Top-selling Homes from June

Lexington's Top-Selling Homes for June

The top 5 selling homes from each Lexington zip code between June1-30, 2018. Data provided by the Fayette County Property Valuation administrator office. For more info on these and other local properties, visit www.fayettepva.com.

40502

965 Turkey Foot Rd. 40502 $1,055,000

929 The Curtilage 40502 $967,500

1619 Harmony Hall Ln. 40502 $915,000

1223 Summit Dr. 40502 $875,000

1425 Essex Park 40502 $862,500

40503

111 Cherokee Park 40503 $522,000

218 Glendover Rd. 40503 $480,000

3594 Rabbits Foot Trl. 40503 $459,900

3181 Blenheim Way 40503 $395,000

305 E. Lowry Ln. 40503 $390,000

40504

4165 John Alden Ln. 40504 $550,000

4125 John Alden Ln. 40504 $445,000

1874 Parkers Mill Rd. 40504 $305,000

1170 Athenia Dr. 40504 $270,000

449 Parkway Dr. 40504 $250,000

40505

1948 General Warfield Way 40505 $584,900

1956 General Warfield Way 40505 $552,500

2161 Patchen Lake Ln. 40505 $432,042

1502 Auburn Ct. 40505 $305,400

1035 Darley Dr. 40505 $305,400

40507

471 W. Second St. 40507 $735,000

121 N. Martin Luther King 40507 $190,000

40508

137 W. Bell Ct. 40508 $684,044

420 W. Sixth St. 40508 $524,000

621 W. Main St. Unit 101 40508 $382,500

507 Plunkett St. 40508 $345,000

222 Midland Ave Unit 5102 40508 $279,000

40509

4037 Real Quiet Ln. 40509 $813,000

3029 Bobwhite Trl. 40509 $800,000

1212 Sheffield Pl. 40509 $600,000

3864 Still Meadow Ln. 40509 $588,000

3829 Still Meadow Ln. 40509 $527,500

40510

2586 Edgehill Dr. 40510 $495,000

2673 Sussex Dr. 40510 $460,900

3828 Carleton Dr. 40510 $416,900

40511

350 The Grange Ln. 40511 $800,000

2860 Jenna Rst. 40511 $293,000

2725 Kearney Creek Ln. 40511 $279,420

2948 Majestic View Walk 40511 $278,500

2824 Kearney Creek Ln. 40511 $269,000

40513

2225 Guilford Ln. 40513 $867,500

3168 Hemingway Ln. 40513 $690,000

1337 Mumford Ln. 40513 $611,001

1225 Raeford Ln. 40513 $577,000

916 Literary Cir. 40513 $476,000

40514

4712 Trace Ct. 40514 $435,000

2313 Armature Ct. 40514 $402,304

2412 Creekview Ct. 40514 $385,000

3940 Yellowwood Trce. 40514 $370,000

2440 La Cross Ct. 40514 $355,000

40515

3712 Wembley Ln. 40515 $799,000

291 S. Cleveland Rd. 40515 $520,000

2317 Abbeywood Rd. 40515 $519,000

2213 Vinewood Rd. 40515 $455,000

4821 Pleasant Grove Rd. 40515 $439,000

40516

314 Santa Anita Ct. 40516 $75,000

40517

282 Medlock Rd. 40517 $302,500

228 Kenlock Dr. 40517 $297,500

3966 Northampton Dr. 40517 $297,500

378 Patchen Dr. 40517 $254,000

3809 Mimosa Ln. 40517 $234,900