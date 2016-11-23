Observations: A Step Back

In the weeks leading up to the election, I’ve been thinking of my triumphant words to celebrate my country’s steps forward, as we continue our progress into the future of the civilization of our democracy. Now I am struggling with disbelief as my country and my state take several steps back, with the prospect of retreating from fair treatment for all, regardless of their choice of whom to love. Where to worship, country of origin and skin color are apt to become determinants of place in society, if we rely on the promise of the winning presidential candidate.

Surely, all the people who espoused Trump’s rhetoric in their vote will not resort to prevailing hate in their victory. The popular vote gives us some hope that most people have not abandoned the progress we have achieved in race relations, in scientific progress, in support of personal choices, in the rights of women about their own bodies.

I am no longer subject to suffer from great changes as they are projected. I’m too old to get pregnant, I could use a reduction in taxes, I am white, straight, American born, independent in income and still healthy. The only threats to me are in my religion (Jewish) and my right to say what I think, and so far they are not in danger. But OH! My country!

For years I have declined to write letters to my senators and congressmen, knowing that they have ceased to care what I think. Kentucky is a lost cause as long as Mitch McConnell rules and deceives the mountain areas and the banks rule Mr. Barr. Our mayor in Lexington is the first politician I ever sent money to, hoping he would lose his bid for senator and continue his excellent job as mayor!

Obviously, I have joined my fellow liberals in mourning the threats to progress in our country, no longer sure that it is our country. I have tried to accept all the proposed reasons for Mr. Trump’s victory.

But, I am probably going to live here for four more years, and I need to have hope. That hope is that Mr. Trump appoints people more devoted to country than to winning, that Mr. Trump survives his vice president whom I fear more than I do Trump, that Mr. Trump is a fast learner of all he needs to know.

In other elections when I have been disappointed, I have relied on that country maxim that the soup we are served is never as hot as it was cooked – I look forward to some cooling before we eat!