On Our Table: Grilled Swordfish with Charred Corn, Watermelon and Basil

Recipe provided by Shannen Bunton, Housewarmings Big Green Egg Expert

Ingredients:

• 2 swordfish steaks, cut in half

• 1/2 cup pecan oil or safflower oil

• 2 ears of corn

• 1 1/2 cups of watermelon, cubed into 3/4-inch pieces

• 1 lime, halved

• 3 tablespoons fresh basil, chopped

• 1/2 stick butter

• Salt & pepper

• Cast iron skillet

Heat grill using lump charcoal. Using a direct grilling method, desired grill temperature should read 450 degrees.

Grilled Corn

Begin removing both ends of the corn husk. Cut enough off the base that the remaining husk can be removed halfway through grilling. Place corn (with husk) onto a heated grill, and steam in husk for five to six minutes, rolling the corn evenly on all sides. When the husk begins to dry out and pull away, use tongs to remove the outer husk. When the husk is removed, let the fine hairs burn away and brush the corn with safflower or pecan oil and season with salt and pepper. The corn will begin to char; continue rolling the cob on all sides, browning or charring until desired doneness (about 10 minutes). Remove from grill and let cool until able to handle. When corn is cooled, cut the kernels from the husk and set aside in separate bowl. Season with ½ teaspoon each of salt and pepper.

After corn is finished, place a cast iron skillet on the grill and allow five minutes to heat in preparation for the rest of the meal.

With corn, citrus and fruit all caramelized on the grill to accentuate their essence, this zesty recipe features an explosion of summer flavors.

Grilled Swordfish and Watermelon

Sprinkle chilled swordfish filets with salt and pepper, and lightly brush with safflower or pecan oil. With the grill grate oiled and heated to 450, place fish on hot stainless steel or cast-iron grate. Let sear for two to three minutes to create great grill marks.

While the fish is grilling, place fresh lime flesh side down on grill surface for two minutes, until the flesh begins to caramelize. Remove and set aside.

Add cubed watermelon to medium-high heated cast iron skillet. When the watermelon cubes begin to break down and caramelize slightly, add 1/2 cup of water and let reduce slightly. When slightly reduced, add half of stick of butter; let melt and swivel together butter and watermelon juice for one minute. Add swordfish, grilled side up, into skillet. Using a spoon, begin basting the swordfish with remaining fat and liquid watermelon mixture.

Remove from heat, add charred corn kernels and fresh chopped basil, and squeeze with the grilled lime half.

Serves four.