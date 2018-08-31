On Our Table: Bourbon & Brie

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo by Theresa Stanley × 2 of 2 Expand Photo by Theresa Stanley Prev Next

This recipe checks all the entertaining boxes, elevating the party staple “warm brie” by folding in bourbon – just in time for National Bourbon Heritage Month. Headed to a University of Kentucky game to tailgate? Make this winner on-site by placing a cast iron skillet on the grill. (Remember to use a thick oven mitt and towels when serving in cast iron; it holds heat — perfect for keeping the bourbon and brie warm for serving guests.)

Ingredients

• 1 lb.(ish) double creme brie cheese wheel

• 1 ½ cups packed light-brown sugar

• ¾ cup bourbon

• 1 cup chopped walnuts

• Accoutrements of choice – sliced apples, pears, crackers, crostini, etc.

Method

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Combine brown sugar and bourbon in a small bowl, stir and set aside. Cut the white rind off the top of brie. Place wheel in cast iron skillet or a dish that can also be used for serving. Pour bourbon and brown sugar mixture on top of cheese. Sprinkle walnuts over top.

Place dish in oven and heat cheese five to seven minutes, until brie starts to ooze (but not melt) and sauce is bubbly. Serve immediately with accoutrements.