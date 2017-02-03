Where to Eat Now

Dutch's Bake Shop on Pasadena Drive. Photo by Sarah Jane Sanders.
It’s a burning question that comes up without fail, among every family, couple, office faction or social circle: “Where do you wanna eat?” With new eateries and drinking holes popping up on Lexington’s ever-expanding culinary horizon at lightning speed, the possibilities are perhaps more plentiful than ever before. From upscale to funky and everything in between, we’ve identified two dozen new hot spots for your list that have either opened recently or are slated to open sometime within the next couple months.
Archa Nine Thai Kitchen162 Old Todds Road, Ste. 110 , Lexington, Kentucky
Located in the modern, spacious and airy venue that most recently occupied School Sushi, Archa Nine Thai Kitchen refers to the focus of its menu as “zesty and delicious Bangkok street food.” In addition to classic Thai dishes such as pad Thai, tom yum soup, menu highlights include duck noodle soup, avocado curry, hot pot seafood and an impressive selection of vegan and gluten-free options.
Bodega: A Market by Lexington Pasta227 N. Limestone St. , Lexington, Kentucky
At this new one-stop Italian “mini-market,” owned by Lesme Romero of Lexington Pasta and Pasta Garage, patrons can grab fresh pasta, sauce and bread to cook at home, as well as pre-made carryout pasta-based meals such as freshly made lasagna and pasta primavera. Other items featured at the market include olives, cheese and a variety of unique, locally sourced deli items like mortadella and prosciutto. Weekly specialty pastas, such as gluten-free and vegan items, will also be available.
Carson’s Food & Drink361 East Main St. , Lexington, Kentucky
With gleaming wood, exposed brick and shining chandeliers, downtown Lexington’s newest fine dining option boasts an “old Kentucky” atmosphere that is at once elegant, understated and cozy. Owner and longtime restaurateur Mark Fichtner emphasizes a “come as you are” dress code for the new hot spot – noticeably missing are the white tablecloths. “You’ll always see me in boots,” Fichtner said. The restaurant’s menu features elevated American classics such as pretzels and beer cheese, Oscar-style salmon, a variety of steaks and nearly a dozen sandwich options. The bar boasts a handful of 1930s-inspired cocktails and a wide array of beverages from all over the world, with a special emphasis on wine and bourbon.
Chocolate Holler400 Old Vine St., Ste. 104, Lexington, Kentucky
The familiar Lexington coffee business A Cup of Common Wealth is breaking into the chocolate business with Lexington’s first “chocolate bar,” set to open in early February. Located next door to Wines on Vine on Old Vine Street, Chocolate Holler will offer “drinking chocolates” in various forms, including chocolate espresso- and coffee-based beverages, as well as baked goods and an extensive selection of retail specialty chocolates. Mellow lighting and neutral-colored walls will give a relaxed “coffeehouse” vibe to the space, which was most recently a tavern owned by Wines on Vine and will also feature a large retail wall for imported chocolates and other goodies.
Corto Lima101 W. Short St., Lexington, Kentucky
Best known for his innovative Southern-cuisine restaurant Jonathan at Gratz Park, which closed in 2014, chef Jonathan Lundy is taking on the foods of Latin America with his newest concept, slated to open early this month on a prominent downtown street corner (the intersection of Short and Limestone streets). With a freshly remodeled interior that emphasizes texture, light and a casual but stylish ambiance, Corto Lima boasts a menu with highlights that include street-style tacos made from fresh ground masa, feijoada (Brazilian pork and black bean stew), chifa (Peruvian style stir-fried quinoa and vegetables), mofongo (Caribbean-style mashed plantain with roasted pork and garlic), plus elevated takes on Latin dishes such as queso blanco, tamales, guacamole and salsas. The bar will feature margaritas in an assortment of fresh fruit options, including mango con chile and prickly pear.
Dutch’s Bake Shop185 Pasadena Drive, Ste. 185, Lexington, Kentucky
While it’s not quite a retail establishment yet, Dutch’s Bake Shop has been baking up fresh pastries, bagels, breads, cakes and specialty desserts in the Pasadena Drive kitchen it shares with Lexington catering company Creative Table and Kitchen since May 2016. Owners Jessica Van Houten and Stuart Spurr met while working together in the kitchen at the Hilton and have created a specialty bake shop that pays homage to the “Olde World” heritage of both their families. Dutch’s specializes in custom orders of all kinds. While the bake shop is working toward becoming more of a retail destination – a goal Van Houten says she hopes will come to fruition over the next couple months – it provides a variety of familiar local establishments with breads and other baked goods in the meantime, including Common Grounds, Smithtown Seafood, Lexington Diner, Brasabana, Third Street Stuff and others.
Goodfellas Distillery1228 Manchester St., Lexington, Kentucky
Part pizza joint, part upscale cocktail lounge, and housed in a multilevel industrial setting, Goodfellas Distillery brings a fresh experience to Lexington’s ever-growing James E. Pepper campus on Manchester Street. Following the success of the Lexington-based franchise’s Wiseguy Lounge locations in Cincinnati and Covington, owners Eric Boggs and Alex Coats knew the time was right to bring the concept to their hometown. Long known for its hefty New York-style slices, which attract long lines among the late-night crowd at the original downtown Lexington location, the new venue offers an extensive drink menu featuring hundreds of different bourbons, a Prohibition-style speakeasy cocktail bar, a billiards loft and an ambiance that reflects a modern take on the original distillery.
Graze207 S. Limestone, Lexington, Kentucky
After the success of his first location, situated in Clark County countryside just outside Lexington, owner and chef Craig de Villiers, along with business partners Damion Scott and Charles Ferrell, opened a second location in December to showcase his “global comfort food.” With a revolving menu that has included brisket poutine, steak, pastas from Lexington Pasta, chicken curry and charcuterie, the new 1,500-square-foot spot features 50 seats inside, 20 outside and a slightly more extensive menu than the original location. It also features a full bar and craft cocktail program.
Grillfish265 N. Limestone St., Lexington, Kentucky
Housed in the former Atomic Café spot on North Limestone, this upscale seafood restaurant specializes in classic meat and seafood dishes, such as grilled whole Maine lobster, rack of lamb, steaks and more. Owned by a group of partners that includes Wayne and Susan Masterman of Portofino along with partners Robbie and Jamie Carter and Kenny and Barbara Pittman, the restaurant is modeled after the Pittmans’ Miami Beach restaurant of the same name. Aside from fresh grilled seafood and meats, the intimate space also offers a full bar and a generous wine list.
Louie’s Wine Dive Chevy Chase Kitchen854 East High St., Lexington, Kentucky
With locations in several mid-sized cities in the Midwest, this extended chain opened in Lexington this past November. Owned by Kansas City native Whitney VinZant (who is married to former Miss Kentucky Emily Cox), the restaurant places emphasis on making wine fun and approachable. Any bottle on the extended wine list can be opened for a glass pour (with a two-glass minimum), and the remaining wine is sold at auction on a revolving chalkboard. Popular menu items include BLT deviled eggs, an apple harvest salad, “four pork gnocchi,” tacos and beignets. The space that formerly housed Buddy’s and Roy’s East High Diner (and most recently, Macho Nacho) has been given a complete renovation, accentuated by modern wallpaper, bourbon barrel accents, glowing wine bottle chandeliers, aged barn wood and marble; it includes seating for 158, as well as two private dining rooms that are available for private parties.
Lussi Brown Coffee Bar114 Church St., Lexington, Kentucky
(Coming soon!)
Unveiling their new location in late March/early April, this full-service coffee shop will specialize in the typical coffee house fare – lattes, cappuccinos, drip coffee and cold brew – while setting itself apart with the addition of coffee cocktails, coffee stouts, tea cocktails and other special beverages, which will be available after 4 p.m. Lussi Brown will also offer individual pies, pot pies and quiches from Pig and Pepper Baking for sale, along with an assortment of handmade pastries. The owners worked with Bob Shirley of Phoenix Builders to create the “industrial chic” ambiance, with exposed brick, concrete countertops and industrial lighting.
Lyles BBQ Company3101 Clays Mill Road #301, Lexington, Kentucky
This former food truck made the jump to “brick-and-mortar-ish” when owners started selling their popular homemade BBQ at a Shell Station in Nicholasville, in what they describe on their blog as a strategic move to expand their BBQ business without diving headfirst into a brick-and-mortar (and all the debt that comes with it) before testing the waters first. The plan must have worked, as a full-blown sit-down restaurant opened in late January, featuring a familiar menu of beef brisket, smoked chicken and pulled pork, as well as indulgent apps like loaded tater tots, smoked jumbo wings and “The Three Amigos” (a trio of deep fried pickles, banana peppers and jalapeños).
Madam Eatery & Juke Joint102 W. Vine St., Lexington, Kentucky
Maribeth Tolson, the owner of downtown dive Ole Hooker’s and the beloved former bar/restaurant Mia’s, recently opened a new bar and restaurant at the corner of Limestone and Vine, in the spot formerly occupied by Habanero Loko. The Madam is a relaxed, casual setting – ”like hanging out in your eclectic friend’s living room,” according to bartender Cara Larkin. Its kitchen is open late and will even deliver to nearby bars. Tolson said the menu will be familiar to former Mia’s patrons – Sunday brunch with special Benedicts, the “Hillbilly Brown” (biscuits, gravy, fried eggs and cheddar cheese, topped with bacon), and daily dessert specials (triple chocolate chunk brownie milkshake is a recent example). Outdoor seating and live music are coming this spring, but in the meantime, karaoke fans can get their fix every Monday at 10 p.m.
Mark’s Feed Store910 Beaumont Centre Blvd., Lexington, Kentucky
The popular Louisville-based franchise is set to return to Lexington, in the former Applebee’s location in Beaumont. Slated to open Feb. 8, this casual spot will serve up classic BBQ sandwiches along with burgoo, burgers, entree salads, ribs, chicken and fish. Lunch specials will be available from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. daily and include slider trios, sandwiches, honey wings and veggie platters. On Mondays, customers can get a free dessert with entrees, and kids eat free on Tuesday.
Metropolitan Donuts3070 Lakecrest Circle #600, Lexington, Kentucky
This modern coffee and donut spot in Beaumont specializes in handcrafted “mini-doughnuts” and high quality coffee and espresso from specialty roasters. Owners Drew and Evelyn McCoy wanted to introduce a “fun, new take on doughnuts,” so customers can choose a batter, coating, topping and drizzle, and then watch their customized treat being created from start to finish. A selection of Metropolitan’s signature flavors are also available pre-boxed and ready to pick up. Coffee selection changes often, but previous roasters have included Verve, 49th Parallel, Four Barrel, Bows and Arrows and Ritual.
Nothing Bundt Cakes2358 Nicholasville Road, Lexington, Kentucky
Co-owners Kirsten Jenkins and Melanie Leach recently opened the first Lexington location of this franchise bakery, which specializes in fresh, handmade Bundt cakes adorned with a unique frosting “petal” design. Eight-inch, 10-inch and tiered cakes are available, along with “Bundtlets,” which are a little larger than a cupcake, and bite-sized “Bundtinis.” Cakes come in a wide variety of flavors – cinnamon swirl, lemon, pecan praline, and even gluten-free chocolate chip – and can be customized for any occasion with handmade decorations.
Ona108 Church St., Lexington, Kentucky
(Coming soon!)
Tucked away in a rehabbed Church Street venue that most recently served as a storage and office space for A La Lucie and set to open this spring, Ona will be a new bar owned by Chesney Turner, Case Mahan, Coleman Guyon and Hunter Guyon of County Club fame. Owners describe their beverage offerings as “craft cocktails, an old and new world wine program and cheap beer.” The interior will be designed by Turner and Guyon, the award-winning team behind County Club. “We are striving to make a beautiful dive bar that complements our neighbors-to-be,” said Guyon, referring to the soon-to-open Lussi Brown Coffee Bar and other vibrant businesses nearby.
Pivot Brewing Company1400 Delaware Ave., Lexington, Kentucky
In October 2016, Pivot Brewing opened as one of the latest additions to Delaware Avenue’s growing roster of “industrial chic” local businesses. Owned by Kevin Compton, who purchased the land in 2012 and designed the striking 6,800-square-foot building that houses the production area and taproom, the brewery sets itself apart from others in Lexington’s burgeoning craft brewery scene with a strong focus on locally sourced and produced artisanal hard cider, with 20 rotating taps that also include other regional ciders and beers. The taproom regularly hosts food trucks and University of Kentucky game-screenings on a drop-down projector; check Pivot Brewing’s Facebook page for more details.
Ramen-Ya1030 S. Broadway Ave., Lexington, Kentucky
In the space formerly occupied by Thai & Mighty and Han Cook In, Ramen Ya specializes in homemade broth ramen topped with fresh noodles, meats and traditional Asian veggies and garnishes. Shan Tao, who previously owned the popular Japanese restaurant Seki, said that one of his most popular dishes is the miso ramen, with made-from-scratch bean paste broth, topped with a seasoned egg, menma (bamboo shoots), scallions, mushrooms and chasu pork. Add-ins are $1 and include egg, kimchee, steamed gyoza and more. The cozy, inviting interior has been redecorated in dark wood, with bamboo accents and hanging paper lanterns.
Red Light Kitchen and Lounge780 N. Limestone St., Lexington, Kentucky
The most recent project from veteran Lexington restaurateur Lucie Slone Meyers is set to open sometime this month. Over the years, Slone Meyers has been at the helm of seven Lexington restaurants – most recently, a la Lucie, which shuttered in 2015 – and according to her son and kitchen manager, Hal Slone, The Red Light will feature a “greatest hits” of some of her most popular dishes, including white lasagna, “Chicken a la Lucie,” flatbread pizzas, East Coast and West Coast oysters and Asian noodle bowls. The casual-but-quirky diner’s kitschy decor (which includes a pool table and eclectic collection of vintage lamps, art and other items, as well as a vibrant exterior mural), indoor/outdoor seating and top-shelf cocktails all make The Red Light a welcome and unique new addition to the growing North Limestone (NoLi) neighborhood.
Rock House Brewing119 Luigart Court, Lexington, Kentucky
Located just off North Limestone near the corner of Loudon Avenue, this small family brewery joined the growing roster of start-up businesses in the NoLi area in December. The brewery features a tap room, a stone building built in 1923 that was formerly used as an office for the Lexington Quarry, and a warehouse that features picnic tables, a drop-down projector screen and space for cornhole, private events and other festivities. Run by a crew of seasoned home brewers, the brewery highlights small experimental test batches and in addition to craft beers from other local and national breweries. The brewery hosts food trucks, live music and other activities several nights a week; check its Facebook page for the schedule.
School Sushi163 West Short St., Lexington, Kentucky
(Coming soon!)
Scheduled to reopen in March after shuttering its Old Todds Road location in late 2015, the Japanese restaurant School Sushi will occupy the historic Short Street building that most recently housed Shorty’s. While the restaurant’s signature sushi conveyor belt will be missing, the restaurant will continue to accommodate karaoke lovers with a spot to belt their tunes. Chef Tomoka Ito plans to keep a similar menu with lunch and dinner hours, and host a full bar.
The Elkhorn Tavern1200 Manchester St., Lexington, Kentucky
(Coming soon!)
Named after the Town Branch of the Elkhorn river, which flows alongside it, this new lounge and taproom, slated to open in March 2017, will allow The Barrel House Distilling Co. to showcase inventive cocktails made from their products: Pure Blue Vodka, Devil John Moonshine, Kentucky Oak Rum and RockCastle Bourbon. (A selection of other spirits and a beer and wine menu will also be available.) The building is the original barreling house of the James E. Pepper Distillery, founded in 1780, and the decor will reflect that rustic and historic theme, with natural wood accents and copper bar tops and ceilings.
