On Our Table: Heirloom Tomatoes

There aren’t many summer sensations that can compare to the simple, unadulterated flavor of a fresh heirloom tomato. As we approach their season of bounty, take a trip to the farmers’ market and pick up a few varieties; kids will enjoy choosing their favorite color. Talk to the tomato farmer – he or she would likely love to fill you in on the history of each heirloom variety. At home, slice the fruit open and admire the rich hues, from edge to the center of each slice. Drizzle with a bit of olive oil, add some salt and pepper and voilà – lunch is served.

While these tomatoes tend to be meaty, adding your favorite chicken, tuna, egg or pasta salad can provide a heartier meal. Enjoy with family and friends, and remember to thank a farmer this growing season – it’s hard work raising such beauties.

Ingredients for the perfect summer snack:

• Heirloom tomatoes, any color you can get your hands on

• Olive oil

• Salt

• Pepper

• Chicken, tuna, egg or pasta salad (optional)