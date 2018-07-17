Top-selling Homes from June

Lexington's Top-Selling Homes for June
The top 5 selling homes from each Lexington zip code between June1-30, 2018. Data provided by the Fayette County Property Valuation administrator office. For more info on these and other local properties, visit www.fayettepva.com.
40502
965 Turkey Foot Rd. 40502 $1,055,000
929 The Curtilage 40502 $967,500
1619 Harmony Hall Ln. 40502 $915,000
1223 Summit Dr. 40502 $875,000
1425 Essex Park 40502 $862,500
40503
111 Cherokee Park 40503 $522,000
218 Glendover Rd. 40503 $480,000
3594 Rabbits Foot Trl. 40503 $459,900
3181 Blenheim Way 40503 $395,000
305 E. Lowry Ln. 40503 $390,000
40504
4165 John Alden Ln. 40504 $550,000
4125 John Alden Ln. 40504 $445,000
1874 Parkers Mill Rd. 40504 $305,000
1170 Athenia Dr. 40504 $270,000
449 Parkway Dr. 40504 $250,000
40505
1948 General Warfield Way 40505 $584,900
1956 General Warfield Way 40505 $552,500
2161 Patchen Lake Ln. 40505 $432,042
1502 Auburn Ct. 40505 $305,400
1035 Darley Dr. 40505 $305,400
40507
471 W. Second St. 40507 $735,000
121 N. Martin Luther King 40507 $190,000
40508
137 W. Bell Ct. 40508 $684,044
420 W. Sixth St. 40508 $524,000
621 W. Main St. Unit 101 40508 $382,500
507 Plunkett St. 40508 $345,000
222 Midland Ave Unit 5102 40508 $279,000
40509
4037 Real Quiet Ln. 40509 $813,000
3029 Bobwhite Trl. 40509 $800,000
1212 Sheffield Pl. 40509 $600,000
3864 Still Meadow Ln. 40509 $588,000
3829 Still Meadow Ln. 40509 $527,500
40510
2586 Edgehill Dr. 40510 $495,000
2673 Sussex Dr. 40510 $460,900
3828 Carleton Dr. 40510 $416,900
40511
350 The Grange Ln. 40511 $800,000
2860 Jenna Rst. 40511 $293,000
2725 Kearney Creek Ln. 40511 $279,420
2948 Majestic View Walk 40511 $278,500
2824 Kearney Creek Ln. 40511 $269,000
40513
2225 Guilford Ln. 40513 $867,500
3168 Hemingway Ln. 40513 $690,000
1337 Mumford Ln. 40513 $611,001
1225 Raeford Ln. 40513 $577,000
916 Literary Cir. 40513 $476,000
40514
4712 Trace Ct. 40514 $435,000
2313 Armature Ct. 40514 $402,304
2412 Creekview Ct. 40514 $385,000
3940 Yellowwood Trce. 40514 $370,000
2440 La Cross Ct. 40514 $355,000
40515
3712 Wembley Ln. 40515 $799,000
291 S. Cleveland Rd. 40515 $520,000
2317 Abbeywood Rd. 40515 $519,000
2213 Vinewood Rd. 40515 $455,000
4821 Pleasant Grove Rd. 40515 $439,000
40516
314 Santa Anita Ct. 40516 $75,000
40517
282 Medlock Rd. 40517 $302,500
228 Kenlock Dr. 40517 $297,500
3966 Northampton Dr. 40517 $297,500
378 Patchen Dr. 40517 $254,000
3809 Mimosa Ln. 40517 $234,900