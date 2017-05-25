In photos: 2017 Moonshiner's Ball

On the weekend of May 19-21, approximately 1200 festival goers attended the fourth annual Moonshiner's Ball at Jenkins' Family Farm in Irvine, Kentucky, the first year the festival took place in that new venue after a three-year run at HomeGrown HideAways in Berea.

The festival featured camping, kids' activities, literary readings and music performances by Vandaveer, Blackfoot Gypsies, Con Brio, Tyler Childers, Golden Dawn Arkestra, Ben Sollee, DeBraun Thomas, Johnny Conqueroo and lots more.

Photos by Garrett Hedrick (click here for his full gallery):

× 1 of 6 Expand Photo by Garrett Hedrick × 2 of 6 Expand Photo by Garrett Hedrick × 3 of 6 Expand Photo by Garrett Hedrick × 4 of 6 Expand Photo by Garrett Hedrick × 5 of 6 Expand Photo by Garrett Hedrick × 6 of 6 Expand Photo by Garrett Hedrick Prev Next

Photos by Estill Robinson:

× 1 of 9 Expand Photos by Estill Robinson × 2 of 9 Expand × 3 of 9 Expand × 4 of 9 Expand × 5 of 9 Expand × 6 of 9 Expand × 7 of 9 Expand × 8 of 9 Expand × 9 of 9 Expand Prev Next