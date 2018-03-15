Pete's Properties - Southsider Magazine

Recent arm’s length residential sales for Southsider Magazine's distribution area, published in our March 2018 issue. Information compiled by Fayette County Property Valuation Administrator David O’Neill.

For more information on any of these properties, or others, please visit www.fayette-pva.com.

× Expand BIGGEST MOVER: ​2272​ Guilford Ln.​ $690,000

40503

​484​ Cromwell Way​ $240,000

​805​ Palomino Ln.​ $187,500

​3421​ Holwyn Rd.​ $180,000

​576​ Wellington Gardens Dr. ​$141,700

40513

​2272​ Guilford Ln.​ $690,000

​2580​ Sungale Ct.​ $357,500

​2509​ Sungale Ct.​ $357,500

​2149​ Palomar Trace Dr. ​$305,000

​2073​ Ft Harrods Dr. ​$289,000

​3548​ Robinhill Way​ $188,000

40514

​4789​ Agape Dr. ​$315,000

​2080​ Twain Ridge Dr.​ $294,900

40515

​3713​ Winding Wood Pl.​ $587,000

​4772​ Windstar Way​ $355,000

​2253​ Camberling Dr. ​$305,000

​804​ Springwater Cir. ​$298,000

​425​ Lantana Park ​$295,500

​4512​ Windstar Way ​$292,000

​4008​ Whitewater Dr. ​$275,000

​200​ Whitfield Dr.​ $225,000

​904​ Seneca Park​ $203,000

1105​ Seville Ct.​ $185,000

​765​ Vermillion Peak Pass ​$179,900

​937​ Darda Ct.​ $172,000

​3448​ Woodspring Dr. ​$134,000

​113​ Southpoint Dr.​ $130,300 ss