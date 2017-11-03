Observations: An Exceptional Birthday Party

Earlier this month, I received an invitation to a 20th birthday party from the Chevy Chaser Magazine – or perhaps from its parent, Smiley Pete Publishing. Regretfully, I put it aside as I do most invitations these days. I no longer drive and I need an escort for even familiar places. This was not a familiar place.

But having written a monthly column for the Chevy Chaser for 18 of its 20 years, I knew I belonged at this party! As it happens, my cousin Connie Miller, member of a journalism society, had also been invited. She asked me if I had accepted; I said no because I had no companion. She – lovely girl that she is – said, “I’ll take you and we’ll have fun!” And so she did – and so we did! Many people knew Connie, and some knew me, so we stayed until the party ended.

The venue for the party was the newly created party room that was formerly Sal’s Restaurant in Lansdowne Shopping Center. I guarantee I was older than the oldest guest there by 25 years, and it was a stand-up place – a bar mostly, with a buffet with cocktail party food. There were round tall tables for four, or friendly sixes, and tall bar stools – I made it onto the first one of those by putting one cheek of my behind up and then the other, and I stayed put for a while. Then we moved onto the more populous section, where the food and drink were located, and a tall muscular gentleman lifted me up on the chair.

Perhaps I should mention that I am 97 years old – I am 4-foot-10, and I weigh 117 pounds! The elegant room was designed for younger, taller, more agile guests, but I had a lovely time nevertheless – with a little help from some friends.

Chuck and Chris, our hosts, and my editor Saraya and I congratulated each other, expressing our wishes for a few more successful issues! It was a lovely evening!