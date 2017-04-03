On Our Table: Matcha Madness Smoothie Bowl

Photo by Theresa Stanley

Photo by Theresa Stanley

Recipe and intro by Kimmeye Bohannon, owner of The Weekly Juicery

Looking for an easy way to eat your greens? This smoothie bowl is a power punch of superfoods and greens – the equivalent leafy greens of a large salad! If you don’t love the idea of green vegetables, never fear: The banana, pineapple and ginger create a wonderful tropical flavor that will have you dreaming of warm beaches and bikinis. The addition of matcha and moringa powder amp up the superpower for long-lasting extra energy, an incredible load of antioxidants and more vitamins than you can name in 10 seconds. Detox dreams are made of this.

Ingredients:

• 6 ounces coconut milk 

• 1  1/2 bananas, frozen

• 2 ounces chopped pineapple, frozen

• 1 tablespoon ginger juice 

• 1 cup kale, chopped

• 1 cup romaine, chopped

• 1 cup collard greens, chopped

• 1/2 teaspoon matcha green tea powder 

• 1/2 teaspoon moringa powder 

Method:

Throw all ingredients in blender. Decorate your bowl with fresh fruit, goji berries and granola if you like a crunch!

Note: When making a great smoothie, it is important to have a mix of fresh and frozen fruit! You can decide what you have on hand that is fresh and frozen

