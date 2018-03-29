Pete's Properties: Southsider Magazine, April 2018

Recent arm’s-length residential sales for Southsider Magazine’s distribution area. Information compiled by Fayette County Property Valuation Administrator David O’Neill.
For more information on any of these properties, or others, please visit www.fayette-pva.com.
BIGGEST MOVER: 2221 Terranova Ct. $720,000
40503
500 Wellington Way $339,000
909 Palomino Ln. $247,500
3156 Chelsea Dr. $180,000 3430 Holwyn Rd. $172,000
471 Plymouth Dr. $165,000
3404 Boston Rd. $115,750
3499 Brunswick Rd. $95,000
40504
2291 Yarmouth Ct. $77,500
40513
2221 Terranova Ct. $720,000
2696 Ashbrooke Dr. $424,000
2212 Palm Grove Ct. $400,000
3421 Derby Landing Cir. $350,000
3276 Ridgecane Rd. $340,000
4305 Palmetto Ct. $339,000
3308 Pastern Ct. $335,000
4320 Gum Tree Ln. $315,000
3363 Nevius Dr. $246,500
3748 Cottage Cir. $164,000
40514
4868 Bud Ln. $424,900
2017 Twain Ridge Dr. $218,900
2499 Harrods Pointe Trce. $193,000
40515
2412 Woodfield Cir. $315,000
4681 Collinswood Dr. $299,400
1068 Stowbridge Ln. $299,000
4168 Bridgemont Ln. $290,000
3608 Timberwood Ln. $285,000
1020 Kiawah Dr. $279,000
672 Poplar Springs Ln. $277,000
4308 Watercrest Ct. $265,000
4109 Bridgemont Ln. $257,500
400 Southpoint Dr. $250,000
441 Whitfield Dr. $250,000
405 Southpoint Dr. $208,500
799 Jairus Dr. $165,000
113 Southpoint Dr. $159,000
1385 The Kings Ct. $134,000