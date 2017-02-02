On Our table: Roasted Tomato Truffled Grilled Cheese Sandwiches

× 1 of 3 Expand Photo by Theresa Stanley × 2 of 3 Expand Photo by Theresa Stanley × 3 of 3 Expand Photo by Theresa Stanley Prev Next

A grilled cheese sandwich is the essence of comfort food, yet can easily be made into elegant party fare with a few small touches. This easy recipe, provided by Cole Arimes, owner and chef of Coles 735 Main, takes grilled cheese to the next level.

“Every time I serve these sandwiches at a party, they disappear before guests turn to the other dishes – just goes to show no one can resist a little grilled cheese, no matter the occasion,” Arimes said.

Pair with your favorite tomato soup for a satisfying meal.

Ingredients:

• 1/2 pound unsalted butter, room temperature

• 1/2 bunch Italian flat leaf parsley, finely chopped

• 2 tablespoons black truffle oil

• 2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce

• 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

• 1 loaf French baguette, cut into 1/8-inch slices

at a slight angle (or thicker, if preferred)

• 1 pound Gruyere cheese

• 10 ripe Roma tomatoes, cut into 1/4-inch slices

• 1/2 cup lemon oil

Instructions:

In a small mixing bowl, combine butter, parsley, truffle oil, Worcestershire and pepper. Blend together using a fork and set aside.

Place tomatoes on a cookie sheet lined with parchment paper, careful not to overlap slices. Drizzle with lemon oil and sprinkle with salt and cracked black pepper. Roast in the oven at 350 for 10-15 minutes, until tender but not browned. Set aside.

Slice cheese 1/8-inch thick and cut to the size of the baguette slices. A little overhang is fine. Brush one side of half of the baguette slices with butter, and place buttered side down on parchment. Build the sandwiches on the buttered slices, in the order of cheese, tomato, cheese, top slice of baguette. Brush butter on the top side of the sandwich.

Cook on a hot plate or skillet at 350 degrees. Brown and flip. Cook until cheese is melted.