October Tadoo List

Gigs

Chuck Mead and his Grassy Knoll Boys. Oct. 4. After leading several popular ’80s cult bands in and around his hometown of Lawrence, Kansas, Chuck Mead landed on Nashville’s Lower Broadway where he co-founded the famed ’90s Alternative Country quintet BR549. The band’s seven albums, three Grammy nominations and the Country Music Association Award for Best Overseas Touring Act would build a bridge between authentic American Roots music and millions of fans worldwide. 8:30 p.m. Willie’s Locally Known, 286 Southland Drive. www.willieslocallyknown.com (859) 281-1116

Wheeler Walker, Jr. Oct. 9. The Kentucky-born country/comedy artist Wheeler Walker Jr.’s 2016 album, “Redneck S***,” was called “country’s filthiest new album” by Rolling Stone – in fact, the filthy content also led Billboard to categorize the album as “comedy,” which allegedly still upsets Wheeler to this day. He returns to his hometown on the heels of his second release, which has been called complex and satirical. Openers Tim Montana and the Shrednecks are a renegade country band. 8:30 p.m. Cosmic Charlie’s, 723 National Ave. www.cosmic-charlies.com. (859) 333-4817

× Expand Denver’s Esme Patterson brings her indie folk to The Burl on Oct. 11. Photo furnished

Esme Patterson. Oct. 11. Patterson’s musical career sprang from Colorado’s mountains, when she co-founded Denver’s beloved indie-folk ensemble Paper Bird. After four albums and perpetual touring, Patterson set a new course. In 2012, she wove local talents, including Nathaniel Rateliff, into her first solo release “All Princes, I.” 9 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com (859) 447-8166

The Ark Band. Oct. 20. The Ark Band is a St. Lucian reggae band, based in Columbus, Ohio. Founded in 1987 by Terry and Eustace Bobb (the St. Lucian Riddim Twins), the band has continually toured across the United States, Canada and Jamaica sharing its roots reggae, calypso and soca music. 9:30 p.m. Willie’s Locally Known, 286 Southland Drive. www.willieslocallyknown.com (859) 281-1116

Foo Fighters. Oct. 21. Formed in Seattle in 1994, Foo Fighters are known for blending melodic and heavier elements in their music. Their ninth studio album, “Concrete and Gold” (released in September), marries some of the heaviest Foo Fighter riffs ever with lush harmonic complexities courtesy of a first-time team-up with producer Greg Kurstin (Adele, Sia, Pink). 7:30 p.m. Rupp Arena, 430 West Vine St. www.rupparena.com (859) 233-3535

Al’s Bar Blocktoberfest. Oct. 21. Lexington hosts its annual block party at Al’s Bar this year, featuring acts Walter TV, Chlorine, Mad Anthony, Elvess and the Dreamboy, and more performing on multiple stages. The former band of Mac Demarco, Walter TV is a Vancouver, Canada, trio blasting out bassy and skewed dub riffs. Cincinnati’s volatile rock ‘n’ roll unit, Mad Anthony is said to have “enough gumption to fill their big yellow van till it burst at the seams” and enough pride to carry itself across North America to hundreds of shows year-in and year-out. 7 p.m. Al’s Bar, 601 N. Limestone Ave. www.alsbarlexington.com (859) 309-2901

Riley Walker. Oct. 23. Chicago-based Ryley Walker plays dreamy, complex indie music led by electric guitar and lush arrangements. Backing musicians for his latest album, “Primrose Green,” include several noted Chicago jazz and experimental musicians such as Fred Lonberg-Holm. 8:30 p.m. Al’s Bar, 601 N. Limestone Ave. www.alsbarlexington.com (859) 309-2901

Lettuce. Oct. 24. For more than two decades, Lettuce has brought a new vitality to classic funk, matching its smooth and soulful grooves with a hip-hop-inspired urgency and beat. Formed in Boston in 1992, members consist of guitarists Eric Krasno and Adam “Shmeeans” Smirnoff, Nigel Hall (keyboards, Hammond B-3 organ, piano), Adam Deitch (drums/percussion), Erick “Jesus” Coomes (bass), Ryan Zoidis (saxophone) and partial-member Rashawn Ross (trumpet). 7 p.m. Manchester Music Hall, 899 Manchester St. www.manchestermusichall.com (859) 230-5365

Sound of Ceres. Oct. 25. Karen and Ryan Hover formed Sound of Ceres in 2014 as a duo in collaboration with members of the Apples in Stereo and the Drums. The group describes itself as a two-piece dream pop audio and visual performance project that “explores the wonders of our living planet through the lenses of mid-century lounge music, ’60s pop, ’70s nature documentary soundtracks, a single ’80s drum fill, ’90s shoegaze, and modern sampling techniques.” 9 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com (859) 447-8166

The Districts. Oct. 27. After forming a band in high school, the Districts gigged hard in the tri-state area, releasing a slew of blues-inspired garage roots music (including the 2012 debut “Telephone”) before catching the eye of venerable indie label Fat Possum. 2015’s “A Flourish and a Spoil” found the band refining its embryonic sound with veteran producer John Congleton (St. Vincent, Kurt Vile). 9 p.m. Cosmic Charlie’s, 723 National Ave. www.cosmic-charlies.com. (859) 333-4817

Girlpool. Oct. 27. This two-gal alt/rock duo from Los Angeles consists of Cleo Tucker (guitar, vocals) and Harmony Tividad (bass, vocals). The band released its debut album, “Before the World Was Big,” in June 2015 on Wichita Recordings. It added a drummer, Miles Wintner, on their 2017 “Powerplant” album. 9 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com (859) 447-8166

Wook-a-Ween: The Wooks, Town Mountain and Newtown. Oct. 27. With Lexington band The Wooks, sounds of traditional mountain music – bluegrass and old time – as well as influences of rock and roll and jam bands can be found in its music. Town Mountain is a venerable American bluegrass band based in Asheville, North Carolina, and formed in 2005. Lexington bluegrass band Newtown will open the event, which will feature a meet and greet and a special VIP experience. Part of the event’s proceeds will be donated to a program to benefit music education for young students in eastern Kentucky. 7 p.m. Manchester Music Hall, 899 Manchester St. www.manchestermusichall.com (859) 230-5365“

The Modern Landscape.” Exhibit on display through Nov. 4. Whether defined by strong deliberate lines and color or by intuitive atmospheric suggestions, the modern landscape has a huge language of possibilities and interpretations. With the common intent to paint and to be inspired by nature’s beauty, terms from colorful and bold to dreamy and meditative to whimsical and meticulous come to mind to describe the work of this diverse group of artists. New Editions Gallery, 500 W. Short St. www.neweditionsgallery.com (859) 266-2766

× Expand Popular among fans of both jam bands and traditional bluegrass , Colorado’s Yonder Mountain String Band returns to Lexington for a Halloween gig at Manchester Music Hall Oct. 31. Photo furnished

Yonder Mountain String Band. Oct. 31. For nearly 19 years, Yonder Mountain String Band has redefined bluegrass music, expanding the traditional acoustic genre beyond its previously established boundaries by steadily pushing the envelope into the realms of rock ‘n’ roll and improvisation. 7 p.m. Manchester Music Hall, 899 Manchester St. (859) 230-5365

ART & EXHIBITS

PRHBTN. Oct. 13-27. The seventh annual edition of the annual city-wide street art festival PRHBTN will bring four new public murals to Lexington. International muralists who will be traveling to Lexington to create public art as part of the project include South African artist Jack Fox, who will create a mural on Church Street; Colombian-American artist Jessica Sabogal, who will paint the rear wall of 21c Hotel Museum; Dragon 76 from Japan, who will create a mural on Newtown Pike; and Mexican calligraphy artist Said Dokins, who will paint on the Lexington Art League’s “revolving wall” at the Loudoun House. A festival kickoff event will take place at the Loudoun House on Oct. 13 from 8 p.m.-1 a.m. More information can be found at www.prhbtn.com as the event nears.

× Expand “Umbertide One” by Dobree Adams is among the photographs featured in the Lexington Camera Club’s exhibit, on display at the Lyric Theatre through Dec. 15. Photo furnished

Lexington Camera Club: New Work. Exhibit on display through Dec. 15. This event is dedicated to the memory of Nori Hall (1950-2017), an extraordinary and creative image-maker, and one of the founders of the new club, which began meeting in 2014 after several members heard historian James D. Birchfield talk about the work and members of the original club and resolved to restart the long-dormant club. Artist reception on Fri., Oct. 13, from 4-7 p.m., with gallery talk by curator Paul Paletti, 6:30 p.m. Lyric Theatre and Cultural Arts Center, 300 East 3rd St. www.lexingtonlyric.com (859) 280-2201

× Expand Artist Lori Nix creates complex dioramas of fictional urban landscapes, with her current series being a mashup of new urban life and a look toward an apocolyptic future. An exhibit of her photographs, titled “The City,” is on display at the UK Art Museum. Photo furnished

Lori Nix: “The City.” Exhibit on display Oct. 7-Dec. 3. University of Kentucky Art Museum. For the past eight years, Nix’s photographs have highlighted a fictional urban landscape “after.” An aquarium after a flood, a church after a fire, a beauty parlor after … who knows what. Mankind is gone, and what remains are vacant fragments of buildings, a few slowly being reclaimed by nature. These photos began their lives as complex dioramas sculpted out of foam board, paint, plaster and wood. Built in great detail from scratch, the dioramas reflect their previous inhabitants’ daily lives. Her current series is a mashup of her new urban life and a look toward an apocalyptic future. Art Museum at the University of Kentucky, 405 Rose St. www.finearts.uky.edu (859) 257-5716

Where/Wear: A Contemporary Jewelry Exhibition. On display until Jan. 2. This invitational showcase explores the unique wearable aspects of contemporary art jewelry, the aesthetic of which is dictated by where it is worn, whether to work, on date night or at lunch with the girls. The gallery will celebrate the diversity that exists throughout the field of fine and contemporary handmade jewelry by featuring works by 26 designers from across the United States. Each artist will submit two to three handmade one-of-a-kind pieces in a broad spectrum of materials, from precious metals and stones to wood, glass and plastics. Opening reception on Oct. 13, 5-9 p.m. Meg C Gallery, The Summit at Fritz Farm, 122 Marion, Suite 140 www.megcgallery.com (859) 231-5902

FILM, THEATRE AND PERFORMANCE

Studio Players: “Lost in Yonkers.” Oct.1, Oct. 6-8. This “memory play” is set in Yonkers in 1942. Bella is in her 30s, mentally challenged and living at home with her stern grandmother. As the play opens, two young boys are dropped on the old lady’s doorstep. The boys are left to contend with Grandma, with Bella and her secret romance, and with Louie, her brother. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. and show starts at 8 p.m. Thurs.-Sat. Doors open at 2 p.m. and show starts at 2:30 p.m. on Sundays. Carriage House Theater, 154 W. Bell Court. www.studioplayers.org (859) 225-0370

AthensWest presents “Our Town.” Oct. 6-8, 13-15, 20-22. This 1938 play by Thornton Wilder examines the simplest but most important truths about American life: birth, youth, love, marriage, family, death. Following the story of the fictional American small town of Grover’s Corners between 1901 and 1913 through the everyday lives of its citizens, the Pulitzer Prize-winning play utilizes “metatheatrical” devices, with the main character/narrator addressing and fielding questions from the audience. Fri.-Sat. performances at 8 p.m.; Sun. performances at 2 p.m. Downtown Arts Center, 141 E. Main St. www.lexarts.org (859) 425-2550

UK Opera Theatre: “La Traviata.” Oct. 6-8. Violetta is a famed but ailing courtesan, frequently on the arm of the wealthy and powerful. Alfredo is a young bourgeois from a provincial family, eager for love. After a fateful meeting, their lives are forever entwined. Will their love survive disapproving family, the cost of appearances and possessive society? 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 6, 7, and 8; 2 p.m. Oct 8. Singletary Center for the Arts, 405 Rose St. www.finearts.uky.edu (859) 257-4929

Freaky Friday Flicks. Every Friday throughout October, attendees can enjoy a family-friendly spooky movie. Pre-show activities will begin at 6 p.m. and the movie at 7:30 p.m. There will be pre-show campfire activities, including the opportunity to make s’mores. Food trucks will also be on-site featuring festive comfort foods and drinks. Movie-goers are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs. Schedules includes “Hocus Pocus” (Oct. 6), “Nightmare Before Christmas” (Oct. 13), “E.T.” (Oct. 20) and “Ghostbusters” (Oct. 27). Moondance Amphitheater, 1152 Monarch St., (859) 425-2550

Lexington Film League Showcase. This series will present monthly programs reflecting the richness and diversity of contemporary film and video practice in the region and the world. The programs will include new works by young artists, important works by living artists and historical works by marginalized artists. Schedule includes the Home Movie Day (presented by Kentucky Amateur Film Archives, Oct. 1), “Secrets of the Heart” by Jeffrey Wengrofsky (Oct. 8), “Lizzie Borden Born in Flames” (sponsored by WRFL and Queerslang, Oct. 11), short films by Kent Lambert (Oct. 22) and a Halloween showing of “At Midnight I’ll Take Your Soul” (1964), introduced by Phil Kisling (Oct. 30). All screenings at 7 p.m.; filmmakers will be preset for Q&As at some events. 21c Museum Hotel, 167 W Main St. www.21cmuseumhotels.com/lexington (859) 899-6800

LexPhil: “Simplicity.” Oct. 13. LexPhil welcomes award-winning mezzo-soprano Sofia Selowsky to Lexington for “Simplicity.” Beethoven’s iconic “Symphony No. 4 in B-flat” will set the stage for Dominick Argento’s exquisite “Casa Guidi” for voice and orchestra. The performance will close with Prokofiev’s “Classical Symphony.” 7:30 p.m. Singletary Center for the Arts, 405 Rose St. www.finearts.uky.edu (859) 257-4929

× Expand Beloved crooner Chris Isaak returns to the Lexington Opera House this month after rescheduling a performance last year due to illness. Photo furnished

Chris Isaak. Oct. 14. With a career spanning four decades, Chris Isaak is best known for his hit “Wicked Game,” as well as the popular hit songs “Baby Did a Bad Bad Thing” and “Somebody’s Crying.” He is known for his signature 1950s rock ‘n’ roll style and crooner sound, as well as his soaring falsetto and reverb-laden music. 7:30 p.m. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. www.lexingtonoperahouse.com. (859) 233-4567

Lexington Brass Band 25-Year Retrospective: Pastime. Oct. 15. The Lexington Brass Band, founded in the summer 1992 by a group of area college brass professors interested in the rich repertoire of the British-style brass band, kicks off its 25th season by bringing back some fan favorites from the past two and a half decades, including works by John Williams, James Curnow, Gustav Holst, and a “certain English King.​“​ 4 p.m., Lexington Opera House​, 401 W. Short St. ​www.lexingtonbrassband.com/shop/

Beach Boys. Oct. 30. America’s favorite surf rockers, the Beach Boys are known for their dreamy harmonies and classic songs about surf, sun and endless summers, including “Good Vibrations,” “California Girls,” “Help Me, Rhonda,” “Wouldn’t It Be Nice, “I Get Around,” and so many more. 7:30 p.m. EKU Center for the Arts, 1 Hall Drive, Richmond. www.ekucenter.com (859) 622-7294

ETC.

David Liebe Hart. Oct. 2. Known for his roles on the Adult Swim television comedy show “Tim & Eric Awesome Show Great Job!,” David Liebe Hart is an outsider musician, actor and painter who has “communicated with extraterrestrials, has a large collection of puppets, and he loves trains.” While his vast and bizarre catalog of songs about aliens, religion, women and trains has yielded cult hits, such as “Salame,” “Father & Son” and “Puberty,” his new collaborations with electronic music producer Jonah Mociun, a.k.a. Th’ Mole, have propelled Liebe Hart into previously unexplored territory. 9 p.m. Cosmic Charlie’s, 723 National Ave. www.cosmic-charlies.com. (859) 333-4817

Studio 300 Digital Arts & Music Festival. Oct. 5-6. This event features a wide variety of talks, demonstrations, musical performances and art exhibits centering on digital art and technology. Highlights include virtual reality experiences, concerts featuring “electro-acoustic” music, a late-night concert at Al’s Bar (Oct. 5) focusing on “interactive electronics and club music” and talks on topics ranging from “making music with modular synthesizers” to “sound improvisation on neutral environments.” Full schedule will be available at www.transy.edu/~Music/STUDIO_300/schedule.

× Expand The great racehorse Man O’ War, pictured here posing for his famous bronze statue alongside longtime groomer Will Harbut and famed equestrian sculptor Herbert Haseltine, will be honored at this year’s Phoenix Festival, Oct. 5 at the Isaac Murphy Art Garden. Photo furnished

Phoenix Festival. Oct. 5. The Phoenix Festival will celebrate Man O’ War’s 100th birthday, as well as Elias “Shug” White, one of the few men still living who worked at the former Kentucky Association Race Course downtown. The late Will Harbut and Cunningham Graves, two groomsmen of Man O’ War, will also be honored at the event, which will feature music, kids’ activities, refreshments and a sculpture demonstration by Lavon Williams. The mission of the organizing non-profit, Phoenix Rising of Lexington, is to recognize, preserve, promote and provide access to the cultural history of Lexington’s early horse racing industry. 5-7 p.m., Isaac Murphy Art Garden (corner of Midland Avenue and Third Street).

× Expand Drag queen Trixie Mattel will headline this year’s “Queerslang,” WRFL’s annual multi-venue celebration of LGBT culture. Photo furnished

Queerslang. Oct. 9-14. Presented by University of Kentucky college radio station WRFL, Queerslang is an event geared to celebrate the accomplishments and contributions of the Lexington queer community to the music and the arts. Traditionally centering on a high-energy live-music concert featuring local and national acts (to be announced soon), this year’s Queerslang has been upgraded to a week-long festival featuring art shows, workshops, discussion panels, an LGBTQ history walk, film screenings and other events. Various venues. More information available at www.wrfl.fm.

Kathryn Aalto: “Designing Gardens for Children Inspired by the Hundred Acre Wood.” Oct. 13. Kathryn Aalto is an American author, landscape designer, historian and lecturer living in Exeter, England. For the past 25 years, her focus has been on places where nature and culture intersect: teaching literature of nature and place, designing gardens, and writing about the natural world. She will have copies of her book, “The Natural World of Winnie-the-Pooh,” for sale at the event. 7 p.m. Fayette County Extension Office, 1140 Harry Sykes Way www.lexgardenclubs.org (859) 257-5582

Hemp Dinner. Oct. 17. This special dinner will be prepared by Chef Jeremy Ashby of Azur Food Group and feature dishes containing hemp products. While guests are enjoying the food, several speakers will provide a look at the current state of the hemp industry in Kentucky and introduce the Heritage Hemp Trail, which preserves its past. 5:30 p.m. Ashland, The Henry Clay Estate, 120 Sycamore Road. info@henryclay.org (859) 266-8581

Bourbon Social. Oct. 11-15. This annual series takes place over four days and features a progressive dinner at various restaurants, a special tailgating event at Keeneland (with live music), and a Beer, Bourbon and Bacon Garden Party at the Henry Clay Estate and other opportunities for guests to enjoy and learn about America’s native spirit in a variety of unique settings. Full schedule and more information available at www.thebourbonsocial.com

Lyric Theatre Renaissance Gala. Oct. 21. The Lyric is celebrating seven years of rebirth and renewal with this 1940’s-themed event featuring a silent auction, a plated dinner, live performances and more. 1940’s attire is suggested. 5:30 p.m. Lyric Theatre and Cultural Arts Center, 300 East 3rd St. www.lexingtonlyric.com (859) 280-2201

Party for the Pumpkins. Oct. 17. This family-friendly event features pumpkins and all things fall – live music, seasonal food, a straw maze, children’s activities, a petting zoo and more. The Arboretum is looking for helpers to carve pumpkins for this event. They will have pumpkins for sale in early October, and participants can bring their own carved or painted pumpkin on Oct. 17 to display and then take home. Children are encouraged to wear Halloween costumes. 2 p.m. University of Kentucky Arboretum, 500 Alumni Drive. (859) 257-6955