Pete's Properties: Chevy Chaser, April 2018

Recent arm’s-length residential sales for Chevy Chaser Magazine’s distribution area. Information compiled by Fayette County Property Valuation Administrator David O’Neill.
For more information on any of these properties, or others, please visit www.fayette-pva.com.
BIGGEST MOVER: 1252 Summit Dr. $950,000
40502
1252 Summit Dr. $950,000
1203 Lakewood Dr. $820,000
3212 Honeyhill Ln. $745,000
3202 Tates Creek Rd. $632,600
1845 Blairmore Ct. $614,500
1214 Richmond Rd. $585,000
3849 Hidden Pond Rd. $577,000
2096 Norborne Dr. $450,000
119 Lincoln Ave. $402,000
3297 Bellefonte Dr. $400,000
2929 Eastbrook Ct. $395,000
114 Owsley Ave. $340,000
504 Chinoe Rd. $308,000
779 Sherwood Dr. $235,000
340 Oldham Ave. $218,500
518 Park Ave. $209,500
414 Queensway Dr. $205,000
346 Bassett Ave. $165,000
243 Lincoln Ave. $158,000
189 N. Hanover Ave. $125,000
111 Marne Ave. $86,000
356 Lincoln Ave. $82,000
330 Owsley Ave. $72,000
339 Owsley Ave. $69,000
40503
1739 Nicholasville Rd. $285,000
251 Glendover Rd. $268,000
136 Wabash Dr. $233,000
118 Penmoken Park $135,000