Pete's Properties - Chevy Chaser Magazine, March 2018

Recent arm’s-length residential sales for Chevy Chaser Magazine’s distribution area. Information compiled by Fayette County Property Valuation Administrator David O’Neill.

For more information on any of these properties, or others, please visit www.fayette-pva.com.

× Expand BIGGEST MOVER: 559 Culpepper Rd. $900,000

40502

559 Culpepper Rd. $900,000

1920 Hart Rd. $770,000

320 Chinoe Rd. $692,000

1716 Bon Air Dr. $635,000

131 Old Park Ave. $621,000

311 Hart Rd. $618,000

300 Irvine Rd. $545,000

2116 Hunters Wood Ln. $510,000

301 Adair Rd. $420,000

1409 Lakewood Dr. $408,500

1603 Fairway Dr. $385,000

440 Ridgeway Rd. $380,000

344 Melbourne Way $353,500

3417 Belvoir Dr. $345,000

668 Mt. Vernon Dr. $345,000

1283 Scoville Rd. $330,000

2916 Eastbrook Ct. $310,000

180 N. Ashland Ave. $300,000

709 Aurora Ave. $275,000

3464 Belvoir Dr. $186,210

728 Aurora Ave. $174,900

367 Sherman Ave. $146,000

361 Lincoln Ave. $70,000

356 Lincoln Ave. $67,000

352 Lincoln Ave. $40,000

40503

125 Lackawanna Rd. $250,000

2377 Randolph Ct. $212,000