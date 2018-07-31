On Our Table: Cookies for Breakfast

× Expand Photo by Theresa Stanley

Parents, before you turn away from the idea of a “cookie for breakfast,” this flourless recipe, provided by Kentucky native and Food Network star Jason Smith, is chock full of the protein and goodness your kids need to get through the school day.

Smith – judge of the Food Network show “Best Baker in America” and winner of several of that network’s cooking competitions – should know; the talented chef has a background as school cafeteria manager for Isonville Elementary in Eastern Kentucky. The cookie makes for a perfect breakfast on the go or school snack for kids and parents alike.

You can catch chef Jason Smith at the 2018 Crave Lexington Food + Music Festival (Aug.11-12 at Masterson Station Fairgrounds), where he will serve as host and emcee of the festival’s Food Performance Stage. Chef Smith will share stories and food tips alongside local chefs and other culinary personalities and bring his signature “Southern country bling” to one of the biggest food festivals in his home state.

Ingredients

• 2 ripe bananas, mashed

• 1 cup “quick cook” oatmeal

• 2 tablespoons peanut butter

• 2 tablespoons honey

• 1 teaspoon vanilla

• 1 teaspoon cinnamon

• 1/4 cup chocolate chips (optional)

• 1/4 cup almonds, pecans or walnuts, chopped (optional)

• Pinch of salt

Method

Heat oven to 350. Line a baking sheet with a silpat or parchment paper.

In a bowl, combine bananas, oats, cinnamon, vanilla and salt. Mix until combined. Add peanut butter and honey; stir.

Fold in chocolate chips and nuts (optional). Using a two-ounce cookie scoop, place six dough balls on baking sheet. Flatten slightly with a spoon that has been sprayed with cooking spray.

Bake for 12 minutes. Repeat until dough is gone. Recipe makes one dozen.