Opinions about Lexington's parks?

What’s your favorite park in Lexington? What programs do you and your children participate in? What’s missing that you’d love to see in Lexington? Lexington Parks & Recreation wants to have a conversation with you and your family.

Conversations will be geared toward facilities, green spaces, programs and events, in order to help Parks & Recreation find ways to better support the community. People of all ages are encouraged to share their thoughts with Parks employees and other community members.

Local residents are encouraged to attend one or more of the following open houses:

There will be activities available for children at the open houses.