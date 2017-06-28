MidPoint Music Festival Announces Initial Artist Lineup

× 1 of 4 Expand Canadian collective Broken Social Scene is among the headliners for this year's Mid Point Music Festival. × 2 of 4 Expand Experimental electronic musician Dan Deacon is known for his engaging and left-field live performances. × 3 of 4 Expand Memphis-based songwriter Valerie June melds elements of folk, country, R&B and more in her unique songwriting. × 4 of 4 Expand Prev Next

Since its founding in 2001, Cincinnati’s MidPoint Music Festival has been embracing emerging and established indie artists. The festival, which will take place at various venues in The Queen City during the weekend of Sept. 23-24, has announced the first wave of artists for this year’s line-up, including popular Cincinnati hometown rock group Walk the Moon, Canadian indie heavyweights Broken Social Scene, progressive jazz and insturmental hip hop act BADBADNOTGOOD, high energy experimental electronic artist Dan Deacon and many more.

In what organizers call the event's most "dynamic and exciting" lineup to date, the 2017 festival will feature more than 50 local, regional, national and internationally recognized acts, including a mix of up-and-coming artists and bands as well as some of the biggest names in the festival history. For the first time, this year’s festival will center on four stages in Cincinnati’s historic downtown, including the established venues Taft Theatre, the Ballroom at the Taft Theatre and the Masonic Cathedral and an outdoor stage on 5th Street at Broadway.

“We cannot wait to see the transformation in and around the Taft Theatre and Masonic Center,” said festival organizer Rick McCarty in a press release.

Other acts released in the festival’s initial lineup include non-traditional American folk band Ghost of Paul Revere, Scottish indie rock band Frightened Rabbit, Minneapolis-based nstalgic country roots duo The Cactus Blossoms (who appeared on episode 3 of the current season of "Twin Peaks"), and genre-bending Memphis-based songwriter Valerie June.

Perhaps best known for their Billboard-topping dance rock hit "Shut Up and Dance," Cincinnati's own WALK THE MOON is known for their quirky style of rock and roll. In recent years they’ve gained national recognition performing on late night shows including David Letterman, Conan O’Brien, and Jimmy Fallon, as well as playing for massive crowds at Bonnaroo and Lollapalooza.

Known for their unique instrumental jazz-inspired interpretations of hip hop tracks and collaborations with stars like Kendrick Lamar and Tyler The Creator, BADBADNOTGOOD is a critically-acclaimed Canadian music group formed in 2010.

Weekend and VIP passes for the 2017 festival will go on sale Friday, June 30 at 11 a.m.. VIP passes offer festival-goers an enhanced experience through VIP-only viewing access at all four stages, access to an air-conditioned VIP lounge, and five free drinks per day.

The 2016 MDMF will kick off on September 22 with a special kickoff event to be announced soon. For more information about the festival, tickets, and the initial lineup check out the festival’s website here: http://mpmf.com/.