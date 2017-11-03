November tadoo Events Calendar

Concerts & Gigs

× Expand Former Bob Marley and the Wailers guitarist Al Anderson and his band, The Original Wailers, bring the music of Bob Marley to the Kentucky Horse Park on Nov. 4 as part of the National Horse Show. Photo furnished

The Original Wailers. Nov. 4. Led by by Al Anderson – the American-born guitarist who performed with Bob Marley and the Wailers for a stint in the mid-1970s, The Original Wailers includes a group of musicians who continue the legacy of Bob Marley and The Wailers’ music. This concert was organized in conjunction with the National Horse Show, which takes place at the Kentucky Horse Park Oct. 31-Nov. 5. Admission to the concert includes admission to the horse show. 8:30 p.m. Kentucky Horse Park, 4089 Iron Works Pike. www.kyhorsepark.com (859) 233-4303

Italian Beaches. Nov. 4. Trippy Lexington pop group Italian Beaches describes itself as a “frequency-based visual/experimental electro-jazz-pop ensemble, creating unique audible places in your mind,” and features local musicians Reva Russell English, Dave Farris and Farhad Rezeai, who bring a variety of influences to the table – from jazz to trip hop to performance art. Celebrating the release of a new album at this show, the group will perform two sets, one about 8 p.m. and one about 10 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com (859) 447-8166

Corey Feldman & The Angels. Nov. 4. Former child star Corey Feldman brings his eccentric music to life with his all-girl band, the Angels, for this multimedia show – which also includes video projections, lasers, bubbles, spectacular lighting, costumes, special celebrity guests and other surprises. 8 p.m. Manchester Music Hall, 899 Manchester St. www.manchestermusichall.com (859) 447-8166

The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band. Nov 6. This Southern Indiana band consists of ordained minister, Kentucky colonel and virtuoso guitarist Reverend Peyton; his wife, “Washboard” Breezy, who plays the washboard using golf gloves with thimbles attached; and distant cousin Aaron “Cuz” Persinger, who plays a small drum kit, augmented with a five-gallon plastic bucket fitted with drum hardware. 9 p.m. Cosmic Charlie’s, 723 National Ave. www.cosmic-charlies.com. (859) 333-4817

Captured! By Robots. Nov. 9. The premise of the band is simple: They have one human member, JBOT. JBOT has been captured by his bandmates, who are all robots, and forced to perform. But JBOT’s bandmates aren’t humans dressed as robots – they’re actual robots that often berate JBOT between songs, reminding him that he’s their slave and that humans suck. 10 p.m. Cosmic Charlie’s, 723 National Ave. www.cosmic-charlies.com. (859) 333-4817

× Expand Nashville transplant singer-songwriter Lera Lynn will perform at The Burl on Nov. 9. Photo furnished

Lera Lynn. Nov. 9. Singer-songwriter, co-producer and multi-instrumentalist Lera Lynn juggles multiple roles on “Resistor,” an album that finds the Nashville transplant embellishing her Americana roots with a mix of spacey, left-of-center rock and experimental pop-noire. The singer is known by many for her recurring role as the dive bar singer in the second season of the popular HBO show “True Detective.” 8 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com (859) 447-8166

The Gift of a Golden Voice: Leonard Cohen Tribute. Nov. 11. Nearly 30 artists from Lexington and Central Kentucky auditioned to be a part of this concert, which pays tribute to the legendary poet and singer-songwriter who passed away last November. The artists will interpret a selection of Cohen’s songs ranging from his first to final albums. The concert will conclude with an audience participation singing of his most famous song, “Hallelujah” – appropriate for a concert taking place in a venue that doubles as a church. 8 p.m. Soulful Space (Church of the Good Shepherd), 533 E. Main St. (859) 252-1744

× Expand Birmingham, Alabama’s St. Paul and the Broken Bones will perform at the Lexington Opera House on Nov. 15 and 16. Photo furnished

St. Paul and the Broken Bones. Nov. 15-16. Led by dynamic frontman Paul Janeway, this Birmingham-based band has forged a reputation as a must-see act. “Sea of Noise,” its second full-length album, is a blend of R&B, cosmic soul, funk and psychedelic rock & roll that demonstrates a deepening and broadening of the unit’s musical reach and lyrical concerns. 8 p.m. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. www.lexingtonoperahouse.com. (859) 233-4567

Johnny Conqueroo / Curio Key Club / Frontier Folk Nebraska. Nov. 16. Lexington-based “young and sweaty” rock trio Johnny Conqueroo play original music that bends vintage blues and psychedelic rock. Louisville’s Curio Key Club utilize odd metered grooves, tight horn lines, fuzzed out bass, cinematic expression, swirling synths to create moments of funk and experiments of sound. Frontier Folk Nebraska is neither from Nebraska nor a folk group – instead the Cincinnati band sounds like “the Replacements attacking power pop with their thrashing guitar-and-drum energy, kept in check by their love for melody and appealing song structure.” 9 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com (859) 447-8166

Wick-It the Instigator. Nov. 18. Wick-it the Instigator is a multi-genre DJ and producer, chosen by Microsoft in 2012 to produce a song for its Windows 8/Angry Birds: Star Wars commercial. While his roots are firmly planted in hip hop, there is no shortage of heavy electronic bass music at his shows. 9 p.m. Cosmic Charlie’s, 723 National Ave. www.cosmic-charlies.com. (859) 333-4817

Henry Butler. Nov. 18. Pianist and singer Henry Butler embodies the buoyant spirit of his birthplace of New Orleans. Blinded by glaucoma as an infant, Butler began his musical studies early in life. After the release of “Fivin’ Around” in 1986, he built an international reputation as a keyboard artist and a stylistically inclusive performer. 8 p.m. Norton Center for the Arts, 600 W. Walnut St., Danville, Kentucky. (859) 236-4692

Hed PE. Nov. 22. Formed in 1994 in Huntington Beach, California, Hed PE, also known as (hed) Planet Earth and stylized as (hed) p.e., performs a style of music that is referred to as “G-punk,” a fusion of punk rock and gangsta rap. 9 p.m. Cosmic Charlie’s, 723 National Ave. www.cosmic-charlies.com. (859) 333-4817

Art & Exhibits

× Expand Featuring street art-inspired works from dozens of local artists, The Lexington Art League‘s PRHBTN exhibit will be on display at The Loudoun House through Nov. 19. Images furnished

Gallery Hop. Nov. 17. Presented by LexArts, this periodic “choose your own adventure”-styled event encourages attendees to explore the offerings of local art galleries, many of which stay open after hours and provide light snacks and beverages for patrons. The Hops typically run from 5-8 p.m., with many galleries opting to stay open later. Visit the website for a full list of participating galleries each month. www.galleryhoplex.com.

Lexington Art League / PRHBTN Exhibit. On display through Nov. 19. This exhibit features artworks inspired by street art in a variety of media, by dozens of local artists that include Carl Wagoner, Casey Peel, Derrick Riley, Geoff Murphy, Graham Allen, Jason Scroggin, Lennon Michalski, Michelle Newby Armstrong, Nick Warner, Patrick Smith, Stephen Wiggins, Tommy Wilson and more, as well as two new semi-permanent murals by Mexican artist Said Dokins. The exhibition is commission-free, with 100 percent of the proceeds from all art sales benefitting the exhibiting artists. Gallery hours: Tues.-Thurs., 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Fri., 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; Sat.-Sun., 1-4 p.m. The Loudoun House, 209 Castlewood Drive. www.lexingtonartleague.org. (859) 254-7024

MAP/PING. On display through Dec. 5. Twelve U.S. artists explore social mapping, culturally expanded notions of maps and what happens when one discipline uses the language of another to consider time, place and behavior in this exhibit. Gallery hours: Mon.-Fri., noon-5 p.m., and by appointment. Special hours include: Fri., Nov. 17, 5-8 p.m. (Gallery Hop); Sun., Nov. 12, 2-3 p.m.; Sat. Nov. 18 and Mon. Nov. 20, 5-8 p.m. Morlan Gallery, 300 N. Broadway. www.transy.edu

R.C. May Photography Series: Teju Cole. On display through Dec. 3. An acclaimed photographer, writer and art historian, Cole presents observation and reflection on human culture through photography. He will give a lecture about his practice of making and analyzing photographs and visual culture on Dec. 1 (4 p.m.) in the Kinkaid Auditorium. Gallery Hours: Tues.-Thurs., 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Fri., 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; Sat.-Sun., 12-5 p.m.; Closed Mon. UK Art Museum, 405 Rose St. www.finearts.uky.edu (859) 257-5716

Complex Simplicities. On display through Dec. 3. At this exhibit, visitors can enjoy multiple abstract sculptures from Julie Warren Conn and paintings and visual poetry from Helene Steene. City Gallery at the Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center. 141 E. Main St. www.lexarts.org (859) 425-2550 Gallery hours: Tues.-Thurs., 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; Fri.-Sat., 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; Sun., 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

× Expand A variety of artists who have been featured at M.S. Rezny Gallery this year will return for “Holiday Revels,” on display through Dec. 31. Photo furnished

Holiday Revels. On display through Dec. 31. A wide variety of media and subject matter offers an abundance of visual stimulation at this exhibit, which features a retrospective of artists who have been shown at the gallery this year. In keeping with the holiday season, during the exhibit’s artist reception, (Nov. 17, 4-8 p.m., in conjunction with Gallery Hop), 30 percent of artwork sold that evening will be donated to the Lexington Humane Society, which will also have a few pets available for adoption at the event. Gallery hours: Tues.-Fri., noon-5 p.m.; Sat., 1-4 p.m. and by appointment. M.S. Rezny Gallery, 903 Manchester St. www.msrenzy.com (859)-252-4647

Film, Theater & Performance

“Timeless: A Scientific Comedy.” Nov. 2-4. In this dark comedy /sci-fi theatrical production, four scientists have discovered the fountain of youth in a new stem cell procedure. Little do they know that the oldest member of the team is trying to destroy their project. In one night they question history, women’s place in science and the value of time as they wrestle with the fate of an overcrowded Earth. Directed by Eric Seale, this is the world premiere of the play written by Kentucky-born playwright Raegan Payne, who won the Kentucky Women Writers Conference’s biennial Prize for Women Playwrights. Thurs.-Fri., 7:30 p.m.; Sat., 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Farish Theater in the Lexington Central Library, 140 E Main St. www.lexpublib.org (859) 231-5500

Bluegrass Youth Ballet: “Dia de Los Muertos.” Nov. 3-4. This ballet follows Estelita’s family in a small village in Mexico as they prepare to celebrate el Dia de los Muertos. A sudden death forces the family to experience how precious life is and celebrate every moment of it. This ballet explores the Mexican holiday in a touching and intimate way. A bilingual slideshow explaining this cultural holiday will be shown at the beginning. Fri., 7 p.m.; Sat., 2 p.m. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. www.lexingtonoperahouse.com. (859) 233-4567

UK Opera Theatre: “Bounce.” Nov. 10-12. Basketball is a simple game, but the simplicity of the game erodes when outside forces like money and fame challenge team ethics. Synthesizing the grandeur of operatic singing with the grittiness of street rhythms and urban hip-hop vocal styling, “Bounce” is an opera for modern times. Fri.-Sat., 7:30 p.m.; Sun., 2 p.m. Calvary Baptist Church, 150 E. High St. www.finearts.uky.edu (859) 257-4929

Studio Players: “The Game’s Afoot.” Nov. Nov. 16-19, 24-26; Dec. 1-3. It is December 1936 and Broadway star William Gillette, admired the world over for his leading role in the play Sherlock Holmes, has invited his fellow cast-members to his Connecticut castle for a weekend of revelry. But when one of the guests is stabbed to death, the festivities in this isolated house of tricks and mirrors quickly turn dangerous. Then it’s up to Gillette himself, as he assumes the persona of his beloved Holmes, to track down the killer before the next victim appears. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; Sun., 2 p.m. Carriage House Theater, 154 W. Bell Court. www.studioplayers.org (859) 225-0370

Broadway Live: “The Sound of Music.” Nov. 17-19. Featuring music by Richard Rodgers and lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, this spirited, romantic and beloved musical story of Maria and the von Trapp Family will once again thrill audiences with its award-winning score, which includes “My Favorite Things,” “Do-Re-Mi,” “Climb Ev’ry Mountain,” “Edelweiss” and the title song. Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat., 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.; Sun., 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. www.lexingtonoperahouse.com. (859) 233-4567

Etc.

Carnegie Classics: “Adventures with Alice.” Nov. 4. The Carnegie Center will be transformed into Alice’s world, where guests can gaze through the looking glass and enter the imagination of Lewis Caroll’s beloved character for the annual Carnegie Classics event. The night will be filled with artistic surprises, including music from Joslyn & The Sweet Compression, a greeting from the March Madness Marching Band, a unique virtual reality experience with RalphVR, a tea party fit for the Queen of Hearts and an open bar. Blackbird Dance Theatre and Movement Continuum will lead attendees through a hall of many doors, and local artist John Lackey will paint a Wonderland. 7 p.m. Carnegie Center For Literacy & Learning, 251 W. 2nd St. www.carnegiecenterlex.com (859) 254-4175

× Expand Author and television personality Alton Brown brings his culinary variety show “Eat Your Science” to the EKU Center for the Arts on Nov. 16. Photo furnished

Alton Brown: “Eat Your Science.” Nov. 16. The author of the James Beard Award-winning “I’m Just Here for the Food” and the New York Times bestselling sequence “Good Eats,” is back with a follow-up to his “Edible Inevitable” tour. Fans can expect more comedy, talk show antics, multimedia presentations and music (yes, he sings), but Brown is adding a slew of fresh ingredients including new puppets, songs and bigger and potentially more dangerous experiments. 7 p.m. EKU Center for the Arts, 1 Hall Drive, Richmond. www.ekucenter.com (859) 622-7294

Wildlands Social Club. Nov. 16. This quarterly series hosted by Kentucky Natural Lands Trusts in partnership with West Sixth Brewing and 21c Museum Hotel centers on causal evening talks about “why wild places matter.” Topics include conservation science, art, health and the economy; this event will also include a poetry reading. Featured speakers and poets include Mary Ann Taylor-Hall, Piper Roby, Brian and Sara Turner of Cricket Press, Brianna Damron and James Maples. 6-9 p.m., West Sixth Brewing, 501 W. Sixth St. www.knlt.org

× Expand Mecca Live Studio and special guests present "1,001 Nights: Grounded" at The Lyric Theatre and Cultural Arts Center on Nov. 19.

Mecca Live Studio presents “1,001 Nights: Grounded.” Nov. 19. This stage performance is filled with passion, sweat, emotion, live music and the artistic expression of local and nationally renowned musicians and dancers. Featuring Rakadu, Mecca Live Studio and special guests including Silvia Salamanca, the annual interpretation of the Arabic folk tale collection explores our relationship to the earth and what it means to be of this earth. 7 p.m. Lyric Theatre and Cultural Arts Center, 300 East 3rd St. www.lexingtonlyric.com (859) 280-2201

Spindletop Craft Fair and Open House. Nov. 25. The first-ever open house and craft fair at The Club at UK’s Spindletop Hall includes a tour of the historic 45,000-square-foot mansion, a chance to dine at the establishment’s restaurant Roxie’s (normally only open to club members) – and a chance to shop from over 40 vendors. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Spindletop Hall, 3414 Iron Works Pike (859) 255-2777