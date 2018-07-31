Chevy Chaser: Neighborhood News & Notes, August 2018

× Expand Wilson's Grocery and Meats located at 1010 Cramer Avenue in Lexington's Kenwick neighborhood. Photo furnished

Reopening date in sight for Wilson’s Groceries & Meats in Kenwick

Wilson’s Groceries & Meats, the famed Kenwick corner store and lunch counter that closed earlier this year after a change of owners, is in the final stages of renovations and is slated to reopen sometime in August.

Corey Maple, who purchased the building in January, said Wilson’s will have an updated look but otherwise will retain all the offerings that neighbors have valued for more than two decades: quality meats at a time-honored meat counter, grocery staples, breakfast and lunch counter service.

New features will include a more open layout with additional natural light, a walk-up breakfast window for pastries and coffee, but owners plan to otherwise stay true to the Wilson’s traditions – even the $1.99 bologna sandwich lunch special.

“This place has stood the test of time,” said Maple, who owns a home nearby. “We wanted to preserve that – we didn’t want it to fall into the wrong hands.”

Major gift announced for new downtown public amphitheater

The local organizaiton Lexington Picnic with the Pops announced that it will donate $1.2 million toward the construction of a new downtown amphitheater, to be built as part of the Town Branch Park project adjacent to Rupp Arena and the Lexington Center. Funding a permanent outdoor amphitheater that could host a variety of community events – including Picnic with the Pops’ own annual two-night signature event, which takes place each August at Keeneland – has long been a part of the organization’s mission.

Town Branch Park will be part of Town Branch Commons, which will link the city’s two main trails, Town Branch Trail and the Legacy Trail. When completed in 2022, the project will provide Lexington 22 miles of uninterrupted bike and pedestrian paths, connecting downtown to the rural outskirts.

The park will contain green space, water features, a dog park and a “Great Lawn” area that will be anchored by the outdoor performance amphitheater, which will feature space to host up to 5,000 patrons.

Neighborhood cutting garden in full bloom

Ric’s Garden, the public cutting garden at the Chevy Chase ladies’ retirement home Ashland Terrace (475 S. Ashland Ave.), is in full bloom, with residents inviting the public to come pick flowers and herbs and support the community treasure.

Among the blooms offered for public cutting this summer and fall are alstromeria, black-eyed Susans, chrysanthemum, Japanese anemone, lavender, salvia, snapdragons, zinnias and more. The garden also provides a variety of herbs in the raised beds near the parking lot, including basil, chives, mint and more. Stems range from 25-50 cents each, with cash accepted in an honor box.