the building to see the fireworks.

Along with the fireworks show, other events celebrating the Fourth of July will include a pie eating contest and ice cream social (July 3), a patriotic music concert (July 3), the Bluegrass 10,000 Fun Run (July 4), a downtown street festival (July 4), a reading of the Declaration of Independence (July 4), a parade (July 4), and a pre-fireworks concert at the 5/3 Pavilion at Cheapside Park (July 4). For more information on these events, including more details on programming and vendors for the street festival, visit www.downtownlex.com.