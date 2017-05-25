In photos: 2017 Moonshiner's Ball

by ,

On the weekend of May 19-21, approximately 1200 festival goers attended the fourth annual Moonshiner's Ball at Jenkins' Family Farm in Irvine, Kentucky, the first year the festival took place in that new venue after a three-year run at HomeGrown HideAways in Berea.

The festival featured camping, kids' activities, literary readings and music performances by Vandaveer, Blackfoot Gypsies, Con Brio, Tyler Childers, Golden Dawn Arkestra, Ben Sollee, DeBraun Thomas, Johnny Conqueroo and lots more - check out these photo galleries by Estill Robinson for a look at the festivities! 

×

1 of 9

Moonshiners Ball 2017-13.jpg

Photos by Estill Robinson

×

2 of 9

Moonshiners Ball 2017-14.jpg
×

3 of 9

Moonshiners Ball 2017-15.jpg
×

4 of 9

Moonshiners Ball 2017-20.jpg
×

5 of 9

Moonshiners Ball 2017-3.jpg
×

6 of 9

Moonshiners Ball 2017-4.jpg
×

7 of 9

Moonshiners Ball 2017-5.jpg
×

8 of 9

Moonshiners Ball 2017-8.jpg
×

9 of 9

Moonshiners Ball 2017-9.jpg
×

1 of 11

Moonshiners Ball 2017-6.jpg

Photos by Estill Robinson

×

2 of 11

Moonshiners Ball 2017-7.jpg
×

3 of 11

Moonshiners Ball 2017-2.jpg
×

4 of 11

Moonshiners Ball 2017-10.jpg
×

5 of 11

Moonshiners Ball 2017-1.jpg
×

6 of 11

Moonshiners Ball 2017-11.jpg
×

7 of 11

Moonshiners Ball 2017-12.jpg
×

8 of 11

Moonshiners Ball 2017-16.jpg
×

9 of 11

Moonshiners Ball 2017-17.jpg
×

10 of 11

Moonshiners Ball 2017-18.jpg
×

11 of 11

Moonshiners Ball 2017-19.jpg

Tags

by ,

Built with Metro Publisher™
Close
Hi there!
Can't get enough Smiley Pete? Submit your email address to stay up to date with the latest content
Magazines