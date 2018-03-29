Pete's Properties: Chevy Chaser, April 2018

Recent arm’s-length residential sales for Chevy Chaser Magazine’s distribution area. Information compiled by Fayette County Property Valuation Administrator David O’Neill.

For more information on any of these properties, or others, please visit www.fayette-pva.com.

BIGGEST MOVER: 1252 Summit Dr. $950,000

40502

1252 Summit Dr. $950,000

1203 Lakewood Dr. $820,000

3212 Honeyhill Ln. $745,000

3202 Tates Creek Rd. $632,600

1845 Blairmore Ct. $614,500

1214 Richmond Rd. $585,000

3849 Hidden Pond Rd. $577,000

2096 Norborne Dr. $450,000

119 Lincoln Ave. $402,000

3297 Bellefonte Dr. $400,000

2929 Eastbrook Ct. $395,000

114 Owsley Ave. $340,000

504 Chinoe Rd. $308,000

779 Sherwood Dr. $235,000

340 Oldham Ave. $218,500

518 Park Ave. $209,500

414 Queensway Dr. $205,000

346 Bassett Ave. $165,000

243 Lincoln Ave. $158,000

189 N. Hanover Ave. $125,000

111 Marne Ave. $86,000

356 Lincoln Ave. $82,000

330 Owsley Ave. $72,000

339 Owsley Ave. $69,000

40503

1739 Nicholasville Rd. $285,000

251 Glendover Rd. $268,000

136 Wabash Dr. $233,000

118 Penmoken Park $135,000