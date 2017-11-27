Local bloggers unite with a limited-time t-shirt campaign to benefit Bluegrass Rape Crisis Center

The Lexington blogger community has teamed up to spearhead fundraising efforts and celebrate love and community this holiday season with a specially designed, limited edition t-shirt geared to raise money for the Bluegrass Rape Crisis Center. Originally scheduled to end on MOnday, Nov. 27, the campaign has been extended until 11:59 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 28, in honor of "Giving Tuesday."

The t-shirt features the phrase "Lex Spread Love," and 20% of shirt sales will directly benefit the Bluegrass Rape Crisis Center, an organization made up of people with diverse backgrounds, skills, and philosophies who are united by a commitment to end sexual violence. Donations made through shirt purchases help fund critical programs such as a 24-hour crisis hotline, crisis intervention, therapy, and psycho-educational groups, legal and medical advocacy, community outreach to vulnerable populations, violence prevention and awareness education, and community engagement for systems change to reduce power-based personal violence.

This campaign in intended to extend far beyond shirts sold and money raised. Organizers say the sentiment of #LexSpreadLove presents a challenge to community members and business owners to consider their reach and influence, and to utilize it for good – especially during the holiday season.

Some statistics provided by campaign organizers regarding funds raised for Bluegrass Rape Crisis Center:

$25 raised provides 1 hour of therapy for sexual violence survivor

$50 raised provides legal advocate for 1 hour

$75 raised provides 1 violence prevention education workshop

$100 raised covers 8 hours of volunteer training

The campaign has a goal to raise $1,000 for the Bluegrass Rape Crisis Center, requiring the sale of 250 shirts. All shirts ordered during the pre-sale window will ship before Christmas and purchasers can use the code LOCAL at checkout to waive shipping fees for Lexington pickup.

Click here for more information or to purchase a t-shirt. Click here for our holiday recipe and decor round-up featuring many of the Lexington bloggers who helped organize this campaign.