Pete's Properties - Chevy Chaser Magazine, March 2018

Recent arm’s-length residential sales for Chevy Chaser Magazine’s distribution area. Information compiled by Fayette County Property Valuation Administrator David O’Neill.
For more information on any of these properties, or others, please visit www.fayette-pva.com.
BIGGEST MOVER: 559 Culpepper Rd. $900,000
40502
559 Culpepper Rd. $900,000
1920 Hart Rd. $770,000
320 Chinoe Rd. $692,000
1716 Bon Air Dr. $635,000
131 Old Park Ave. $621,000
311 Hart Rd. $618,000
300 Irvine Rd. $545,000
2116 Hunters Wood Ln. $510,000
301 Adair Rd. $420,000
1409 Lakewood Dr. $408,500
1603 Fairway Dr. $385,000
440 Ridgeway Rd. $380,000
344 Melbourne Way $353,500
3417 Belvoir Dr. $345,000
668 Mt. Vernon Dr. $345,000
1283 Scoville Rd. $330,000
2916 Eastbrook Ct. $310,000
180 N. Ashland Ave. $300,000
709 Aurora Ave. $275,000
3464 Belvoir Dr. $186,210
728 Aurora Ave. $174,900
367 Sherman Ave. $146,000
361 Lincoln Ave. $70,000
356 Lincoln Ave. $67,000
352 Lincoln Ave. $40,000
40503
125 Lackawanna Rd. $250,000
2377 Randolph Ct. $212,000