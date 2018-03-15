Pete's Properties - Southsider Magazine

Recent arm’s length residential sales for Southsider Magazine's distribution area, published in our March 2018 issue. Information compiled by Fayette County Property Valuation Administrator David O’Neill.
BIGGEST MOVER: 2272 Guilford Ln. $690,000
40503
484 Cromwell Way $240,000
805 Palomino Ln. $187,500
3421 Holwyn Rd. $180,000
576 Wellington Gardens Dr. $141,700
40513
2272 Guilford Ln. $690,000
2580 Sungale Ct. $357,500
2509 Sungale Ct. $357,500
2149 Palomar Trace Dr. $305,000
2073 Ft Harrods Dr. $289,000
3548 Robinhill Way $188,000
40514
4789 Agape Dr. $315,000
2080 Twain Ridge Dr. $294,900
40515
3713 Winding Wood Pl. $587,000
4772 Windstar Way $355,000
2253 Camberling Dr. $305,000
804 Springwater Cir. $298,000
425 Lantana Park $295,500
4512 Windstar Way $292,000
4008 Whitewater Dr. $275,000
200 Whitfield Dr. $225,000
904 Seneca Park $203,000
1105 Seville Ct. $185,000
765 Vermillion Peak Pass $179,900
937 Darda Ct. $172,000
3448 Woodspring Dr. $134,000
113 Southpoint Dr. $130,300 ss