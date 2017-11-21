Pan-Fried Brussels sprouts with Pancetta

× Expand Photo by Theresa Stanley

A warm and inviting recipe that will have even the pickiest of eaters devouring their veggies (it's been said these Brussels sprouts taste more like candy). Pancetta and caramelized shallots add depth of flavor to this traditional holiday dish. The best part is that this recipe comes together in one pan, adding ease to holiday meal preparation.

Ingredients:

2 pounds Brussels sprouts, washed and cut in half

1/4 pound pancetta, diced 1/4 inch thick

2 small shallots, diced 1/4 inch thick

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

Preparations:

Heat large frying pan over medium heat. Add pancetta to pan and cook until crispy, about three to five minutes. Remove pancetta from pan and set aside.

Do not clean pan. Add shallots and cook until caramelized, about 10 minutes. Remove shallots from pan and set aside. Add olive oil to pan and turn up to medium-high heat.

Add Brussels sprouts to pan and generously season with salt and pepper. Cook five to seven minutes without stirring (cover with a splatter screen if needed). Stir then cook another five to seven minutes, allowing to cook evenly until browned at the edges.

Add pancetta and caramelized shallots back to the pan and stir to combine. Remove from heat and serve immediately.

Leela Foley is a native Lexingtonian and local food blogger who can be found posting all of her meals on Instagram. www.lexeats.com.