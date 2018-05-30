On Our Table: BBQ Cowboy Beans

× Expand The two-part smoking method infuses an unparalleled level of depth and smokiness to these BBQ Cowboy Beans. Photo by Theresa Stanley

Every plate of barbecue should be accompanied by a spoonful of beans. A variation on the classic baked beans – the sweet and saucy sort, with straightforward mustard and vinegar notes – Cowboy Beans include a poetic two-step method. Pitmasters at Nicholasville’s HogFathers BBQ take basic baked beans and turn up the heat with spice and oak, slow smoking the beans to infuse the oak flavor and provide a depth of flavor that only the smoke can deliver.

HogFathers’ BBQ Cowboy Beans will be available at the Bluegrass BBQ FEST June 8-9 at Lexington's downtown Courthouse Plaza!

HogFathers’ BBQ Cowboy Beans

• 2 quarts basic baked beans (recipe below)

• 1 cup spicy barbecue sauce

• 1/4 cup HogFathers Magic Dust (recipe below) or pork butt rub

To baked beans, add barbecue sauce and Magic Dust. Mix well and place on smoker (oak), heated to 225 degrees. Cook for one hour, stirring twice during smoking. Yields 8 servings.

Basic Baked Beans

• 6 slices of thick-cut bacon, coarsely chopped

• 1 medium yellow onion, finely chopped

• 60 ounces canned pork and beans

• 1/3 cup ketchup

• 1/3 cup molasses

• 2/3 cup light brown sugar

• 1/4 cup apple cider vinegar

• 2 teaspoon dry mustard

In a stock pot, fry bacon over medium heat until fat is rendered. Remove bacon. Add onion and sauté over medium-low heat until translucent. Add bacon back to pot and add remaining ingredients. Mix well.

HogFathers’ Magic Dust

• 1/4 cup paprika

• 2 tablespoons kosher salt

• 2 tablespoons white sugar

• 2 tablespoons hot chili powder

• 1 tablespoon cumin

• 2 tablespoons granulated garlic

• 1 tablespoon dry mustard powder

• 2 tablespoons coarse black pepper