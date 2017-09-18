Paint Nite To Bring "Paint-And-Sip" Events To Lexington

Paint Nite, a “paint-and-sip” company geared to teach individuals and groups how to paint over food and drinks, is coming to Lexington this month. Local artists will co-host events for the company every month at a variety of local bars and restaurants.

“Creativity is something we all need, yet between work and managing our lives we seldom get to enjoy it,” said Jake Germann, the Lexington branch owner. “Paint Nite answers that desire by providing everything from the paint and brushes to an instructor that will help guide you throughout the night – all of that while you laugh, drink and have fun with your friends.”

Void of a brick-and-mortar establishment, the company relies instead on various restaurants and bars to host the events. Germann believes this is one of the company’s keys to success, differentiating it from other companies that host “paint and sip” parties have their own storefront, allowing guests bring their own food and liquor.

"When I go out I want to have a real experience – bringing some cheese and a bottle of wine from the grocery store into a studio space isn't exactly an ideal situation for an evening out on the town,” said Germann, who is originally from the St. Louis area. He started working for Paint Nite about four years ago as an artist for the company, and felt the concept would be a great fit for Lexington, given the city’s ever-expanding bar and restaurant scene.

Paint Nite aims to merge Lexington’s bustling, eclectic restaurants and bars with the growing paint-and-sip concept. The concept will kick off locally by hosting events at Hopcat on Monday nights and at The Grey Goose on Tuesday nights, with both events starting at 7 p.m..

Germann is looking into other interesting options to make each event unique, but believes these two restaurants are a good start.

“Lexington is packed with establishments offering unique dining experiences – giving guests that variety is important,” he said. "Hopcat has walls covered in unique art, which is fitting, and they have a nice laid back atmosphere as well as good food and great craft beer. The Grey Goose has one of the coolest patios I've seen in the city and also boasts a pretty great menu.

“I’d love to keep diversifying, though, and host a weekend daytime event at a chocolate bar, or outside at a vineyard – the possibilities are endless here,” he said.

A different painting created by artists who work for the company will be featured at each “paint” nite. The Lexington Paint Nite artists are all local, primarily UK art students, and featured paintings can be viewed online at paintnite.com in advance of attending the class.

“Artists for the company are a kind of cross between Bob Ross and Madonna, as crazy as that might sound,” Germann said. “They will show you how to paint happy little trees in front of a midnight sunset and then flip on the music and encourage a round of shots – since the events are 21 and up things can get a little wild.”

"The more you drink, the better your painting looks” is a credo of the Paint Nite Lexington team, Germann added.

Events kick off on Monday, Sept. 25. Attendees can sign up in advance at paintnite.com.