On Our Table: Roasted Grapes

When it comes to DIY cocktail parties, simplicity is the key to effortless entertaining. With the goal of using simple ingredients and creative assembly to elevate your cocktail party, local chef Chloe Noel suggests making roasted grapes as the focal point of a show-stopping centerpiece that also features cheese, meats and accoutrements.

“Colors are key in making a board look wonderful,” Noel said. “I try to mix it up enough so everyone can enjoy. I think it’s important to have varying cheeses and salty components – a jam of sort is always nice, and fresh fruit varying by season.”

Sweet, savory and lightly salted roasted grapes are an easy, palate-pleasing and unexpected addition to any cheese board – and that is where chef Chris Cox of The Mousetrap, Lexington’s longstanding specialty store focusing on cheeses and other specialty foods, steps in. Cox suggests pairing roasted grapes with a variety of cheeses, charcuterie meats, mild crackers and other fruits, such as strawberries, pears and apples, when creating a board for entertaining.

Cheeses are categorized into four general categories, Cox explained: soft, semi-soft, blue and firm.

“Soft cheeses are known as ‘dessert cheeses,’” Cox continued. He added that “Brie style” cheeses, such as double cream and triple cream, pair best with champagne and strawberries, while blue cheese pairs best with fruit such as grapes, apples and pears.

“When it comes to blue cheese, Roquefort is the queen and Stilford the king,” he said. For a foolproof cheese-and-meat platter accompanying Noel’s roasted grapes, Cox suggests selecting one soft cheese, one blue cheese, prosciutto di parma and local country ham.

Two to five ounces of cheese and charcuterie per person is the rule of thumb when assembling a cheese tray. (If the board is the main course, five ounces of each is appropriate.)

Cox offers a tip on serving cheese that might not be expected: Let it sit out for a bit before serving.

“The flavor and aroma of cheese opens up when served at room temperature,” he said. “Serve with mild crackers so the deep flavor of cheese will be the star.”

For this recipe, be sure to prepare several bunches of grapes — they are like popcorn and chips; you can’t eat just one.

Sweet & Savory Roasted Grapes

Ingredients:

• One bunch of seedless red grapes on the vine (smaller grapes such as champagne grapes work best)

• 2 tablespoons olive oil or melted coconut oil

• 1 teaspoon salt

• 1/2 teaspoon sugar

Method:

Heat oven to 425 degrees. With the grapes still on their stems, lightly drizzle oil on the fruit while carefully rotating the bunch – be careful, as too much tossing will loosen grapes from stems. Sprinkle salt and sugar on grapes. Place on sheet pan and roast for 15 minutes or until soft. Pro tip: Zap under the broiler for one or two minutes at the end to provide extra color and flavor.