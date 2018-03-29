Pete's Properties: Southsider Magazine, April 2018

Recent arm’s-length residential sales for Southsider Magazine’s distribution area. Information compiled by Fayette County Property Valuation Administrator David O’Neill.

For more information on any of these properties, or others, please visit www.fayette-pva.com.

BIGGEST MOVER: 2221 Terranova Ct. $720,000

40503

500 Wellington Way $339,000

909 Palomino Ln. $247,500

3156 Chelsea Dr. $180,000 3430 Holwyn Rd. $172,000

471 Plymouth Dr. $165,000

3404 Boston Rd. $115,750

3499 Brunswick Rd. $95,000

40504

2291 Yarmouth Ct. $77,500

40513

2221 Terranova Ct. $720,000

2696 Ashbrooke Dr. $424,000

2212 Palm Grove Ct. $400,000

3421 Derby Landing Cir. $350,000

3276 Ridgecane Rd. $340,000

4305 Palmetto Ct. $339,000

3308 Pastern Ct. $335,000

4320 Gum Tree Ln. $315,000

3363 Nevius Dr. $246,500

3748 Cottage Cir. $164,000

40514

4868 Bud Ln. $424,900

2017 Twain Ridge Dr. $218,900

2499 Harrods Pointe Trce. $193,000

40515

2412 Woodfield Cir. $315,000

4681 Collinswood Dr. $299,400

1068 Stowbridge Ln. $299,000

4168 Bridgemont Ln. $290,000

3608 Timberwood Ln. $285,000

1020 Kiawah Dr. $279,000

672 Poplar Springs Ln. $277,000

4308 Watercrest Ct. $265,000

4109 Bridgemont Ln. $257,500

400 Southpoint Dr. $250,000

441 Whitfield Dr. $250,000

405 Southpoint Dr. $208,500

799 Jairus Dr. $165,000

113 Southpoint Dr. $159,000

1385 The Kings Ct. $134,000