On Our Table: BBQ Meatballs

Recipe provided by Addie's at Woodford Inn

× Expand Photo by Theresa Stanley

Not that we need a special occasion to celebrate bourbon around here, but September being Bourbon Heritage Month gives us a little extra impetus to spike our everyday culinary items with Kentucky’s “spirit animal.” These meatballs make for a great tailgating dish – the big, bold flavors pair well with the crisp fall air, and the recipe can be made ahead and kept warm throughout the day in a slow cooker. The alcohol will cook out of the sauce, making it safe for kiddos to consume while also leaving behind layers of flavor that adults can enjoy with their favorite Kentucky spirit.

Meatball Ingredients:

• 3 tablespoons olive oil

• 1 small onion, finely diced

• 1 pound ground beef

• 1 pound ground pork

• 1 cup bourbon BBQ sauce (recipe below)

• 2 large eggs

• 3/4 cup bread crumbs

• 1 teaspoon salt

• 1 teaspoon pepper

Bourbon BBQ Sauce:

• 1/2 onion, minced

• 4 cloves garlic, minced

• 3/4 cup bourbon

• 1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper

• 1/2 tablespoon salt

• 2 cups ketchup

• 1/4 cup tomato paste

• 1/3 cup cider vinegar

• 2 tablespoons liquid smoke flavoring

• 1/4 cup Worcestershire sauce

• 1/2 cup packed brown sugar

• 1 teaspoon hot sauce

Bourbon BBQ Sauce Method:

In a large skillet over medium heat, combine onion, garlic and bourbon. Simmer for 10 minutes or until onion is translucent. Mix in ground black pepper, salt, ketchup, tomato paste, vinegar, liquid smoke, Worcestershire sauce, brown sugar and hot sauce. Bring to a boil, reduce heat to medium-low and simmer for two hours. Put sauce in a food processor and spin until smooth consistency.

Meatballs Method:

Heat oven to 450 degrees. Drizzle two tablespoons of oil in 9-by-13 baking dish and evenly coat the dish. Place to the side. Heat remaining oil in medium frying pan on medium-high heat. Add onions, stir and cook until soft and well-caramelized. Let cool. Combine onions, pork, beef, BBQ sauce, eggs, bread crumbs, salt and pepper. Mix by hand. Roll mixture into round balls (1½ inch), placing in baking dish side by side and touching. Roast for 20 minutes, until firm or until they reach an internal temperature of 165 degrees. Toss in BBQ bourbon sauce and serve hot.