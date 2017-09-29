Observations: Celebration!

It doesn’t seem like 20 years since the first issue of the Chevy Chaser graced my mailbox. I must admit I was busy, getting over the loss of my older son, dealing with my second marriage and creating a new life for myself as a writer at the Carnegie Center. I – who reads everything – admit I don’t remember the earliest issues of the Chevy Chaser.

But around the spring of 1999, my writing had improved and I was getting praise from my fellow students at Carnegie when I recall seeing a notice in the Chevy Chaser, welcoming the submission of unsolicited manuscripts. I forthwith sent my best effort, “The Ladies,” and waited for a response. I received nothing, but that was not unusual – Kentucky Monthly had held submissions without responding, so I concluded neither editor was interested in what I had to say. Then “The Ladies” appeared in the June 1999 issue. I was elated, though I still heard nothing for a couple of months. Then I got a phone call from Chuck Creacy, asking if I had anything else to submit. I replied that I didn’t, but I could write some.

And write some I did, publishing consistently in the publication since August 1999, missing only three issues in 18 years. As the magazine grew and prospered, I gradually became the best-known octogenarian and nonagenarian in Chevy Chase. Early in our association, Chuck told me that after two years,the magazine was where the publishers had hoped it would be in five years, and their progress since has been phenomenal.

While I have only dealt with Chuck, I know his partner Chris Eddie (just not as well), and I know that in addition to creating other publications, they have been very good citizens, encouraging charity from young people, curating activities for the younger set. They started as two young guys, and in the 20 years since, they have grown into men of substance and influence – while in the meantime, I have grown old!

Time marches on!