Solar Eclipse Viewing Parties in Lexington

While we're a couple hundred miles from the "path of totality" – i.e., the best light show associated with the upcoming total solar eclipse – Lexington will experience a 94% partial solar eclipse on Monday, August 21, and several local sites are inviting the public out to watch. The partial eclipse begins around 1:02 p.m. in Lexington, with the maximum eclipse set for 2:30. The eclipse will end at 3:52 p.m.

Click here to read more about the eclipse and its local impacts, and click the links below for more info on these local "eclipse watch parties!"

Solar Eclipse Celebration at the Arboretum

Solar Eclipse Watch Party at Fayette Mall

Lexington Parks & Rec Solar Eclipse Watch Sites (McConnell Springs, Thoroughbred Park, Raven Run)

Park in the Dark: Eclipse Viewing Party at Kentucky Horse Park