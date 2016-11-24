Magical Beginnings

× 1 of 5 Expand Magical Toy Shoppe owners Brad and Rebecca Husz with their daughters, Lauren, 9, Katelyn, 6, and Hannah, 3. Photo by Tamara Watson × 2 of 5 Expand Rebecca Husz. Photo by Tamara Watson × 3 of 5 Expand The Chevy Chase shop features a selection of toys for children in the age range of newborn to 14 years old, handpicked by her and her husband. Photo by Tamara Watson × 4 of 5 Expand The Magical Toy Shoppe also offers social activities and workshops for children 18 months to 4 years. Photo by Tamara Watson × 5 of 5 Expand Rebecca Husz was inspired to open a toy shop after being disappointed by the toy options offered at big box shops. Photo by Tamara Watson Prev Next

Santa Claus has some competition. In October, the Magical Toy Shoppe opened on the corner of Main Street and Clay Avenue, sparkling with the promise of unique toys, family events and magical play.

The toy shop was started by Kentucky native Rebecca Husz and her husband, Brad. They came up with the concept eight years ago, when Rebecca, a new mother, struggled to find the toys she wanted at the big box stores.

“I walked in and basically walked right back out,” said Rebecca. “I was very unhappy with the selection, lack of customer assistance and the whole experience.”

Still, Rebecca couldn’t quite put her finger on what exactly she expected, until she and her husband took a family trip to Bloomington, Illinois. There, Brad took her to the toy shop he loved as a child. Not only did Rebecca fall in love with the store, she realized it was possible for an independent toy shop to survive.

“The dream was born,” she said. “It only took eight years for me to finally get the nerve to do it!”

A former nurse with a background in pediatrics and post-op, Rebecca was concerned the banks and insurance companies would not take her seriously because of her lack of a business background. However, after meeting with a representative at the Small Business Development Council and attending some of their workshops, she was able to tap into SBDC resources to find the best approach to start the business. She was both “excited and terrified” to build the store from scratch, instead of relying on a franchise.

The Huszes were in charge of virtually every aspect of starting the business, such as selecting the toys, designing the floor plan, choosing the web layout and deciding what computer system to use. Of course, they also chose the location – and couldn’t be happier with their decision to open on Clay Avenue.

“We are nestled in one of the best locations for small businesses,” said Rebecca, noting they have received incredible support from the other business owners in the area, especially Peggy from Peggy’s Gifts and Accessories. Plus, many of the nearby families have made a point to stop in and welcome them, too. “The support from the families in this area has been amazing,” said Rebecca. “We really enjoy having people and kids come in the store to play and talk with us.”

One topic always up for discussion? Toys.

“I seriously could go on and on about toys,” said Rebecca. “Let me know what you’re looking for and I’ll find something just right.”

The Magical Toy Shoppe offers a unique selection of toys in all price ranges, appropriate for ages newborn to 14, and with an emphasis on “play sustainability.” Parents can shop building sets from brands including K’Nex and Q-BA Maze, crafts from Ann Williams, classic wooden blocks/toys from Uncle Goose, Melissa & Doug and more, as well as silly toys such as pogo jumpers, games and novelties such as virtual reality glasses.

The Magical Toy Shoppe also offers several social activities for families. Currently, the store has storytime every Tuesday and Friday at 10:30 a.m., geared toward children 18 months to 4 years old, as well as craft nights every other week. In January, The Magical Toy Shoppe will offer family game nights. For the holiday shopping season, they try to make shopping fun with free gift-wrapping, Christmas-themed craft days, Saturday morning cookies and a visit from a surprise holiday character.

One of the many things the Huszes look forward to is the positive impact the toy shop could have on the community.

“On the day before we officially opened, we were lucky enough to host a young girl going through chemotherapy,” said Rebecca. “We were very honored for the Lexington Dream Factory to choose our business as a special place to give a little girl her dream of going on a shopping spree at a toy store.”

The Huszes also enjoy watching their three girls learn and grow as a result of the family business. Lauren, 9, Katelyn, 6, and Hannah, 3, offer input on toys and even helped choose the store’s name.

“As a family, we decided on The Magical Toy Shoppe because our goal is to make playing magical again,” Rebecca said.

Located at 700 E. Main St., The Magical Toy Shoppe is open Mon.-Fri., 10 a.m.-5 p.m., and Sat. 9 a.m.-3 p.m., with extended holiday shopping hours in December. Visit magicaltoyshoppe.com for more information