Party time

A handful of venerable neighborhood businesses are celebrating anniversaries in the coming weeks - see below for details!

J. Render's Southern Table and Bar

Beaumont area eatery J. Render's Southern Table and Bar celebrates its second anniversary on May 31, and will celebrate with a day full of lunch and dinner specials, a tap takeover from Country Boy Brewing, games that include life-size Jenga and cornhole; live music from Trippin' Roots (7-10 p.m.) and giveaways throughout the day.

Centered

North Ashland Avenue wellness center Centered will celebrate five years of business and and the unveiling of its new Essential Care Bar, a service that will provide ready-made and personalized cream and oil blends. Doors will be open all day for the 5-year anniversary celebration, with giveaways, donation-based classes and donation-based massages . Pure CBD oil and blends will be also available for purchase, and all classes will be "open door." A percentage of all donations will go to support The Nest - Center for Women, Children and Families and Green House17.

Several Warehouse Block neighbors will join the celebration with neighborhood-wide sidewalk sales and specials.

Malone's

Bluegrass Hospitality Group will celebrate the 20th anniversary of the restaurant group’s original restaurant concept, Malone’s, in June.

Owners Bruce Drake and Brian McCarty launched their first Malone’s restaurant in Lansdowne Shopping Center in 1998 as Lexington’s first prime beef steakhouse. The company has opened two additional Lexington Malone’s locations and expanded with multiple additional brands in the two decades since, including Malone’s Prime Events & Receptions, Harry’s, Aqua Sushi, Drake's and OBC Kitchen. BHG has also expanded its Drake's concept in recent years to Louisville and Florence, Kentucky, as well as Indiana, Tennessee and Alabama.

The company has planned a 20-day celebration of in-restaurant promotions and giveaways scheduled for June, in addition to a special social media campaign to mark the occasion.