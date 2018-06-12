Top-Selling Lexington Properties - May 2018

Below is a round-up of the highest priced residential property transactions for each Lexington zip code, taking place between during the month of May, 2018. Data provided by the Fayette County PVA office. For more information and real estate statistics, visit fayettepva.com/
40502
937 Turkey Foot Rd. 40502 $950,000
1233 Providence Ln. 40502 $880,000
241 Woodspoint Rd. 40502 $714,000
620 Lakeshore Dr. 40502 $700,000
1108 Cooper Dr. 40502 $665,000
40503
816 Wellington Way 40503 $477,240
802 Cindy Blair Way 40503 $433,500
2503 Windsor Ct. 40503 $325,000
3149 Hyde Park Dr. 40503 $315,000
1822 McDonald Ave. 40503 $315,000
40504
1701 Williamsburg Rd. 40504 $280,000
1748 Chandler Ln. 40504 $239,900
1928 Beacon Hill Rd. 40504 $230,000
1919 Williamsburg Rd. 40504 $229,700
1916 Appomattox Rd. 40504 $220,000
40505
1792 Goodpaster Way 40505 $560,000
1623 Strader Dr. 40505 $187,500
2016 Coriander Ln. 40505 $167,500
229 Pinehurst Ct. 40505$157,000
2209 Curtiswood Dr. 40505 $156,000
40507
499 E. High St. Ste. 403 40507 $370,000
515 W. Main St. Unit 501 40507 $350,000
515 W. Main St. Unit 510 40507 $340,000
505 W. Main St. Unit 304 40507 $277,000
350 E. Short St. Unit 312 40507 $251,000
40508
642 Headley Ave. 40508 $500,000
620 W. Short St. 40508 $360,000
512 Maryland Ave. Unit 104 40508 $350,736
512 Maryland Ave. Unit 112 40508 $349,900
673 Headley Ave. 40508 $299,000
40509
3212 Sweet Clover Ln. 40509 $1,170,000
4029 Real Quiet Ln. 40509 $685,000
3821 Horsemint Trl. 40509 $602,900
3962 Horsemint Trl. 40509 $584,000
3609 Gingermill Ct. 40509 $580,000
40510
3540 Salisbury Dr. 40510 $350,000
40511
160 Blue Heron Pl. 40511 $1,170,000
2712 Jacquelyn Ln. 40511 $1,170,000
141 Mcconnells Trce. 40511 $1,170,000
186 Ash Rapids 40511 $414,970
1369 Estates Hill Cir. 40511 $335,000
40513
2285 Guilford Ln. 40513 $1,329,000
2213 Terranova Ct. 40513 $765,000
2104 Sedalia Ln. 40513 $614,500
1233 Litchfield Ln. 40513 $610,000
1228 Sebring Ln. 40513 $610,000
40514
2388 English Station Dr. 40514 $1,170,000
4008 Forsythe Dr. 40514 $325,000
3742 Kings Glen Park 40514 $323,300
4808 Dresden Way 40514 $320,000
2441 Vale Dr. 40514 $318,500
40515
821 Lauderdale Dr. 40515 $1,170,000
889 Golden Bell Pl. 40415 $575,000
4600 Brindley Way 40515 $560,000
488 Weston Park 40515 $535,000
3865 Ormesby Pl. 40515 $526,450
40516
3775 Royster Rd. 40516 $310,000
311 Turfway Dr. 40516 $74,608
40517
228 Chippendale Cir. 40517 $316,000
500 Grove Ln. 40517 $247,000
524 Big Bear Ln. 40517 $225,000
3646 Walden Dr. 40517 $220,000
3358 Pimlico Pkwy. 40517 $215,000