Recipe for a Brave Tart

Lexington pastry chef Stella Parks. Photo by Sarah Jane Sanders Parks' published her highly anticipated and critically acclaimed dessert cookbook "BraveTart" in August. Photo furnished

If you’re a local foodie with a sweet tooth, there’s a decent chance you’ve enjoyed a baked good from James Beard-nominated Lexington pastry chef-turned-best-selling-author Stella Parks. Born and raised in Lexington and named “Best New Pastry Chef” by Food & Wine Magazine in 2012, Parks lent her talent to a bevy of local dessert menus early in her career, at restaurants that included Emmett’s, Wallace Station, Holly Hill Inn, Bluegrass Baking Company and Table 310. More recently, she’s spent her energy inspiring folks on an international scale in her role as senior editor at the reputable online culinary hub Serious Eats, a position that has her dividing her time among recipe development, writing, photo shoots and travel.

Parks’ highly anticipated cookbook, “Bravetart: Iconic American Desserts,” was released in August, and after celebrating the launch with us at Crave Lexington Food & Music Festival in August, she was generous enough to share a favorite recipe with us (on the following page) and answer a few questions about her culinary journey.

“BraveTart” celebrates iconic American desserts, from classic chocolate chip cookies to Fig Newtons. With so many modern and innovative dessert recipes in your personal baking catalog, what inspired you to go this route?

Many cookbooks written by pastry chefs will either to “elevate” American desserts into something they’re not (think white chocolate Oreos or chocolate chip cookie dough that needs to age 24 hours), or else remake them with French technique. Otherwise, most dessert books are focused on a very casual “down home” approach. I wanted to have a book that brought a pastry chef’s rigor to the recipes, while also honoring the spirit and tradition of American dessert.

What were some of your favorite iconic American desserts as a kid?

I’ve been obsessed with yellow cake and fudge frosting from an early age.

What’s one classic dessert recipe that every home cook should have in their repertoire?

The perfect cherry pie; it’s such a uniquely American dessert and can be easily adapted to other fruits. Crisp and flaky on the bottom, gooey in the middle and perfect with a scoop of vanilla ice cream, whether for Thanksgiving or the Fourth of July.

What is your fall/winter “go to” baked good?

Pumpkin pie, all the way!