On Our Table: White Chicken Chili

As winter settles in, white chicken chili can be a simple and comforting use of familiar ingredients. Warm spices provide heat while fresh toppings provide a cooling sensation in this one-pot dish that requires minimal prep work.

When it comes to the texture of white chicken chili, some like it chunky while some prefer it smooth. While many would never consider blending tomato-based chili, immersion-blending white chili can create a desirable smooth and soupy consistency for those in the latter camp, with the shredded chicken providing a bit of texture.

Recipe serves six to eight and pairs well with tortilla chips or hearty bread.

Ingredients:

• 2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken breasts

• 5 cups low sodium chicken broth (reserve one cup

aside if you prefer a smoother chili)

• 2 cans white beans (great northern or cannellini),

drained and rinsed

• 2 small cans diced green chiles

• 3 cloves garlic, minced

• 1 yellow onion, diced

• 1 tablespoon ground cumin

• 1 teaspoon dried oregano

• 1/2 teaspoon salt

• 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

Garnish:

• Cilantro

• Lime, wedges

• Jalapeno, sliced or diced

• Sour cream

• Cheddar cheese, grated

• Smoked paprika, optional dash to add intense smoky flavor

Place whole chicken breasts at the bottom of a larger slow cooker. Add all remaining ingredients (reserving one cup of broth, if a smoother chili is preferred). Stir to combine and cover. Cook on low for six to eight hours, or on high for four to six. When chicken is cooked through, remove the breasts from slow cooker; allow to cool then shred and set aside.

If you prefer a chunky style, return shredded chicken to pot, stir and serve. If you prefer a smoother style, add the reserved cup of broth and use immersion blender in the slow cooker until texture is as preferred. Add shredded chicken after soup is blended.

Ladle bowls of chili and top with your favorite garnish.