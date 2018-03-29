On Our Table: Crispy Brussels Sprouts

× Expand Photo by Theresa Stanley

Recipe by Blue Sushi Sake Grill

Photo and Intro by Theresa Stanley

How do you get kids (and certain adults) to eat their Brussels sprouts? Toss them in a secret sauce!

Sometimes I get a recipe and it feels like I have hit the jackpot of food secrets – and this Lemon Miso Sauce, served on the vegan dishes Crispy Brussels Sprouts and Chili Nasu at Blue Sushi Sake Grill (located in The Summit at Fritz Farm) is one of those recipes. The sauce also makes a great dressing for an arugula salad or grilled fish.

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

Ingredients:

• 2 cups Brussels sprouts, halved

• 1/4 cup lemon miso sauce

(see recipe below)

• 1/4 tablespoon cashews,

toasted and chopped

• 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

Method:

Bring large pot of water to a boil. While water is coming to a boil, prepare Brussels sprouts by washing, trimming the bottom and cutting in half. Once water is boiling, place Brussels sprouts in water for approximately 90 seconds. Remove and place in an ice bath to cool. Once cool, strain water and dry thoroughly with paper towel.

Place in home deep fryer and cook for two minutes until light brown or desired crisp level. Pull from fryer and place on paper towel to drain oil. Toss sprouts in bowl with salt and sauce; place on plate and top with cashews.

Lemon Miso Sauce

Ingredients:

• 1 1/2 tablespoons mirin (Japanese cooking wine)

• 1 tablespoon rice wine vinegar

• 1 tablespoon white miso paste

• 3/4 tablespoon sugar

• 1/2 tablespoon yuzu juice (lemon juice can be substituted)

• 1/2 teaspoon lemon zest

Method:

Add mirin, sugar, miso and rice wine vinegar to a saucepan. Bring to a boil, then simmer for five minutes. Remove from heat and place sauce in heat-proof container. Place in refrigerator to cool. Once cool, add yuzu and lemon zest. Mix well.