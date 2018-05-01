tadoo Calendar: May Events

Concerts & Gigs

J. Roddy Walston and The Business. May 1. This Virginia-based Southern rock combo led by singer and pianist J. Roddy Walston have been engaging audiences with their high-energy live performances for more than 15 years. The band’s influences range from gospel to country to hard rock. 8 p.m. The Burl, 478 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com. (859) 447-8166

Foo Fighters. May 1. Since forming in 1994, American band the Foo Fighters have remained at the forefront of current rock music. Their newest release, “Concrete and Gold,” marries some of the most insanely heavy Foo Fighter riffs ever with lush harmonic complexities, courtesy of a first-time team-up with producer Greg Kurstin (Adele, Sia, Pink). The performance is a make-up show from a show that got canceled last minute in October. 7:30 p.m. Rupp Arena, 430 W. Vine St. www.rupparena.com. (859) 233-4567

× Expand The Foo Fighters do right by their fans by making up a previously canceled Lexington show. The band will perform at Rupp Arena on May 1. Photo furnished

Mojoflo. May 5. Fronted by the powerful voice of siren Amber Knicole, MojoFlo is a musical unit that delivers a spell-binding performance rooted in funk, rock and jazz, but that manages to transcend the traditional boundaries of those genres. 9 p.m. Cosmic Charlie’s, 723 National Ave. www.cosmic-charlies.com. (859) 475-6096

On the Rail Roots Festival. May 3-5. The Burl hosts an inaugural three-day Derby weekend music gathering, featuring food trucks and a wide range of roots, bluegrass and Americana music, including Billy Strings, Kelsey Waldon, The Wooks, The Tillers, Blind Corn Liquor Pickers and more. 8 p.m. The Burl, 478 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com. (859) 447-8166

Clutch. May 5. Combustible rock and roll has long been the trademark of long-running Maryland metal band Clutch, which formed in 1991. They keep up this tradition on their latest offering, “Psychic Warfare,” which was released in 2015 and is said to be influenced by science fiction author Phillip K. Dick. 7 p.m. Manchester Music Hall, 899 Manchester St. www.manchestermusichall.com. 859) 537-7321

Sarah Shook and the Disarmers. May 13. When Sarah Shook and the Disarmer’s debut album was released early last year, it quickly gained attention for Shook’s fierce, unapologetic and witty approach to songwriting. Rolling Stone Magazine praises the band’s “...sneering fusion of punk-rock autonomy and say-it-like-it-is country from the classic era, paired with a timeless vocal warble and tons of attitude. Honest to a fault and as foul-mouthed as a drunken sailor, she’s a nonconforming spitfire who’s proud of not fitting in with mainstream country music.” This rising new voice in country music is one to be seen in an intimate venue while you still can. 8:30 p.m. Willie’s Locally Known, 286 Southland Drive. www.willieslocallyknown.com. (859) 281-1116

King Tuff. May 14. King Tuff is the SubPop-signed neo-garage alter ego of multifaceted musician Kyle Thomas, former member of Ty Segall’s backing band The Muggers. His latest album, “The Other,” has been described as a “psychic evolution” from his earlier “goofy rock and roll bacchanalia narratives,” featuring more expansive arrangements and instrumentation while still blending his signature day-glo hooks and psychedelic undertones. 8 p.m. The Burl, 478 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com. (859) 447-8166

Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band. May 13. Southern Indiana-bred singer-guitarist Reverend Peyton is the bigger-than-life frontman of Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band. He has earned a reputation as both a singularly compelling performer and a persuasive evangelist for the rootsy country blues styles that captured his imagination early in life. 9 p.m. Cosmic Charlie’s, 723 National Ave. www.cosmic-charlies.com. (859) 475-6096

For You: A Tribute to Fleetwood Mac’s “Rumours.” May 19. A gathering of souls and spirits (and a multitude of scarves) will play a tribute to what they consider one of the best-selling albums about love and destruction ever made. The Lexington supergroup behind the tribute features members of local acts The Binders, Palisades, Bear Medicine and more. 9 p.m. The Burl, 478 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com. (859) 447-8166

David Mayfield Parade. May 25. Having performed with the Avett Brothers, Mumford & Sons and his sister, Jessica Lea Mayfield, this singer-songwriter, band leader, and Grammy nominated producer stepped out of the sideman shadows in 2011 and hasn’t turned back since, releasing two solo albums and continuing down the roots rock and Americana path. 9:30 p.m. Willie’s Locally Known, 286 Southland Drive. www.willieslocallyknown.com. (859) 281-1116

Nikki Lane. May 27. Blending potent lyrics, unbridled blues guitars and vintage ’60s country-pop swagger, the new music from this young Nashville rebel will resonate as easily with Lana Del Rey and Jenny Lewis fans as those of Neil Young and Tom Petty. 8 p.m. The Burl, 478 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com. (859) 447-8166

× Expand Nasvhille bad girl Nikki Lane brings her vintage country-pop to The Burl on May 27. Photo furnished

Art Exhibits

Heike Pickett Gallery presents a three-venue Daniel Ludwig Exhibit. On display through June 8. This collection of exhibits highlighting internationally recognized Lexington-born artist Daniel Ludwig spans three venues to provide a unique opportunity for the public to view the works and track the major development and transitions of one of Kentucky’s most respected contemporary artists. Exhibits include a retrospective called “35 Years in Kentucky Collections” at the Anne Wright Wilson Gallery in Georgetown College (at the corner of East College Street and Mulberry, Georgetown, Kentucky); a collection of new works from the past two years at Heike Pickett Gallery & Sculpture Garden (110 Morgan St., Versailles, Kentucky); and a collection of paintings and drawings at the Heike Pickett Gallery at CMW Architects Building (400 W. Vine St. in Lexington). Ludwig, who graduated from Tates Creek High School in 1977, began exhibiting at Heike Pickett Gallery in 1983 and has been represented by the gallery for 35 years. For more information on the exhibit, contact Heike Pickett at (859) 233-1263 or visit www.heikepickettgallery.com.

× Expand Works from internationally recognized artist Daniel Ludwig, a Lexington native, are on display at three Central Kentucky venues, in Lexington, Versailles and Georgetown, through June 8. Photo furnished

Frankenstenian. On display May 12-July 22. In conjunction with the 200th anniversary of Mary Wollstonecraft Shelley’s novel “Frankenstein,” this exhibit presents a range of artworks, literary documents, models and pop culture items that refer to various aspects of the novel, from the “workshop of filthy creation” to the accumulated body parts that are stitched together to make a man who seeks understanding and love. The exhibition attempts to prompt viewers to read or reread the novel, and consider the ways that the Frankenstein story may already have played a part of their lives in the form of horrific and humorous films, Halloween costumes and their own notions of beauty and behavior. Gallery hours: Tues.-Thurs., 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Fri., 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; Sat.-Sun., 12-5 p.m.; closed Mon. University of Kentucky Art Museum, 405 Rose St. finearts.uky.edu/art-museum (859) 257-5716

LexArts Gallery Hop. May 18. With dozens of galleries and non-traditional exhibit spaces, new gallery exhibitions, special events, and food and drinks, the LexArts Gallery Hop provides thousands of locals and visitors alike with access to great art throughout the evening. 5-8 p.m., various locations. For more information on participating galleries, visit www.galleryhoplex.com.

Francisco’s Farm Art Fair. May 19-20. This annual family-friendly festival features handmade goods, art and music on the historic grounds of Midway College. Local food and beverages will be available, from light snacks to great meals, summertime treats and adult beverages. 10 a.m.-6 p.m Sat.; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sun. Midway College, 512 E. Stephens St., Midway, Kentucky. www.franciscosfarm.org.

Theatre, Literature & Performance

Studio Players: “Red Velvet Cake War.” May 3-6, 11-13, 18-20. In this Southern-fried comedy, the three Verdeen cousins – Gaynelle, Peaches, and Jimmie Wyvette – could not have picked a worse time to throw their family reunion: the hottest day of July, smack-dab in the middle of Texas tornado season. Things spin out of control when a neighbor’s pet devours everything edible, a one-eyed suitor shows up to declare his love and a jaw-dropping high-stakes wager is made on who bakes the best red velvet cake. Showtimes are 8 p.m. Thurs.-Sat.; 2:30 p.m. Sun. Carriage House Theater, 154 W. Bell Court. www.studioplayers.org (859) 225-0370

Central Kentucky Concert Band: “Bernstein.” May 6. The Central Kentucky Concert Band teams up with the University of Kentucky Faculty Brass Quintet in celebration of the 100th anniversary of late composer Leonard Bernstein’s birth. The program will feature Bernstein’s “Overture to ‘Candide,” “Symphonic Dances from ‘West Side Story,’” “Divertimento for Symphonic Band,” and “Suite from Mass”. 3 p.m. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. www.lexingtonoperahouse.com (859) 233-4567

× Expand Central Kentucky Concert Band and LexPhil are among the local orchestral organizations presenting performances this month to commemorate the 100th birthday of late American composer Leonard Bernstein. Photo furnished

Luna Fest. May 17. A traveling festival of short films by, for and about women, sponsored by Luna, makers of nutrition bars for women. This event will benefit survivors of intimate partner abuse and breast cancer, with proceeds supporting services provided by both GreenHouse17 and the Breast Cancer Fund. Find more information on the short films at www.lunafest.org/the-films. 6:30 p.m., Kentucky Theater, 214 E. Main St. (859) 231-7924.

Kentucky Proud Author Talks: Randolph Paul Runyon. May 16. The Fayette County Cooperative Extension of the University of Kentucky College of Agriculture, Food and Environment has partnered with The University Press of Kentucky for Kentucky Proud Evenings, a series of monthly author talks. In Randolph Paul Runyon’s “The Mentelles: Mary Todd Lincoln, Henry Clay, and the Immigrant Family Who Educated Antebellum,” the author presents a joint biography of Augustus Waldemar and Charlotte Victoire Mentelle, immigrants from France who settled in Lexington in 1798 and opened a school that attracted students including future first lady, Mary Todd. 6 p.m. Fayette County Extension Office, 1140 Harry Sykes Way. www.fayette.ca.uky.edu (859) 257-5582

LexPhil: “Celebrating Bernstein.” May 19. The Lexington Philharmonic’s 2017-18 season will come to a close with three modern masterworks. Presented as a testament to the late composer’s brilliant career in honor of the centennial of his birth year, LexPhil celebrates Leonard Bernstein’s legacy through the music of his inspiration, Gustav Mahler, American contemporary John Corigliano, and his own work as well. 7:30 p.m. Singletary Center for the Arts, 405 Rose St. www.lexphil.org (859) 257-4929

Kentucky Ballet Theatre: “The Little Mermaid.” May 19-20. Back by popular demand, this colorful, creative and three-dimensional performance takes audiences under the sea and to the prince’s ballroom. The May 19 performance will be followed by an on-stage workshop, giving attendees the opportunity to meet the characters on stage, enjoy refreshments, work on a craft project with the dancers and learn some of the choreography from the performance. Showtimes are 2 and 7 p.m. Sat.; 2 p.m. Sun. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. www.kyballet.com/little-mermaid (859) 233-4567

× Expand Kentucky Ballet Theatre will bring “The Little Mermaid” to life on stage May 19-20 at the Lexington Opera House. Photo furnished

Kentucky Great Writers Series. May 22. Designed to highlight Kentucky authors, this installment of the recurring Carnegie Center event features readings from R. Dean Johnson (reading from“Californium,” a novel taglined as being about “punk rock, growing up and other dangerous things”), Shayla Lawson (reading from her musical poetry collection “I Think I’m Ready to See Frank Ocean”) and Kathryn Ormsbee (reading from “Tash Hearts Tolstoy,” a teen novel about “Internet fame, peer pressure, and remembering not to step on the little people on your way to the top”). The event begins with an open mic, followed by author readings. 6 p.m. Carnegie Center For Literacy & Learning, 251 W. 2nd St. www.carnegiecenterlex.org (859) 254-4175

× Expand Affrilachian poet Shayla Lawson will read from her “musical poetry”collection, “I Think I’m Ready to See Frank Ocean,” in this month’s installment of the Carnegie Center’s Kentucky Great Writers Series. Photo furnished

Etc.

Wild Ones Plant Exchange and Fundraiser. May 3. Everything from seeds, perennials, grasses and sedges to shrubs, trees and vines can be exchanged at this event to benefit the local chapter of Wild Ones. The only stipulation is that the plants must be native to the eastern United States, but cultivars of a native plant are also acceptable. Participants are encouraged to bring finger foods, beer or wine if they don’t have any plants to offer. 7 p.m. St. Michael’s Church parking lot, 2025 Bellefonte Drive. lexington.wildones.org/todo

Wilcutt Guitars 50th Anniversary. May 12. This outdoor event will feature live music from Angie Willcutt, Sam Jones, Lylak, Eric Cummins and Magnolia Boulevard and more, as well as food from J. Renders, vendor demonstrations, multiple guitar giveaways, representatives from Taylor, Martin, Fender and PRS, and other activities. Attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair to enjoy the festivities. 10 a.m. 406 Rosemont Garden. www.willcuttguitars.com (859) 276-0675

× Expand Magnolia Boulevard will perform at Wilcutt Guitars’ 50th Anniversary celebration, taking place May 12. Photo by Kim Blackburn

A Garden Affair. May 11-13. This second-annual garden show hosted by the Headley-Whitney Museum focuses on “all things garden,” with vendor kiosks, unique lectures, workshops for children and special events and exhibitors that will offer decorative objects and tools for the garden, as well as a rich variety of plants. This year coinciding with the museum’s 60th anniversary, the event will kick off Thursday evening (May 10) with a 1960s “flower power”-themed cocktail party (6-8:30 p.m.). Fri.-Sun., 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Headley-Whitney Museum, 4435 Old Frankfort Pike. (859) 255-6653. www.headley-whitney.org/garden-affair.

Craft Beer Week. May 11-20. This week-long, multi-venue celebration of Lexington’s craft beer community features special releases, tap takeovers, beer-and-food pairing events, the Alltech Craft Beer and Food Festival (May 19 at Heritage Hall) and other special beer-centric events taking place at breweries, restaurants, bars and other venues throughout the week. More details and full schedule available at www.lexbeerscene.com.

Down to Earth Garden Sale. May 12. This special plant sale/community fundraiser hosted by the Down to Earth Garden Club features plants that are grown, nurtured and generously donated by club members. Taking place rain or shine, the sale features native plants of many varieties, decorative containers, gardening books and more. Proceeds benefit local projects that promote gardening, education, preservation, conservation and environmental stewardship. 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Woodland Christian Church parking lot, 530 E. High St. www.downtoearthky.com.

Bluegrass Iris Society Show. May 12. Beautiful iris stems, flower designs, photography and iris culture information will be on display at this annual show hosted by the Bluegrass Iris Society, which is free and open to the public for viewing from 1-4 pm. Lexington Green Mall (lower level), 161 Lexington Green Circle. www.bluegrassiris.org.

Kitchens of the Bluegrass Tour. May 19-20. Formerly managed by the Child Development Center of the Bluegrass as an annual fundraiser, this self-guided tour of Lexington home kitchens highlights unique designs, appliances, gadgets and creative solutions to inspire your next great kitchen project. The event is now run by Smiley Pete Publishing, with proceeds continuing to benefit the CDCB. 10 a.m.-5p.m. Sat.; 1-5 p.m. Sun. Ticket purchasers will be provided with more information about locations. www.kitchensofthebluegrasstour.com.

Taste of the Bluegrass. May 18. Benefitting God’s Pantry Food Bank, this annual event showcases the very best food and drinks Central Kentucky has to offer. Dozens of food and beverage vendors will be on hand; the event will also feature live music from The Mercy Men, a silent auction and more. 7-11 p.m. Keeneland’s Keene Barn and Entertainment Center, 4201 Lexington Road, Versailles, Kentucky. www.godspantry.org/latest-news/taste-bluegrass/ (859) 859-288-5332

Brews, Boots and Beats (featuring Walker Montgomery). May 18. KVC Kentucky, in conjunction with Nexgen Aviation, will host this inaugural event to raise funds to support and further its mission to provide an array of behavioral health, substance abuse and child welfare services for more than 12,000 children and families in eight regions of Kentucky. The event will feature a concert performance by country singer Walker Montgomery, heavy hors d’oeuvres, beer, cocktails and dancing. 6 p.m. Nexgen Aviation, LLC, 4144 Aviator Road #100. Tickets and more information available on www.eventbrite.com.

× Expand Country singer Walker Montgomery (son of John Michael Montgomery) will perform at the inaugural Brews, Boots and Beats, a fundraiser for KVC Kentucky taking place at Nexgen Aviation on May 18. Photo by CJ Cruz

Bluegrass Classic Stockdog Trials. May 16-20. This year’s installment of the famous Bluegrass Classic Stockdog Trial – one of the longest-running, largest and most prestigious trials in the country – marks 57 years of border collie trials in the Bluegrass. Coinciding with the annual Sheep and Fiber Festival and drawing top handlers from across the United States and Canada (as well as hundreds of local spectators), the event involves fabulous opportunities for photography involving dogs, sheep, people and horses, all in the picturesque setting of Masterson Station Park. Families and spectators are invited to bring their own dogs, as well as lawn chairs or picnic blankets. Dusk-dawn each day. Masterson Station Park, 3051 Leestown Road. www.bluegrassclassic.wordpress.com.

Sheep and Fiber Festival. May 19-20. Now in its 10th year, the goal of this annual festival is to bring the arts and crafts community together to “celebrate all things sheep.” The event showcases some the nation’s best fiber artists, with live demonstrations, vendors and other family-friendly activities, including an array of workshops for beginning, intermediate and advanced crafters (workshops start a day before the official festival begins, running from May 18-20). New in 2018 will be the addition of “goat yoga” classes – a workshop combining the relaxation and meditation of yoga with animal therapy to offer a unique twist for traditional yoga practitioners. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Masterson Station Park, 3051 Leestown Road. www.kentuckysheepandfiber.com.

× Expand The 10th annual Sheep and Fiber Festival, taking place May 19-20 at Masterson Station Park, is a celebration of “all things sheep.” Largely geared toward the fiber arts community, the event will feature demonstrations and workshops and – new this year –”goat yoga” classes. Photo furnished

Chamber Music Festival of the Bluegrass. May 26-27. Now in its 12th year, this cultural destination event will highlight world-acclaimed musicians from New York’s Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, including CMS artistic directors David Finckel and Wu Han and other renowned artists. Chamber music enthusiasts can also enjoy two educational lectures, led by Patrick Castillo, exploring the history of each featured piece of music. Concerts and lectures to take place throughout the weekend at The Meadow View Barn at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill and other Shaker Village venues. 3501 Lexington Road, Harrodsburg, Kentucky. www.shakervillageky.org/event/chamber-music-festival-bluegrass-2/ (800) 734-5611 or 233-4303