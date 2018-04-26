On Our Table: Beer Cheese Deviled Eggs

× Expand Beer Cheese Deviled Eggs. Photo by Theresa Stanley

Recipe by Chef Allison Davis, Wild Thyme Cooking School

May is a great time to be a Kentuckian – from Derby parties to backyard barbecues, Southern hospitality is at its finest. Deviled eggs are a quintessential dish that many Southerners wouldn’t think of hosting a gathering without, and this variation infuses another zesty Southern staple: beer cheese. Chef Allison Davis shares her “go to” party recipe, with some pro tips on creating the perfect boiled egg. Bon Appetit!

Perfect Hard-Boiled Eggs

Place the eggs in a large pot and cover with cold water. Put the stove on a high heat and bring to a boil. Turn off heat and let eggs sit in hot water for 10-12 minutes. Rinse under cold water and begin to peel.

Beer Cheese Deviled Eggs Ingredients:

• 1 dozen hard-boiled eggs

• 1/4 cup of hot beer cheese

• 2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

• Pinch of salt

• 1 teaspoon sugar

• 1 teaspoon lemon juice

• 1/4 teaspoon white pepper

• Green onions, sliced diagonally (garnish)

• Paprika (optional, for dusting)

Method:

Slice hard boiled eggs in half and place yolks in a mixing bowl. Blend yolks with beer cheese, Dijon mustard, lemon juice, white pepper, salt and sugar.

For fancy eggs, use a pastry bag with a star tip to pipe mixture into egg whites. A large baggie with a cut corner will produce a more rustic chic egg. Garnish eggs with green onions and paprika.