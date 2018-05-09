This weekend: Down to Earth Plant Sale, Bluegrass Iris Show and the Second Annual A Garden Affair at Headley Whitney Museum

Spring has officially sprung and – just in time for Mother's Day - this weekend holds no shortage of great local garden-related events!

Here are a few great events coming up this weekend and beyond for your radar:

A Garden Affair. May 11-13. This second-annual garden show hosted by the Headley-Whitney Museum focuses on “all things garden,” with vendor kiosks, unique lectures, workshops for children, and special events and exhibitors who will offer decorative objects and tools for the garden, as well as a rich variety of plants. This year coinciding with the museum’s 60th anniversary, the event will kick off Thursday evening (May 10) with a 1960s “flower power”-themed cocktail party (6-8:30 p.m.). Fri.-Sun., 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Headley-Whitney Museum, 4435 Old Frankfort Pike. (859) 255-6653. www.headley-whitney.org/garden-affair

Down to Earth Garden Sale. May 12. This special plant sale/community fundraiser hosted by the Down to Earth Garden Club features plants that are grown, nurtured and generously donated by club members. Taking place rain or shine, the sale features native plants, herbs, fruits, vegetables, perennials, wildflowers, grasses, hostas, shrubs, trees, annuals, container gardens, succulents, irises, decorative containers, gardening books, and many plants for sun or shade. Proceeds benefit local projects that promote gardening, education, preservation, conservation and environmental stewardship. 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Woodland Christian Church parking lot, 530 E. High St. www.downtoearthky.com

Bluegrass Iris Society Show. May 12. Beautiful iris stems, flower designs, photography and iris culture information will be on display at the Bluegrass Iris Society’s annual show, which is free and open to the public from 1-4 pm. Lexington Green Mall (lower level), 161 Lexington Green Circle. www.bluegrassiris.org

ALSO COMING UP:

Kitchens of the Bluegrass Tour. May 19-20. This self-guided tour of Lexington home kitchens was founded by Child Development Center of the Bluegrass (CDCB), and is now hosted by Smiley Pete Publishing. The annual event highlights unique designs, appliances, gadgets and creative solutions to inspire your next great kitchen project. More information on tickets and locations will be availableas the event nears visit www.kitchensofthebluegrasstour.com for more details.