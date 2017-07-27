On Our Table: Caribbean Curry

× Expand Photo by Theresa Stanley

Mother-son duo David Laurenvil and Fida Noel are planning to soon open the first brick-and-mortar location of their Caribbean cafe, Fida’s, but in the meantime the team is regularly catering throughout Lexington and popping up at local events, including Crave Lexington Food + Music Festival this month (Aug. 12-13), where they will debut their Caribbean-centric menu to the fifth annual festival’s audience.

A pot of curry goat is a popular dish in the islands, but recognizing goat is a bit of a delicacy to most Americans, the family suggests the option of substituting chicken or tofu for this recipe. To learn more about the family’s venture to bring Caribbean cuisine to Lexington’s North Limestone neighborhood, search for “Fida’s” on the crowdfunding website Kickstarter.com.

Ingredients:

• 4 pounds cubed (1-inch pieces) goat, chicken or tofu

• 1 squash cut into half-inch cubes

• 1 potato cut into half-inch cubes

• 2 carrots, sliced

• 1-inch ginger root, minced

• 1⁄4 cup fresh lime juice

• 2 tablespoons. curry powder

• 1⁄4 cup olive oil

• 1 teaspoon allspice

• 3 cloves garlic, minced

• 3 scallions, sliced

• 3 sprigs thyme

• 1/2 sweet onion, sliced

• 1 cup coconut milk

• 1 green pepper, sliced

• 1 habanero chile (whole)

• 1/2 Scotch bonnet pepper

• Salt and pepper, to taste

Method:

In a large pot, combine lime juice, curry powder, allspice, minced garlic, grated ginger and olive oil. Stir and add salt and pepper, to taste. Add meat or tofu to the marinade mixture. Cook over low heat until ingredients combine, stirring until golden brown all over (approximately 8 minutes).

Add thyme, scallions, sweet onions, green peppers, Scotch bonnet pepper and habanero pepper. Let simmer 2 to 3 minutes until lightly caramelized. Do not chop habanero pepper or allow it to burst, unless you desire a very spicy dish. Remove habanero pepper after 3 minutes.

Simmer the mixture for 45-60 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add water as needed. Add carrots, potatoes, squash and coconut milk to the pot. Allow to simmer an additional 30-45 minutes until sauce thickens, meat is tender, and the carrots and potatoes are cooked. Serve hot over rice, or accompanied with sides. Serves 8-12 people.