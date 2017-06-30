Observations: A Medal for Dependability

For nearly 20 years – since June 1999 – my column has appeared in Chevy Chaser Magazine, under various headings and various topics. To say I have been thrilled for the opportunity to say my piece would be one of the great understatements of my life – I’ve been so thrilled, in fact, that I have missed only two or three in all this time. Last month, bronchitis, age and general malaise laid me low, and the column was a casualty.

Oh well, I thought – maybe it is time to hang it up anyway! There have consistently been a few readers who have taken the time to let me know their reactions, but only a few, and I expected them to miss me.

To my surprise, everywhere I went, people told me they had looked everywhere for my column and were disappointed not to find it! Such comments were usually followed by, “That’s the first thing I read!”

Thank you so much!!! What a boost to my ego, that people still care what this old lady thinks. I am aware that hearing, sight and good locomotion have left me, in part, and consider myself fortunate that I can still think – I just wasn’t sure anybody cared what it is I think!

Now that I know people care: I think the world is going to hell in a handcart, and I’ll continue to keep you informed when there is anything we can do about it! I’ll try to protect my reputation for dependability.