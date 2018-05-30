Straight From the Horse's Mouth

× 1 of 4 Expand Jenny Rice, the founder of the monthly storytelling event Horse’s Mouth, addresses the audience at April’s event, which had a theme of “faking it.” Photo by Reggie Beehner × 2 of 4 Expand Participants have reported finding the act of sharing stories with an audience often filled with strangers to be cathartic and comforting. Photo by Reggie Beehner × 3 of 4 Expand Participants have reported finding the act of sharing stories with an audience often filled with strangers to be cathartic and comforting. Photo by Reggie Beehner × 4 of 4 Expand Participants have reported finding the act of sharing stories with an audience often filled with strangers to be cathartic and comforting. Photo by Reggie Beehner Prev Next

When Jenny Rice, associate professor of writing, rhetoric and digital media, arrived in Lexington in 2011, she was already carrying a small torch for live storytelling. While pursuing her PhD in Austin, Texas, she regularly attended a monthly event where people spoke, played music or demonstrated something – whatever they longed to share with the crowd. It wasn’t limited to storytelling, and participants were excited to share something that they knew with others. Like many, Rice was also a fan of The Moth, the national organization that produces a popular radio show and podcast in addition to live events focused on storytelling.

As she got to know her new home, Rice often thought Lexington would be the perfect place for a storytelling community and hoped someone else would get the ball rolling.

“I was so busy with a new job in a new city and with my family that I didn’t have the time but eventually found a group of people who were interested, and we finally decided to give it a go,” Rice explained.

During the summer of 2016, the informal group met up at coffee shops, sharing ideas for themes, locations and an event title. They settled on The Horse’s Mouth Storytelling Night as the name, booked their first event at the north Lexington gallery and event space Parachute Factory, and in September 2016, they hosted their first storytelling event, with an apt theme: “The First Time.”

And a night of firsts it was, indeed. That evening, storyteller Rian Davis stood up and told her first live story about some of her personal firsts, and everyone – organizers, audience and storyteller alike – was hooked.

“Everyone in the room had tears in their eyes,” Rice said. “It was a really ordinary story told by a woman who hadn’t had her first kiss or her first date until later than most of her peers, and the way she told it was both funny and painful. I think we were all shocked by how moved we felt, but something about the story reached everyone listening. It was a powerful moment.”

Since that night, Davis has become a regular at The Horse’s Mouth. Recalling her first experience sharing, she says that what made her story so powerful was its honesty.

“When you are very honest about a topic that is uncomfortable to be honest about, people feel something – they can identify in some way,” Davis said.

After a few months of hosting the event at the Parachute Factory, followed by a short run at the Burl, the event has found a new home in the Taproom at West Sixth Brewing. The event is usually held on the last Sunday of each month.

The event format is the same from month to month: Six storytellers speak for 10 minutes or less, each telling a story that relates to the month’s theme. Theme ideas come from many places, including suggestions from storytellers and attendees, as well as from things that are going on in the world, such as holidays or current events.

“We like the themes to be clear-cut enough that they lead people to specific story ideas but general enough that they can be open to interpretation,” Rice said, adding that it’s “fine when people interpret the theme very loosely.”

Outside of the time limit, there are few rules. While the event is not specifically limited to adults, it’s not guaranteed to be child-friendly.

“We only request that storytellers try to make their stories ‘radio friendly’ – if your story is something you would hear on NPR, it’s fine for this event,” she explained. “We don’t often have children in the audience, so while we ask that stories not contain gratuitous content, we don’t require stories to shy away from adult subjects.”

Storytellers are also asked not to tell stories that single out any individuals or groups in a way that makes them uncomfortable. And, most importantly, the story must be true.

For experienced storyteller, Anna Ross, participating in the storytelling sessions is a practice in being open, honest and authentic, “and also accountable,” she said.

“When I tell a story, I have to tell the whole truth, even if it’s uncomfortable,” said Ross, adding that most of her stories are about being in recovery. “I told a story about being admitted to the hospital many years ago, which is something people do not talk about. I did not realize the gravity of saying it, I guess, but multiple people approached me after and shared similar experiences. They were awestruck that I’d said it out loud.”

While many experienced storytellers find the act to be both cathartic and comforting, the experience can be frightening for the first-time performer. Prior to telling her first story this April, Mary Ann Miranda described herself as “intimidated but determined.”

Miranda said she ultimately found the act to be very liberating.

“While it was a silly story of an embarrassing moment, I’ve carried the weight and mild horror of the events that I related for 15 years,” she said. “That room full of people picked it up and helped me carry it for the time it took me to tell the story. As I sat down after my turn at the microphone, I had an amazing sense of mutual gratitude with the people around me – because they listened and because I gave them a personal story to consider.”

While planning each storytelling night, Rice strives to line up stories from both seasoned storytellers as well as new ones. One goal she has for the series is to help grow it over time, eventually adding storytelling events for children and teens and storytelling workshops for all ages.

“As humans, we are storytelling animals… We already have those skills built into us,” she said. “Children tell stories all of the time, naturally.”

Her advice for those interested in telling their first story at the Horse’s Mouth is, first and foremost, to come and listen.

“You’ll get a good idea of what makes a live story work – it’s just a matter of knowing how to begin, how to unfold the tale, and how to wrap it up,” she said.

“Some of the best stories are the ones that aren’t about a big dramatic event or an exciting adventure story,” she added. “What really works is when you talk about a moment – it may be a life-changing moment, but it’s also a small moment that has a greater meaning.”

Horse’s Mouth Storytelling Hour

June 24, 7-8 p.m.

West Sixth Taproom, 501 W. Sixth St.

This month’s storytelling hour features the theme of “Lost and Found.” Anyone interested in participating should email Jenny Rice at jenny.rice @uky.edu.