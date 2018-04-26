Turn of Events

× Expand Photo furnished

May is National Bike Month, and typically a great month to experience Lexington on two wheels. We've rounded up a list of upcoming local bike-related events and social organizations, geared toward cyclists of all levels.

ALLEYCAT RACES

Taking cues from their undomesticated namesake, “alleycat” races are an unsanctioned, underground form of bicycle racing that originated with the feral strays of courier delivery: bicycle messengers.

With roots in metropolitan areas – where bicycle messengers famously weave in and out of alleys and zip past traffic – the popularity of this style of racing has spread to smaller cities with growing populations of urban cyclists. The Lexington Alleycats host about six informal races a year, all of them casual, fun and family-friendly. Participants receive a list of checkpoints (called a “race manifest”) after registration, and organizers follow up with a surprise start time announcement, leaving no room for advanced preparation or route-planning.

Riding from checkpoint to checkpoint to get the manifest stamped at each stop, the more competitive racers sprint through the streets at a breakneck pace, while others casually ride in groups. Racers finish at the same location, where they are encouraged to share stories from the ride over celebratory drinks. The races tend to place an emphasis on participating rather than winning – competition isn’t discouraged, but neither is having a whole lot of fun. The Lexington Alleycats welcome cyclists of all abilities to join them. Upcoming events include the “Drag Formal and Drag Race” (June 30), taking place during the Lexington Pride Festival, and an “Urban Assault Alleycat” (July 28), a six-hour endurance race.

For more information, follow the Lexington Alleycat Facebook page.

SOCIAL CYCLING LEXINGTON

While still a relatively new addition to the Lexington cycling scene, the cycling advocacy and event planning organization Social Cycling Lexington has created a strong presence the past three years, primarily through organizing monthly, all-inclusive events for riders of all experience levels.

The group grew out of the ashes of Critical Mass, a like-minded organization that organized group rides geared to all levels for many years before stagnating several years ago. John O’Shea took charge of that group’s social media presence in March of 2015, and during the first ride he organized, met Social Cycling Lexington co-founder Carl Overton. After careful discussion around the stigma and history of dangerous and aggressive behavior that sometimes stemmed from Critical Mass events, the pair rebranded as Social Cycling Lexington. The group now organizes leisurely group rides on the fourth Friday of every month, starting at Gratz Park with a different route planned for each outing. Routes are typically about six miles long, and though the group started small, the rides now include as many as 40 riders.

The organization has set out to create a casual and fun environment for all cyclists and to advocate for various forms of cycling in Lexington, including commuter cycling, recreational cycling and athletic cycling. Upcoming Social Cycling rides take place May 25, June 22 and July 27. Visit www.socialcyclinglex.org or connect with Social Cycling Lexington on Facebook for a list of all Social Cycling Events – including special events, such as the Moonlight Ride, which meets at the Northside YMCA every full moon – as well as other community cycling events.

CYCLO FEMME LEX

May 13, 1 p.m.

Meet in Thoroughbred Park

This inaugural Lexington event is a branch of a nationwide women’s ride that takes place on Mother’s Day. Last year, 270 cities and 18 different countries participated, and local cycling advocate Sandra Broadus, the alternative transportation manager for the University of Kentucky, is the organizing force behind bringing the event to Lexington this year. The ride will meet in Thoroughbred Park downtown and will be a casual, five- to eight-mile ride around town (no road closures), geared toward all ages, abilities, body types and bike types. Participants will stop for ice cream and to socialize at the end of the ride. (Male companions are welcome to participate as long as they are accompanied by a female.)

× Expand Photo furnished

BIKE LEXINGTON FAMILY FUN RIDE

June 2, 2018

Downtown Lexington

This year marks the 14th year for the citywide Bike Lexington Family Fun Ride, organized by the Downtown Lexington Partnership. The police-escorted family-friendly “fun ride” is geared toward all ages, and attracts thousands of participating riders each year. The ride starts at 10 a.m. at the Robert F. Stephens Courthouse Plaza on Short Street and Limestone, with pre-ride activities – including a kids’ rodeo and the Bike Lexington Family Slow Cycle Ride (where the object is to be the last to cross the finish line) – starting at 8 a.m.

More info, including route details and safety information, can be found at www.downtownlex.com/bike-lexington.

KENTUCKY BIKE WALK SUMMIT

Aug. 16-17, 2018

Transylvania University

Hosted by the Transylvania University Department of Exercise Science, this statewide summit will focus on the following four areas, as they relate to bicyclists and pedestrians in Kentucky: advocacy and education; tourism and economic development; design and infrastructure; and policy and funding.

Leaders and advocates from rural and urban communities who represent all types of cyclists (recreational, commuters, mountain bikers and road cyclists) will be invited to participate and contribute to the conference, which aims to create create ongoing conversations and to be a step forward for all Kentucky communities relating to bike-friendliness and walkability. As the event nears, check for more information on the website www.kybikewalksummit.com.