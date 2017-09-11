tadoo List: September 2017

GIGS

Legendary Shack Shakers. Sept. 3. Led by their charismatic frontman, blues-harpist JD Wilkes, this four-man Southern Gothic rock ‘n’ roll outfit is known for its interpretations of the blues, punk, rock and country. On stage, Wilkes has been compared to the likes of Iggy Pop, David Byrne and Jerry Lee Lewis; the Nashville Scene named him “the best frontman in Nashville” in 2002, while former Dead Kennedys frontman Jello Biafra has called him “the last great rock ‘n’ roll frontman.” 8 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com (859) 447-8166

Future Islands. Sept. 3. With influences that range from new wave and post punk to heavy metal, kraut rock and left-field electronica, the Baltimore-based band Future Islands juxtaposes upbeat, pop melodies with often dark and melancholy lyrics. The group has been said to define itself as a live band and is known for its high energy, engaging live performances. 7 p.m. Manchester Music Hall, 899 Manchester St. (859) 230-5365

Corey Smith. Sept. 7. The way Corey Smith sees it, he owes a debt to his fans. And it’s one he is determined to repay with his 10th album, “While the Gettin’ Is Good” – a deeply personal album that explores themes of love, hometown pride and personal discovery. The project, released on Sugar Hill Records, marks the first time the singer-songwriter, who has produced all of his past efforts, has turned over the reins to bona fide country music producer Keith Stegall. 7 p.m. Manchester Music Hall, 899 Manchester St. (859) 230-5365

Diarrhea Planet. Sept. 10. Putting the backbone back in rock ‘n’ roll, Diarrhea Planet is a six-piece band from Nashville whose sound has been compared to “The Ramones holding Van Halen hostage with an arsenal of fireworks and explosives.” The group’s four guitarists provide “enough riffs to make Jack Black squeal like a schoolgirl, while lead singer Hodan delivers enough hooks to straighten the curl out of Justin Timberlake’s hair.” 9 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com (859) 447-8166

Russ Liquid Test. Sept. 20. Redefining the possibilities of modern music, The Russ Liquid Test fuses the raw vitality of classic funk and the inventive sound design of electronic production. Songwriter/producer and brass specialist Russell Scott heads up the New Orleans-based band. Guitarist Andrew Block and drummer Deven Trusclair round things out, each providing a distinct musical background deeply rooted in the New Orleans jazz scene. 9 p.m. Cosmic Charlie’s, 723 National Ave. www.cosmic-charlies.com. (859) 333-4817

Morning Teleportation. Sept. 21. Morning Teleportation formed in 2005 when Bowling Green, Kentucky, natives and lifelong friends Travis Goodwin (keyboards), Tres Coker (drums) and Paul Wilkerson (bass) met up with Chicago transplant Tiger Merritt (vocals/guitar), who had just moved to their hometown for college. From the beginning the band has built up a roller coaster of tumultuous rock ‘n’ roll, featuring analog synths, heartfelt vocals and “sudden changes woven through psychedelia, electronica and deep-space pickin’ and grinnin’.” 8 p.m. Cosmic Charlie’s, 723 National Ave. www.cosmic-charlies.com. (859) 333-4817

Here Come the Mummies. Sept. 28. Having opened for acts like P-Funk, Al Green and Cheap Trick, Here Come the Mummies are a funk/rock band based out of Nashville, Tennessee. The band’s members include Mummy Cass, Eddie Mummy, Java, Spaz, KW Tut, Mummy Rah, The Flu, B.B. Queen, The Pole and Midnight Mummy – seasoned musicians who reveal their true identities by wearing costumes during their live performances. 7 p.m. Manchester Music Hall, 899 Manchester St. (859) 230-5365

THEATER & PERFORMANCE

LexPhil “Opening Night: Bright.” Sept. 16. Launching the 2017-18 Season, this event marks the return of pianist and Avery Fisher Career Grant winner, Joyce Yang, playing Edvard Grieg’s tour-de-force “Piano Concerto.” The evening will begin with the colorful sounds of Michael Torke’s “Bright Blue Music” and will be capped off with the music of Maurice Ravel’s “Daphnis” and “Chloe Suite No. 2,” joined by the combined choral forces of Eastern Kentucky University, Ashbury University and Lafayette High School. 7:30 p.m. Singletary Center for The Arts, 405 Rose St. www.lexphil.org (859) 257-4929

Mary Chapin Carpenter. Sept. 22. Over the course of her career, Carpenter has recorded 14 albums and sold over 14 million records, with hits like “Passionate Kisses” and “He Thinks He’ll Keep Her.” Carpenter is touring in support of her newest full-length album, “The Things That We Are Made Of.” This outdoor event will combine the musical performance with wine tastings and a buffet dinner. 7 p.m. Equus Run Vineyards Amphitheater, 1280 Moores Mill Road, Midway, Kentucky. www.equusrunvineyards.com (859) 846-9463

Rufus Wainwright. Sept. 27. Vocalist, composer and songwriter Rufus Wainwright has collaborated with artists ranging from Elton John, David Byrne, Mark Ronson, Joni Mitchell and Burt Bacharach. His first opera, “Prima Donna,” has been presented in London, Toronto and BAM in New York. 7:30 p.m. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. www.lexingtonoperahouse.com (859) 233-4567

ART & EXHIBITS

Art in Pieces. On display through Oct. 1. Guest curator and Kentucky mosaic artist Terri Pulley has pulled together mosaic artists from around the world to show the traditional as well as the latest advanced techniques in the art form. City Gallery, Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center, 141 E. Main St. www.lexingtonky.gov/DAC (859) 425-2562

“Beyond the Edge” Collage by Jack Girard, Doug Stapleton, Carleton Wing. On display Sept. 12-Oct. 21. Using distinctively different collage techniques, each artist in “Beyond the Edge” juxtaposes familiar images and objects to form a new notion or idea. Artist reception Sept. 15 (5-8 p.m.), in conjunction with Gallery Hop. Artist Q&A on Oct. 21 (10:30 a.m.-noon). M.S. Rezny Gallery, 903 Manchester St. www.msrezny.com (859)-252-4647

Breaking the Silence. On display Sept. 15-Oct. 10. This art exhibit, presented by The Nest Center for Women, Children and Families in conjunction with LexArts, aims to bring awareness to and celebrate the Lexington LGBTQ community. Made possible by a series of art workshops available to participants who identify as LGBTQ, the objective is to empower participants by recognizing their inner beauty and strength utilizing self-portraits. The exhibit will showcase the self-portraits along with a coinciding written statement and will also include an interactive component aimed to encourage community members to share positive messages to LGBTQ individuals in an artistic manner. ArtsPlace, 161 N. Mill St. www.thenestlexington.org (859) 259-1974

Waveland Art Fair. Sept. 9-10. Waveland State Historic Site is holding its fourth annual art fair, allowing attendees the opportunity to browse, shop and become acquainted with some of Kentucky’s top artists and their work. Tours of Waveland’s main home, former slave quarters, smokehouse and ice house will also be available, along with lunch and a wine tasting from local vendors. Sat., 10 a.m.- 5 p.m.; Sun., 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. 225 Waveland Museum Lane. (859) 272-3611.

Rolling Art Market. Sept. 9. This event is geared toward providing local artists and entrepreneurs with opportunities to test new products and expose their wares to the growing local brewery community. Paired with local breweries, The Rolling Art Market will create a festival-like atmosphere encouraging local product sales, local beer and local food to the community. 3-8 p.m. Mirror Twin Brewing Co., 725 National Ave. www.therollingartmarket.com (859) 447-8146

Colors of Rhythm: Contemporary Hip Hop Art. On display through Nov. 1. Combining performance, music and art, this exhibit features works created by local artists participating in the “new movement” of producing art to the sounds of hip hop as performed live by DJs and MCs. Artists Bryce “MrMad100s” Oquaye, Justin “Justin3000” Stewart, Josh “JFrancisPen” Penrose, Geoff Murphy, Tressina “Tressa” Bowling, Terry Brown, Sonny Crooks and Pierce Birdsong will be featured in this exhibition, and live performances of artists creating works to the hip hop sounds will be presented during the LASC’s September Discovery Night on Sept. 7 (6-8 p.m.) and the Gallery Hop reception will be held on Sept. 15 (5-8 p.m.) Living Arts and Science Center, 362 N Martin Luther King Blvd. www.lasclex.org (859) 252-5222

Steampunk Masquerade. Sept. 15. For the September LexArts Gallery Hop, Arabesque World Dance Studio will mix music, dance art and the edgy style of the steampunk genre. Visitors are welcome to don their own steampunk attire and enter the masquerade and costume contest. Visual art exhibits by Grant Warford, KB Shuler Art & Designs, Molly VanZant and Tree House Goods will be featured as well. 5 p.m. Arabesque World Dance 451 B Chair Ave. (859) 455-8991 www.arabesquelex.com

Alison Saar: “Breach.” On display Sept. 9-Dec. 4. A sculptor, installation artist, painter and printmaker, Saar is equally adept at carving wood, assembling found objects or creating canvases out of materials with their own histories: sugar sacks, mattress ticking and old linens. In this exhibit, the artist looks back in time to the Great Mississippi River Flood of 1927 to investigate contemporary and enduring social and cultural themes. Opening reception on Sept. 8 at 5:30 p.m.; artist lecture in Singletary Center Recital Hall on Sept. 9 at 2 p.m. Art Museum at the University of Kentucky, 405 Rose St. www.finearts.uky.edu (859) 257-5716

Faculty Series: Vol. I. On display through Sept. 30. This inaugural installment includes work in a variety of media including video, photography, ceramics, fibers, sculpture, painting and performance. Participating artists include Rae Goodwin, Arturo Alonzo Sandoval, Brandon Smith, James Robert Southard, Hunter Stamps, Heather Stratton and David Wischer. Gallery Hop reception Friday, Sept. 15 (5-8 p.m.) Bolivar Art Gallery, 236 Bolivar St. www.finearts.uky.edu (859) 323-2681

LITERATURE & FILM

Kentucky Fried ‘Zine Fest. Sept. 9. Now in its fifth year, The Kentucky Fried Zine Fest (KFZ) will showcase zines (independent magazines), comics, small press books and other literary-focused arts. The event provides creators and writers with the opportunity to show and sell their work, and to educate others about the world of self-publishing. Guest speakers include Dr. Jonathan Coleman: “From the Archive: Collecting the LGBTQ History of Kentucky”; Eric Bartholomew of “Junk Drawer” zine, sharing forgotten odds and ends along with a guessing game; and “The Art of Storytelling,” a presentation by local filmmaker Patch Drury. An afterparty with live music at Al’s Bar will follow starting at 7 p.m. 1-6 p.m. Lyric Theatre and Cultural Arts Center, 300 East 3rd St. (859) 280-2201 www.kfzines.org

Wild Women of Poetry Slam. Sept. 16. This all-female poetry slam returns with headliner and celebrity judge Olivia Gatwood and a lineup of six spoken word artists from across the United States competing for the Faith A. Smith Poetry Prize, established in 2011 by Kentucky poet Frank X Walker in honor of his mother. It carries a $500 cash award, and an existing prize of $200 is awarded to the runner-up, making the slam one of the most generous in the country. An open mic at 7 p.m. will precede the competition. 7:30 p.m. Kentucky Women Writers Conference, 232 E. Maxwell St. (859) 257-2874 kentuckywomenwriters@gmail.com

Harry Dean Stanton Fest 7. Sept. 28-30. This year’s installment of the film festival honoring of Kentucky-born actor Harry Dean Stanton will feature a red-carpet premiere of “Lucky” at the Kentucky Theatre (7 p.m. Thurs.) Director John Carroll Lynch and writers Logan Sparks and Drago Sumonja will be present for the official premiere of Harry Dean’s newest film, the day before it opens in New York and Los Angeles. Friday’s screenings include “Paris Texas” at the Kentucky Theater (1 p.m.), and “The Green Mile” at the Lyric Theatre (6 p.m.) On Saturday, events include “Fool for Love” at the Farish Theater (1 p.m.), “Slam Dance” at the Farish Theater (3 p.m.), followed by a Q&A with John Doe. At dusk, an outdoor screening of “The Straight Story” at the Kentucky Fun Mall will be followed by an unveiling of Lexington’s first ever Harry Dean Stanton mural. Finally, John Doe will perform at the Green Lantern at 10 p.m. www.harrydeanstantonfest.org

ETC.

Red, White and Boom. Sept. 1-3. Kentucky’s largest country music festival now spans three days, with a lineup includes Luke Bryan, Brett Eldredge, Luke Combs, Kane Brown and many of the other biggest names in modern country music. Full schedule and ticket information is available at www.redwhiteandboom.com. Whitaker Bank Ballpark, 207 Legends Lane (859) 422-7867

Carnegie Center’s 25th Birthday Party in the Park. Sept. 9. The Carnegie Center for Literacy & Learning is turning 25, and all are welcome to celebrate the milestone in Gratz Park with food trucks, snow cones, popcorn and more. The event will feature carnival games, face painting, music from the DeBraun Thomas Trio and more. This family-friendly event is free and open to the public. 4-7 p.m. Gratz Park. www.carnegiecenterlex.org

Slow Food Supper Party with Jonathan Lundy. Sept. 9. Chef Jonathan Lundy and TJ Cox of local restaurant Corto Lima will collaborate with Fairyhouse Hall owners Heather McKeever Haffey and chef/farmer Shane Haffey for an annual Slow Food Lexington supper party, featuring a menu of estate-raised items, as part of the Kentucky Proud Farm-to-Fork Dinner Series. The evening will feature culinary and cocktail garden tours, a Kentucky spirits tasting, beer and wine, live music and a chefs’ meet-and-greet. Each culinary contributor will prepare a seasonal dish to complete the five-course menu. All tickets must be purchased in advance of the event. 6:30 p.m. Fairyhouse Hall, 3250 Delong Road. www.FairyhouseHall.com/events

Latino Fest. Sept. 15-16. Presented by Lexington Parks & Recreation and the Foundation for Latin American and Latino Culture and Arts, this two-day event features live music, dance, visual arts, authentic cuisine and activities for the whole family. 5-11 p.m. Fri.; 4-11 p.m. Sat. Robert F. Stephens Courthouse Plaza, 120 N. Limestone St. www.lexingtonky.gov

Jefferson Street Soiree. Sept. 13. After the success of its inaugural year, the Jefferson Street Soiree, a “block party”-style event celebrating the burgeoning culinary district, returns this fall. The street will be blocked off to vehicular traffic and Jefferson Street area restaurants, food tents, beer trucks and live music will be set up throughout the pedestrian thoroughfare. New this year, the Big Blue Pedaler will provide free tours from the soirée to West Sixth Brewery. 6-10 p.m. Jefferson Street, between West Short Street and Maryland. www.jeffersonstreetsoiree.com

Bourbon Country Burn. Sept. 29-Oct. 1. This is a three-day, fully-supported bicycle tour of the bourbon distilleries and Thoroughbred horse farms of Kentucky. Participants can explore quiet country roads and quaint communities en route to distilleries nestled amongst the rolling bluegrass hills. One-, two-, and three-day ride options are available. Registration and more information is available at www.bourboncountryburn.com.