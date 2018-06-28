July tadoo List

× Expand Alt-country singer/songwriter Chuck Prophet. Photo furnished

Gigs

Chuck Prophet & Mission Express. July 7. Critically acclaimed alt-country singer/songwriter Chuck Prophet describes his new album “Bobby Fuller Died ForYour Sins” – an album inspired partly by the mysterious 1966 death of rocker Bobby Fuller in Los Angeles – as “California noir.” 9:30 p.m. Willie’s Locally Known, 286 Southland Drive. (859) 281-1116. www.willieslocallyknown.com.

Concerts at the Castle: the Kruger Brothers. July 12. This new live music series taking place at the Kentucky Castle is presented by the folks behind the Troubadour Concert Series. Since their formal introduction to American audiences in 1997, the Swiss-born Kruger Brothers’ discipline, creativity and their ability to infuse classical music into folk has resulted in a unique sound that has made them a fixture within the world of acoustic music. 7 p.m. Kentucky Castle, 230 Pisgah Pike, Versailles. (859) 256-0322 www.thekentuckycastle.com

Funk Fridays at the Lyric: C the Beat. July 20. In conjunction with Together Lexington, a new local initiative geared to improve Lexington’s quality of life, the Lyric Theatre is presenting a new monthly series designed to provide a fun atmosphere for food and music lovers of all ages. This month’s installment will feature the Afro-Caribbean funk sounds of the local group C the Beat, led by Lee Carroll. 6 p.m., Lyric Theatre and Cultural Arts Center, 300 East 3rd St. (859) 280-2201. www.lexingtonlyric.com.

The Burl Turns 2: All Them Witches, Mojothunder, Lost Dog Street Band and more. July 21-22. Heavy, heady and hypnotic, All Them Witches concoct a powerful and potent psychedelic sound that fuses bluesy soul, Southern swagger and thunderous hard rock. Hailing from Lexington, Mojothunder brings the raw, rebellious energy of rock ‘n’ roll back into the forefront. Slymar is a rock ’n’ roll band from Cincinnati. The three groups will help ring in the first night of the second anniversary of the burgeoning Distillery District music venue on Saturday, July 21; the following night will be capped off with performances from Americana act Lost Dog Street Band, Lexington songwriter Justin Wells and singer Erin Rae. Doors open at 7 p.m. Saturday, 6 p.m. Sunday. The Burl, 375 Thompson Road. (859) 447-8166. www.theburlky.com.

The Handsome Family. July 25. According to NPR, “The Handsome Family’s greatest gift lies in its tremendous talent for painting vivid, sometimes terrifying pictures with every word,” while MotherJones.com describes its “absorbing vision of decay and entropy” as “quietly unsettling, making other modern roots music seem like child’s play.” Fans of the HBO series “True Detective” know them for their song “Far From Any Road,” the main title theme for the first season of the series. They’ll bring their haunting folk to Lexington at the end of this month. 9 p.m. Willie’s Locally Known, 286 Southland Drive. (859) 281-1116. www.willieslocallyknown.com

Art & Exhibits

Frankensteinian. On display through July 22. In conjunction with the 200th anniversary of Mary Wollstonecraft Shelley’s novel “Frankenstein,” this exhibit presents a range of artworks, literary documents, models and pop culture items by various artists in reference to various aspects of the novel, from the “workshop of filthy creation” to the accumulated body parts that were stitched together to make a man who seeks understanding and love. On July 27 from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., the museum will host a video screening of various “Frankenstein“ film sequences, followed by a discussion of Shelley’s novel as a creative cautionary tale. Gallery hours: Tues.-Thurs., 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Fri., 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; Sat.-Sun., 12-5 p.m. University of Kentucky Art Museum at the Singletary Center. 405 Rose St. (859) 257-5716. finearts.uky.edu/art-museum.

× Expand Amber Boardman’s “Pink March,” a recent addition to the University of Kentucky Art Museum’s permanent collection, is currently on display as part of the museum’s “Up in Arms” exhibit. Image furnished

Up In Arms. On display through July 22. The works in this exhibition reveal historical and contemporary responses to individuals and crowds that have mobilized to draw attention to particular causes. Featured are three recent additions to the museum’s permanent collection: Amber Boardman’s painting “Pink March,” which pictures the Women’s March on Washington, D.C., in 2017; a protest poncho designed by the Amsterdam-based design studio Experimental Jetset; and Aaron Skolnick’s 2015 drawing, “I Am a Man,” based on images from the 1968 Memphis sanitation workers’ strike. Gallery hours: Tues.-Thurs., 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Fri., 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; Sat.-Sun., 12-5 p.m. University of Kentucky Art Museum at the Singletary Center. 405 Rose St. (859) 257-5716. finearts.uky.edu/art-museum.

Every Picture Tells A Story. On display July 10-Dec. 14. This upcoming temporary exhibit curated by the Henry Clay Memorial Foundation (HCMF) has an interesting twist: It requires the public’s participation to complete it. The display has two parts: the mansion exhibit, assembled by Ashland curator Eric Brooks, will feature historic photographs of Clay and Ashland, while an exhibit in the nearby Keeper’s Cottage will be curated by the public. For the latter, the HCMF is crowdsourcing photographs both print and digital from the public to be a part of this interactive exhibit, in an effort to find images from across many generations revealing the ever changing yet indelible landscape of Ashland. Gallery hours: Sun., 1 p.m.-4 p.m. (April-Nov.). Ashland: The Henry Clay Estate, 120 Sycamore Road. (859) 266-8581. www.henryclay.org.

A Global Gathering. On display thru mid-July. Portraiture and identity, landscape and the environment, politics and power: the three intersecting themes of 21c’s current exhibition reflect the evolution of the museum’s permanent collection. One of two traveling exhibitions highlighting acquisitions since the founding of 21c in 2006, this selection of 63 artworks by 31 artists from 14 countries narrates compelling issues and events from a broad global perspective. The museum is open to the public 24 hours a day. Guided docent tours offered Wednesday and Friday at 5 p.m. 21c Museum Hotel Lexington. 167 W. Main St. (859) 899-6800.

× Expand The Lyric Theatre will screen “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” featuring Forest Whitaker, on July 27 as part of the Black Lens Film Series. Many of the films in this year’s series spotlight Whitaker. Photo furnished

Film & Literature

Black Lens Film Series. Fridays. This summer film series celebrates and honors the achievements in black cinema over the years. Many of this year’s films spotlight actor Forest Whitaker, from his role alongside Oprah in “The Butler” to his portrayal of jazz great Charlie Parker in biopic “Bird.” This month’s films include “Where The Wild Things Are” (July 6), “The Butler” (July 13), and “Star Wars: Rogue One” (July 27). 7 p.m. Lyric Theatre and Cultural Arts Center, 300 E. Third St. (859) 280-2201. www.lexingtonlyric.com.

Fountain Films on Fridays. Fridays, July 13-Aug. 17. Presented by the Downtown Lexington Corporation, this annual series features free movies shown on an inflatable screen in the heart of downtown at Triangle Park. Featured movies are a blend of family-friendly and classic comedies; on-site food and drinks are available for purchase. Movies begin at dusk, with pre-movie activities starting earlier in the evening. July films include “Liar Liar” (July 13), “Space Jam” (July 20) and “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” (July 27). Triangle Park, 400 W. Main St. www.downtownlex.com

Kentucky Theatre Classic Film Series. Wednesdays. This popular annual summer film series brings old favorites to the big screen every Wednesday during the summer. This month’s films include “1776” (July 4), “Yellow Submarine” (July 11), “The Wizard of Oz” (July 18), and “All About Eve” (July 25). 1:30 and 7:15 p.m. Kentucky Theater, 214 E. Main St. (859) 231-7924. www.kentuckytheater.com

× Expand Legend of film Harry Dean Stanton. Photo furnished

Harry Dean Stanton Festival. July 12-15. This annual tribute to beloved Kentucky-born actor Harry Dean Stanton brings together actors, musicians, directors and others in the film and music industry for a weekend of documentary and narrative film screenings as well as music performances from folks with ties to Stanton (including Dennis Quaid, Donnie Fritts, Jamie James and others). Organized by local film buff Lucy Jones, the festival has been taking place annually since 2011; this year’s event will have a special dose of nostalgia, however – taking place on Stanton’s birthday weekend and being the first installment of the event following his death at age 91 last year. This year’s film screenings include “Lucky,” “Repo Man,” “Private Benjamin” and more. Various venues include Farish Theater, Kentucky Theatre and The Burl; for full schedule and details, visit www.harrydeanstantonfest.org.

Theatre & Performance

Jazz: Live at the Library presents Now Hear This. July 12. This long-running, free music series presents monthly jazz concerts from local and regional acts of various styles. Led by Cincinnati’s John Zappa and featuring several faculty members from the Cincinnati Music Conservatory, Now Hear This performs an artful combination of contemporary jazz with the rhythms of afrobeat and worldbeat music. Electric, funky and organic, the group comprises musicians with extensive professional experience, drawing from various styles to create a well-balanced blend of jazz tradition with experimental elements. The use of rhythms not typically associated with jazz or American dance provides the group’s music with an exotic flavor, while maintaining accessibility to audiences through its grooveability. 7 p.m., Farish Theatre at the Central Branch of the Lexington Public Library, 140 E. Main St. www.jazzartsfoundation.org.

Pioneer Playhouse: “Drinking Habits 2: Caught in the Act.” The oldest outdoor theater in Kentucky will this summer feature five different shows, allowing audience members the option to purchase tickets for a Kentucky Proud dinner before the show (menu available online) or just the show itself. This month’s shows include “Drinking Habits 2: Caught In the Act” (June 26-July 7) and “Granted” (July 10-21). Shows will be moved inside in the event of rain. Performances take place Tues.-Sat., with dinner at 7:30 p.m. and the show starting at 8:30 p.m. Pioneer Playhouse, 840 Stanford Road, Danville. www.pioneerplayhouse.com.

Summerfest: “Disney’s Beauty and the Beast” and “Othello.” July 5-22. Presented by Kentucky Conservatory Theatre, this year’s run of SummerFest (formerly known as Shakespeare in the Park) will feature more performances than ever before in a SummerFest season. KCT has extended its run of “Disney’s Beauty and the Beast” to three weekends (July 5-8, July 12-15 and July 19-22) and is also partnering with Antagonist Productions to bring Shakespeare back to Woodland Park, presenting weeknight performances of William Shakespeare’s “Othello” on July 9-11 and July 16-18. Attendees are encouraged to bring a blanket or lawn chairs and a picnic dinner. For Thurs.-Sun. shows, gates open at 7:30 p.m., show starts at 8:45 p.m. For Mon.-Wed. shows, gates open at 7 p.m. and performances begin at 8 p.m. Woodland Park, 601 E. High St. www.mykct.org/summerfest.

× Expand Blue Groove Jazz will perform at this month’s Jazz on the Porch event at Talon Winery. Photo furnished

Jazz on the Porch: Blue Groove Jazz. July 29. Presented by the Jazz Arts Foundation, the ninth annual Jazz on the Porch concert series features monthly jazz concerts (rain or shine), with beverages available for purchase. Attendees are encouraged to bring their blankets, chairs and picnic baskets. 3-6 p.m. Talon Winery, 7086 Tates Creek Road. www.jazzartsfoundation.org/jazz-on-the-porch.

Etc.

Downtown Fourth of July Festival. July 3-4. This year’s citywide Fourth of July Festival kicks off on July 3 with the annual Great American Pie Contest and Ice Cream Social, as well a patriotic music concert taking place on Transylvania University’s Morrison Lawn that evening at 8 p.m. On July 4, the festival continues with a morning Bluegrass 10k, a massive downtown street festival brimming with vendors and entertainment (9 a.m.-6 p.m.) and a fireworks show starting at 10 p.m. Downtown Lexington. www.downtownlex.com/lexingtons-4th-of-july-festival.

Thursday Night Live. Thursdays through Oct. 11. Now celebrating its 22nd season, this popular weekly outdoor happy hour event organized by the Downtown Lexington Corporation features live music from local and regional bands, food and beverage vendors and more. Taking place under downtown’s Fifth Third Pavilion, performances this month include Grayson Jenkins (July 5); Better off Dead (July 12); Tony and the Tan Lines (July 19); and Off The Clock (July 26). 5-8 p.m. Fifth Third Bank Pavilion at Cheapside Park, 251 W. Main St. www.downtownlex.com/central-bank-thursday-night-live.

Summer Nights in Suburbia. Fridays through Aug. 31. This weekly summer concert series features free live music from a variety of genres along with food trucks and beer vendors. This month’s performances include Slo-Fi (July 6), Baja Yetis (July 13), Boogie G and the Titanics (July 20) and The Johnson Brothers (July 27). 7 p.m. MoonDance at Midnight Pass, 1152 Monarch Drive. (Beaumont Circle). www.lexingtonky.gov/summer-nights-suburbia.

Lexington Burger Week. July 9-15. Lexington Burger Week returns in 2018, giving dozens of participating restaurants the chance once again to try to create the most unique burgers in town. Each participating restaurant will feature a one-of-a-kind burger not regularly on their menu for $5 during their regular business hours. For a full list of participating restaurants, descriptions of the burgers and more info, visit www.lexingtonburgerweek.com.

Bourbon & Brews on Broadway. July 21. Featuring music from Joslyn & the Sweet Compression, catering, bourbon cocktails from Maker’s Mark and beer from West Sixth Brewing, this second annual fundraiser for Blue Grass Trust is billed as a “party of historic proportions.” Taking place outdoors at Blue Grass Trust’s campus, Hopemont – formerly called the John Hunt Morgan House – the rain or shine event also features silent and live auctions, a raffle and more. 6-10 p.m., 210 N. Broadway. (859) 253-0362. www.bluegrasstrust.org.

Moonlight Mambo Gala. July 28. The first major fundraiser for Casa de la Cultura of Lexington, an organization that promotes and raises awareness of Latino culture and history and Spanish language, will feature live music, tapas, cocktails, Mambo dance lessons and more. 7 p.m.-midnight, Carnegie Center For Literacy & Learning, 251 W. 2nd St. www.casadelaculturaky.org