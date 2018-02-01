On Our Table: Winter Citrus Salad

× Expand Refreshing and visually stunning, this winter citrus salad doubles as a way to satisfy cravings for summertime in the dead of winter. Photo by Theresa Stanley

February can be one of those months where we most long for the warmth of summer. One way to remedy this is by exploring the bounty of brightly colored varieties of citrus available at your favorite local market. Tart and tangy on their own, citrus fruit combined with a homemade olive oil-based vinaigrette makes for a surprising, flavorful salad of the leafless variety. A visually stunning dish, the recipe is also refreshing, healthy and quick to prepare.

We’ve provided a suggested combination of citrus varieties, but the magic of this recipe is that you can use what you have available. Serves four people.

Ingredients:

• 1 Cara Cara orange, peeled

• 1 blood orange, peeled

• 1 navel orange, peeled

• 1 pink grapefruit, peeled

• 1 shallot, sliced thin

• 3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

• 2 tablespoons red wine vinegar, separated

• 1/2 teaspoon honey

• 1/2 teaspoon fresh tarragon, chopped

• Lime, small squeeze to taste

• Tarragon leaves for garnish

• Salt to taste (just a pinch)

Method:

In small bowl combine shallots and one tablespoon of vinegar. (Depending on the size of the shallots, the vinegar should cover them; add more vinegar if needed.) Marinate the shallots while cutting your citrus.

Peel citrus, removing pith. Slice into wheels or peel apart into wedges, removing seeds as you go. Arrange citrus on a serving dish and sprinkle with a pinch of salt. Drain shallots and layer on top of citrus.

Combine olive oil, remaining vinegar, honey, a squeeze of lime and chopped tarragon. Whisk ingredients. Drizzle over citrus salad and garnish with fresh tarragon leaves.