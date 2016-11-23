'Tis the Season

× 1 of 6 Expand × 2 of 6 Expand × 3 of 6 Expand × 4 of 6 Expand × 5 of 6 Expand × 6 of 6 Expand Prev Next

It’s the season of giving – not only for family and friends, but also nonprofits in need of donations and funding.

On Nov. 29, the Blue Grass Community Foundation and Smiley Pete Publishing (this magazine’s parent company) launch their annual, monthlong GoodGiving Challenge, an online campaign designed to engage and inspire the Bluegrass to support local nonprofits that make a difference in the community.

“We wanted to assist nonprofits through funding and also help build on their internet and social media presence,” said Chuck Creacy, a publisher at Smiley Pete. “Some of these places couldn’t accept donations online; now they can easily. The experience they’ve acquired can last a lifetime.”

The Blue Grass Community Foundation helps individuals, families, businesses, communities and nonprofit organizations to establish charitable funds and guide their resources to support the causes that matter to them. One of the more prominent ways they do this is through the annual GoodGiving Challenge, which aims to make charitable support easy and fun for both the nonprofits and the donors who participate.

Modeled off a similar program established in Portland, Oregon, called the Give! Guide, the GoodGiving Challenge kicks off this year at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29, and runs through Saturday, Dec. 31, at 11:59 p.m. Launched in 2011, the campaign has grown to become one of the more successful giving campaign events in Lexington, having raised more than $5.5 million for Kentucky charities and exceeding $1.3 million last year alone. This year’s 120 participating charities, all from central and eastern Kentucky, will not only be given a user-friendly online platform to solicit funds from donors, but will also have the opportunity to compete for $5,000 endowment prizes.

“We are dedicated to the idea that one person can make a powerful impact,” said Lisa Adkins, president and CEO of Blue Grass Community Foundation. “But we also know we have the biggest impact when we work together. At Blue Grass Community Foundation, we believe in investing together for our community, and the GoodGiving Challenge is the perfect opportunity for charitable giving to be fun, accessible and rewarding for the whole community.”

Through the BGgives.org website, an online giving website featuring 120 hardworking nonprofit organizations, potential benefactors have the option to discover, research and donate to one or more of these nonprofits.

For a list of requirements on how to get involved with the Blue Grass Community Foundation or the GoodGiving Challenge as an intern, charity or donor, visit www.bgcf.org.