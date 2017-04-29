Tour de Fleur

These upcoming home and garden tours offer a multitude of chances to peek inside stunning local homes and gardens.

Wild Ones Springtime Native Plant Garden Tour

The Lexington chapter of the Wild Ones Native Plants and Natural Landscapes has hosted this Spring Garden Tour biennially since 2013, with the goals of educating Central Kentucky gardeners on the benefits and ways of using native plants in their gardens and landscapes, and providing visitors with inspiring backyard ideas.

Tee Bergman, who has helped organize the past three tours, says that each of the gardens on this year’s tour offers unique elements, including a handful of new and surprising elements not seen in previous years. This year’s tour includes seven public and private gardens, with features that include native spring-blooming plants, shade gardens and a stop at the Kentucky Native Café, a hidden urban café nestled among mature trees and plants connected to the Maxwell Street greenhouse Michler’s.

“The oasis of native trees and plants located at the Kentucky Native Cafè at Michler’s is a must-see,” Bergman said. “There is nothing else like it in the city.”

Among the other unique features of this year’s tour are a home garden inspired by “wabi sabi,” a Japanese concept centering on finding beauty in imperfection and impermanence; a large garden ripe with native plant rarities seldom seen in suburban gardens; a home garden converted to all Kentucky or regional native plants; and a specially designed garden that has evolved into its owner’s own nature sanctuary, attracting more than 70 bird species.

“Many homeowners and landscapers are becoming aware of the importance of providing a habitat for birds and pollinators,” Bergman explained. “This tour provides a means to play a small part in improving the ecology of our region.”

The tour also considers a raffle of garden-related items, including books, native plants, a tree, a garden consultation, gift certificates and other one-of-a-kind items. The raffle will be centralized at the University of Kentucky Family Care Center garden, which is one the tour’s featured gardens and is located at 1135 Harry Sykes Way.

The Wild Ones Garden Tour will feature a stop at the Kentucky Native Café connected to Michler's greenhouse on Maxwell Street. The unique urban garden has been called a must-see by tour organizer Tee Bergman. Photo furnished

This home garden designed by Katrina Kelly and inspired by the Japanese concept "wabi sabi" will be featured on the Wild Ones Garden Tour. Photo furnished

Wild Ones Garden Tour

Sunday, May 7, 12-5 p.m.

Tour takes place rain or shine.

Tickets, brochures and a map can be purchased online or at any of the participating gardens. A full list can be found on the website.

www.lexington.wildones.org/garden-tour

Open Gates bluegrass Living Garden Tour

Owners of eight home gardens and one local community garden will graciously open their garden gates to the public for the Lexington Council Garden Club Tour’s biennial Open Gates to the Bluegrass Living Garden Tour next month.

An umbrella organization comprising six local garden clubs, The Lexington Council Garden Club Tour was founded in 1956 and has been operating this tour biennially since the 1970s, alternating years with its garden and planting contest, Lexington in Bloom. With an overarching goal of supporting “civic beautification” in Fayette County, the tour donates funds toward grants and scholarships that support conservation, landscape and horticulture.

Susan Craddock, chair of the tour and outgoing president of the organization, said the tour is a way for the community to get involved with nature in a fun and invigorating way, while also providing education on plant life.

“We all enjoy finding gems of gardens throughout Lexington,” Craddock said of the tour committee. “It’s a great way for Lexington’s superb gardeners to get some recognition for their creativity and hard work.”

Craddock is among the gardeners whose hard work will be recognized this year. As a designer, she has created a Japanese garden in her Masterson Station area home, complete with garden rooms, several flower beds and a fountain. “Variety” is a keyword of her garden design, which includes the rarely seen Stewartia and Fringe trees, as well as a mixture of perennials, annuals, shade trees, evergreens and roses. The landscape is augmented by the formality of boxwoods and a cottage garden aesthetic.

Also included on the tour are a downtown garden designed by P. Allen Smith to complement the home’s historic 1880’s architecture; an “entirely organic” Bell Court garden full of native plants, fruit trees and bee hives; and a naturalized “woodland garden” designed to complement a modern house built by Richard B. Isenhour. The community garden at Ashland Terrace Retirement Home, which is lovingly maintained by residents and volunteers and purports to be Lexington’s only public cutting garden, will also be a featured stop on the tour.

× Expand Photo furnished

Lexington Council Garden Club’s Open Gates to Bluegrass Living Garden Tour

Saturday, June 3, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Sunday, June 4, 1-5 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased at King’s Garden Center, Michler’s, Best of Flowers, Springhouse Gardens or at any of the participating gardens on the day of the tour. The tour takes place rain or shine.

For more information, visit www.lexgardenclubs.org.

Kenwick Bungalow Tour

Operating since 2007, this year’s Kenwick Bungalow Garden Tour will include eight homes within the near-downtown neighborhood, allowing participants a chance to peek inside a blend of traditional and modernized homes and gardens.

According to event organizer Sara Constantine, many of the homes in this year’s tour are newly restored or have new renovations, from refinished floors and plastered walls to expanded kitchens and living space additions.

One of the anticipated homes of this year’s tour belongs to veteran home renovators Oscar and Wendy Thornton, who have remodeled several homes in the neighborhood – including their own home on Bassett Avenue, which will be featured among the home tours. The Thornton’s home was built in 1920 and is one of the few houses in Kenwick with an in-ground pool.

“The tour is a great way to get inspiration for your own homes and gardens,” Constantine said. “Whether you are looking to freshen up a color scheme or embark on starting a new addition to your home, this self-guided tour shows you different aspects of the neighborhood.”

While this year marks the 10th anniversary of the first Bungalow tour, it will be the sixth ongoing tour. The tour was originally held annually but was moved to every other year in 2009 to allow organizers more time to find and feature new homes.

Among the projects that the tour funds is the Kenwick Community Garden, which is located on the corner of Kramer and Owsley avenues in the yard of Victory Christian Church. The garden is maintained by volunteers in the neighborhood and offers free produce and flowers on Saturday mornings during the summer, as well as supplying produce to Victory Christian Church’s monthly Community Suppers.

Kenwick Bungalow Tour

Sunday, June 4, 1-5 p.m.

During the tour, tour booklets (including maps and home descriptions) and tickets will be available at the Victory Christian Church parking lot on the corner of Owsley and Cramer Avenues. Tickets can also be purchased in advance online.

www.kenwick.org