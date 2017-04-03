On Our Table: Matcha Madness Smoothie Bowl

1 of 3
Recipe and intro by Kimmeye Bohannon, owner of The Weekly Juicery
Looking for an easy way to eat your greens? This smoothie bowl is a power punch of superfoods and greens – the equivalent leafy greens of a large salad! If you don’t love the idea of green vegetables, never fear: The banana, pineapple and ginger create a wonderful tropical flavor that will have you dreaming of warm beaches and bikinis. The addition of matcha and moringa powder amp up the superpower for long-lasting extra energy, an incredible load of antioxidants and more vitamins than you can name in 10 seconds. Detox dreams are made of this.
Ingredients:
• 6 ounces coconut milk
• 1 1/2 bananas, frozen
• 2 ounces chopped pineapple, frozen
• 1 tablespoon ginger juice
• 1 cup kale, chopped
• 1 cup romaine, chopped
• 1 cup collard greens, chopped
• 1/2 teaspoon matcha green tea powder
• 1/2 teaspoon moringa powder
Method:
Throw all ingredients in blender. Decorate your bowl with fresh fruit, goji berries and granola if you like a crunch!
Note: When making a great smoothie, it is important to have a mix of fresh and frozen fruit! You can decide what you have on hand that is fresh and frozen