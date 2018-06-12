Top-Selling Lexington Properties - May 2018

Below is a round-up of the highest priced residential property transactions for each Lexington zip code, taking place between during the month of May, 2018. Data provided by the Fayette County PVA office. For more information and real estate statistics, visit fayettepva.com/

40502

937 Turkey Foot Rd. 40502 $950,000

1233 Providence Ln. 40502 $880,000

241 Woodspoint Rd. 40502 $714,000

620 Lakeshore Dr. 40502 $700,000

1108 Cooper Dr. 40502 $665,000

40503

816 Wellington Way 40503 $477,240

802 Cindy Blair Way 40503 $433,500

2503 Windsor Ct. 40503 $325,000

3149 Hyde Park Dr. 40503 $315,000

1822 McDonald Ave. 40503 $315,000

40504

1701 Williamsburg Rd. 40504 $280,000

1748 Chandler Ln. 40504 $239,900

1928 Beacon Hill Rd. 40504 $230,000

1919 Williamsburg Rd. 40504 $229,700

1916 Appomattox Rd. 40504 $220,000

40505

1792 Goodpaster Way 40505 $560,000

1623 Strader Dr. 40505 $187,500

2016 Coriander Ln. 40505 $167,500

229 Pinehurst Ct. 40505$157,000

2209 Curtiswood Dr. 40505 $156,000

40507

499 E. High St. Ste. 403 40507 $370,000

515 W. Main St. Unit 501 40507 $350,000

515 W. Main St. Unit 510 40507 $340,000

505 W. Main St. Unit 304 40507 $277,000

350 E. Short St. Unit 312 40507 $251,000

40508

642 Headley Ave. 40508 $500,000

620 W. Short St. 40508 $360,000

512 Maryland Ave. Unit 104 40508 $350,736

512 Maryland Ave. Unit 112 40508 $349,900

673 Headley Ave. 40508 $299,000

40509

3212 Sweet Clover Ln. 40509 $1,170,000

4029 Real Quiet Ln. 40509 $685,000

3821 Horsemint Trl. 40509 $602,900

3962 Horsemint Trl. 40509 $584,000

3609 Gingermill Ct. 40509 $580,000

40510

3540 Salisbury Dr. 40510 $350,000

40511

160 Blue Heron Pl. 40511 $1,170,000

2712 Jacquelyn Ln. 40511 $1,170,000

141 Mcconnells Trce. 40511 $1,170,000

186 Ash Rapids 40511 $414,970

1369 Estates Hill Cir. 40511 $335,000

40513

2285 Guilford Ln. 40513 $1,329,000

2213 Terranova Ct. 40513 $765,000

2104 Sedalia Ln. 40513 $614,500

1233 Litchfield Ln. 40513 $610,000

1228 Sebring Ln. 40513 $610,000

40514

2388 English Station Dr. 40514 $1,170,000

4008 Forsythe Dr. 40514 $325,000

3742 Kings Glen Park 40514 $323,300

4808 Dresden Way 40514 $320,000

2441 Vale Dr. 40514 $318,500

40515

821 Lauderdale Dr. 40515 $1,170,000

889 Golden Bell Pl. 40415 $575,000

4600 Brindley Way 40515 $560,000

488 Weston Park 40515 $535,000

3865 Ormesby Pl. 40515 $526,450

40516

3775 Royster Rd. 40516 $310,000

311 Turfway Dr. 40516 $74,608

40517

228 Chippendale Cir. 40517 $316,000

500 Grove Ln. 40517 $247,000

524 Big Bear Ln. 40517 $225,000

3646 Walden Dr. 40517 $220,000

3358 Pimlico Pkwy. 40517 $215,000