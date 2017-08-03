The Barn at Fritz Farm Announces Lineup of Tenants

× 1 of 5 Expand The PAsture - The Barn at Fritz Farm - Rendering Rendering of The Pasture at The Barn Food Hall at Fritz Farm, set to open in September × 2 of 5 Expand Athenian Grill Rendering - The Barn at Fritz Farm Rendering of Athenian Grill at The Barn Food Hall at Fritz Farm, set to open in September × 3 of 5 Expand Atomic Ramen Rendering - The Barn at Fritz Farm Rendering of Atomic Ramen at The Barn at Fritz Farm, set to open in September × 4 of 5 Expand Crank and Boom - The Barn Food Hall at Fritz Farm - Rendering - Rendering of Crank + Boom at The Barn Food Hall at Fritz Farm, set to open in September × 5 of 5 Expand Whiskey Bear at The Barn Food Hall at Fritz Farm - Rendering Rendering of Whiskey Bear at The Barn at Fritz Farm, set to open in September Prev Next

The Summit at Fritz Farm is prepping to open the region’s first concept of it kind: an all-local food hall that will feature all-independent local restaurants and chefs who honor Kentucky traditions. The Barn at Frit​z​ Farm is slated to open in September 2017.

Both the design and branding of The Barn was inspired by Fritz Farm, honoring the historical significances of the farm being the former home to several tobacco barns.

Local barn wood preservationist Old World Timber will outfit all the furniture with reclaimed and refurbished wood, maintaining a “farm-chic” vibe of the new building.

The Barn’s lineup of will feature six locally-owned eateries, including the following:

Atomic Ramen, the ramen-centric brainchild of local chef Dan Wu;

Crank + Boom, which will serve coffee as well as Kentucky-proud ice cream infused with local and exotic ingredients;

Athenian Grill and Deli, which will bring authentic Greek street food to The Barn;

Whiskey Bear, the only bar within Lexington’s new food hall, which will feature a wide selection of bourbon and other whiskeys that celebrate Kentucky’s heritage;

Smithtown Seafood, a concept conceived by Ouita Michel, which will offer a collection of creative seafood dishes and fresh salads using locally-sourced ingredients.

Marksbury Farm’s second restaurant concept, Pasture, which will focus on local, pasture-raised chicken and grass-fed burgers

A broad and quirky assortment of Kentucky-made goods will be for sale at the Kentucky-for-Kentucky stall, which will honor the Bluegrass state’s diverse cultural traditions with its quirky and often-hilarious products.

The Barn, which will serve as the crown-jewel of The Summit at Fritz Farm, will also have one stall serving as a pop-up shop, where local dry goods makers and more will be featured.

Visit www.thesummitatfritzfarm.com for more information about Lexington’s newest hot spot and check back with us soon for more information about the development as it unfolds.